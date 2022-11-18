ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

College Park announces historic appointment of first Black woman as Chief of Police

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Connie Rogers made history Tuesday – becoming the first Black woman appointed Chief of Police in College Park. According to a release from the city, Rogers brings more than 23 years of law enforcement experience to her new role. Rogers previously served as Deputy Chief of Police with the South Fulton Police Department for the last four years. She recruited and hired 46 new police officers in her first year. Rogers began her career with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where she worked in the Jail, Court and Warrant Division. Rogers also served as a domestic violence investigator.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
11Alive

Doraville announces grant opportunity for business owners

DORAVILLE, Ga. — The City of Doraville is giving business owners an opportunity to improve the appearance of their storefronts through a new grant. According to a release from the city, the new grant is aimed at revitalizing the city, while strengthening local businesses. The Small and Local Business...
DORAVILLE, GA
11Alive

Family of Rayshard Brooks, City of Atlanta settle civil suit for $1M

ATLANTA — The family of Rayshard Brooks has reached a $1 million settlement with the City of Atlanta, attorneys said. It marks the end of this chapter in the ongoing legal saga surrounding the 27-year-old's death. Brooks' police shooting death came at the peak of calls for law enforcement accountability in the summer of 2020. A special prosecutor dropped criminal charges against the Atlanta Police Department officers in August.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Crews respond to apartment fire in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to put out a fire at a Clayton County apartment complex on Wednesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the complex near Rex Road. Smoke could be seen billowing into the air several blocks away over the tree line. At least two fire engines...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Sisters missing in Lithonia found, police say

LITHONIA, Ga. — Update: DeKalb Police Department said the two had been found and that they are safe. Original story: Two sisters in DeKalb County have gone missing, according to their police department. The department said that a 13-year-old and an 11-year-old were last seen getting into a car...
LITHONIA, GA
11Alive

Dozens displaced after DeKalb County apartment fire

CLARKSTON, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire crews battled a large fire at an apartment complex in Clarkston Monday morning. It happened around 4:25 a.m. at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive. Clarkston Police told 11Alive 20 adults and five kids are now displaced. Thankfully, officers add that there...
CLARKSTON, GA
11Alive

APD says no to ShotSpotter technology again

ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, is not coming to Atlanta, according to local authorities. The Atlanta Police Department tells 11Alive it's passing on the technology because of money, marking the second time the department has rejected the system. Earlier this year, Atlanta got a free six-month trial of ShotSpotter, which...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy