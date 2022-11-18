ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

WQAD

NASCAR driver Devon Rouse surprises his family for Thanksgiving

MOLINE, Ill. — AAA predicted more than 54 million people will travel more than 50 miles away from their homes for Thanksgiving this year, and one of those travelers stopped at the Quad Cities International Airport before he finally made it home. NASCAR driver and Iowa native Devon Rouse...
MOLINE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police shut down intersection

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
PEORIA, IL
khqa.com

4 injured in crash near Canton

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
CANTON, MO
WQAD

Rock Island parking garage to be demolished Monday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Demolition begins on Monday, Nov. 28 for the downtown Rock Island parking garage located at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue, according to a City news release. The parking garage will officially close on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. Remaining vehicles will be removed at the owner's expense.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You

Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
BETTENDORF, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Missing Peoria man located safely

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Austin Burnett has been located safely and is doing well. Burnett had been missing since Saturday, Nov. 12.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

South Peoria car fire spreads to home

PEORIA, Ill. – One person was injured after a car ended up on fire, and spread to the outside of a South Peoria home. Peoria Fire says the blaze near Wiswall and Laramie at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday was put out in about 20 minutes, and could be kept from spreading inside the house, but not before some exterior damage was done.
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg

The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building

A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One injured in East Moline accident, house struck

One person was injured in a two car accident in East Moline on November 22. According to reports from the scene, a Dodge Journey SUV and a Chrysler Town & Country van collided and the Town & County struck a house at the corner of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. Debris was reported to be […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Quad City Light Fight Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE'S CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSORS (defined below).
DAVENPORT, IA
1470 WMBD

Chief: New Special Response Team vehicle on the way

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says a new vehicle for the department’s Special Response Team is one step closer to being on the streets here. Echevarria says he and other staff went to Massachusetts last week where the new armored SRT vehicle is being made, kicked the tires, and took it for a test drive.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Fatal rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois

Mercer County, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead following a rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois on Nov. 22, deputies said. According to a news release, Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on Rt. 94. They say a pickup truck was traveling westbound when went off the road, overturned, and came to rest in a nearby field.
REYNOLDS, IL
ourquadcities.com

New hope given to Galesburg cemetery

Hope Cemetery in Galesburg recently got some new life, with new fencing along its east border on South Academy Street. The project was initiated by Martin Reichel, Treasurer of the Galesburg Public Library Board, who personally funded the project materials, according to a city release Monday. Hope Cemetery’s new fencing is located off West Main Street across the street from the new Galesburg Public Library currently under construction.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage

A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
GALESBURG, IL
