Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Public Schools want to know if they should start school earlier in year

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School District ( APS ) is asking for feedback. They want to know what the public thinks about two proposed calendars for next school year.

One proposal would have school starting two weeks earlier. The extended-year calendar brings students back into the classroom on August 1 while the traditional calendar would have them back on August 15.

Otherwise, the two calendars are the same including four breaks throughout the school year and the last day of school happening on May 24.

The deadline to give feedback is December 1. Input can be submitted here.

KRQE News 13

