College Park announces historic appointment of first Black woman as Chief of Police
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Connie Rogers made history Tuesday – becoming the first Black woman appointed Chief of Police in College Park. According to a release from the city, Rogers brings more than 23 years of law enforcement experience to her new role. Rogers previously served as Deputy Chief of Police with the South Fulton Police Department for the last four years. She recruited and hired 46 new police officers in her first year. Rogers began her career with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where she worked in the Jail, Court and Warrant Division. Rogers also served as a domestic violence investigator.
Doraville announces grant opportunity for business owners
DORAVILLE, Ga. — The City of Doraville is giving business owners an opportunity to improve the appearance of their storefronts through a new grant. According to a release from the city, the new grant is aimed at revitalizing the city, while strengthening local businesses. The Small and Local Business...
Family of Rayshard Brooks, City of Atlanta settle civil suit for $1M
ATLANTA — The family of Rayshard Brooks has reached a $1 million settlement with the City of Atlanta, attorneys said. It marks the end of this chapter in the ongoing legal saga surrounding the 27-year-old's death. Brooks' police shooting death came at the peak of calls for law enforcement accountability in the summer of 2020. A special prosecutor dropped criminal charges against the Atlanta Police Department officers in August.
'It’s really rough' | How shelter rules, IDs, housing vouchers are contributing to homelessness in Georgia
The Way Home: The Cause is part two of an 11Alive Investigates series that explores why people are living on the streets and not in permanent housing. “There’s a lot of homeless people in Atlanta, sleeping on the streets. And it’s hard,” said David Lee. Lee didn’t...
Crews investigating 'major' gas leak in Acworth, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — Acworth Police Department asked the public to avoid the area between Cemetery Road and Main Street due to a "major" gas leak in the area Wednesday night. Roads were closed in the area as traffic began to get redirected as crews on scene investigated the leak.
How people with Section 8 housing vouchers can use them in a new way in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the 11Alive Investigates series The Way Home. People with Section 8 housing vouchers in Atlanta will have new opportunities to find a home in the city. Atlanta City Council adopted a new housing initiative during its meeting Monday. The resolution,...
Crews respond to apartment fire in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to put out a fire at a Clayton County apartment complex on Wednesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the complex near Rex Road. Smoke could be seen billowing into the air several blocks away over the tree line. At least two fire engines...
After Mayor Dickens relocates last families, fire breaks out near Forest Cove Apartments
ATLANTA — Crews battled a large fire along Thomasville Boulevard near the recently vacated Forest Cove Apartments Tuesday evening. Crews responded to the area around 5:15 p.m. for the two-alarm fire, signaling more resources were needed to douse the flames. The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where a...
Balloon release, funeral announced for daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case. A balloon release and funeral services have been announced for a Lyft driver, the daughter of a Georgia councilman after she was shot and killed earlier in the week. Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen...
Girl dead in East Point apartment fire; Search continues for unaccounted person believed to be her mom
EAST POINT, Ga. — A little girl is dead and one person who authorities believe is her mother is still unaccounted for after flames engulfed an East Point apartment complex building, officials said. East Point Police said fire crews responded to 3072 Washington Road after a fire broke out...
Sisters missing in Lithonia found, police say
LITHONIA, Ga. — Update: DeKalb Police Department said the two had been found and that they are safe. Original story: Two sisters in DeKalb County have gone missing, according to their police department. The department said that a 13-year-old and an 11-year-old were last seen getting into a car...
Fight between friends escalates to murder arrest, Clayton County Police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man is sitting behind bars after police said he shot and killed his friend. Tyrone Taylor, 36, is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Riverdale home, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Officers were called to the area just before 1 p.m....
Dozens displaced after DeKalb County apartment fire
CLARKSTON, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire crews battled a large fire at an apartment complex in Clarkston Monday morning. It happened around 4:25 a.m. at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive. Clarkston Police told 11Alive 20 adults and five kids are now displaced. Thankfully, officers add that there...
Paulding County man evading arrest for more than a decade arrested in Jamaica, US Marshals say
ATLANTA — After being on the run for more than a decade, a Paulding County man facing several child molestation charges was arrested in Jamaica, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities said he was on their radar after overstaying his visa. The 71-year-old was arrested...
Grady Hospital joining the fight to stop gun violence in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Gun violence continues to hurt communities across the country, and it's a reality doctors at Grady Hospital face every day. Recently, 11Alive got a chance to visit the Marcus Trauma Center to see first hand what the hospital is doing to stop the cycle. "We see violence,...
APD says no to ShotSpotter technology again
ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, is not coming to Atlanta, according to local authorities. The Atlanta Police Department tells 11Alive it's passing on the technology because of money, marking the second time the department has rejected the system. Earlier this year, Atlanta got a free six-month trial of ShotSpotter, which...
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
An ex-Gwinnett cop convicted of woman's 1993 murder vows his innocence. New evidence was just uncovered.
11Alive News uncovered evidence never heard or seen by the jury, which in 1995 convicted Michael Chapel to life in prison for murder. A former Gwinnett County Police officer, who has spent nearly three decades in prison for murdering a woman while on duty, is vowing his innocence. 11Alive Investigators...
Man jumps into action to help rescue girl, neighbors during East Point apartment fire
EAST POINT, Ga. — A fire tore through an East Point apartment complex Wednesday. It killed a little girl, and police said an adult, believed to be her mother, remains unaccounted for. 11Alive spoke to the man who's credited with saving the lives of about a dozen people. The...
Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
