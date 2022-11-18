COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Connie Rogers made history Tuesday – becoming the first Black woman appointed Chief of Police in College Park. According to a release from the city, Rogers brings more than 23 years of law enforcement experience to her new role. Rogers previously served as Deputy Chief of Police with the South Fulton Police Department for the last four years. She recruited and hired 46 new police officers in her first year. Rogers began her career with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where she worked in the Jail, Court and Warrant Division. Rogers also served as a domestic violence investigator.

COLLEGE PARK, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO