Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NASCAR driver Devon Rouse surprises his family for Thanksgiving
MOLINE, Ill. — AAA predicted more than 54 million people will travel more than 50 miles away from their homes for Thanksgiving this year, and one of those travelers stopped at the Quad Cities International Airport before he finally made it home. NASCAR driver and Iowa native Devon Rouse...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police shut down intersection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
khqa.com
4 injured in crash near Canton
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
Rock Island parking garage to be demolished Monday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Demolition begins on Monday, Nov. 28 for the downtown Rock Island parking garage located at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue, according to a City news release. The parking garage will officially close on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. Remaining vehicles will be removed at the owner's expense.
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria man located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Austin Burnett has been located safely and is doing well. Burnett had been missing since Saturday, Nov. 12.
1470 WMBD
South Peoria car fire spreads to home
PEORIA, Ill. – One person was injured after a car ended up on fire, and spread to the outside of a South Peoria home. Peoria Fire says the blaze near Wiswall and Laramie at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday was put out in about 20 minutes, and could be kept from spreading inside the house, but not before some exterior damage was done.
aledotimesrecord.com
Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg
The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building
A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
'GVI gave me a chance' l Davenport learns national program to fight crime from efforts in Indiana town
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Quad Cities are joining in new efforts to turn around the crisis of gun violence. One of the new measures is one that has been used for years in other parts of the country around the same size as Davenport. The Group Violence Intervention...
Sgt. Lind & family 'forever grateful' for Quad Cities' support following attack
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline sergeant left in critical condition after an assault back in October is thanking the entire Quad Cities community and others for their support in his recovery. Sgt. William Lind is back in the QC after an altercation between him and arson suspect...
One injured in East Moline accident, house struck
One person was injured in a two car accident in East Moline on November 22. According to reports from the scene, a Dodge Journey SUV and a Chrysler Town & Country van collided and the Town & County struck a house at the corner of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. Debris was reported to be […]
This Underground Illinois House Is Pretty Cheap And Kind Of Creepy
This is the latest find from the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. That account highlights some of the more peculiar listings of Zillow, and it turns out a lot of them are right here in Illinois. This one is from Deer Creek, Illinois, a small city about 30 minutes east of...
Quad City Light Fight Official Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE'S CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSORS (defined below).
1470 WMBD
Chief: New Special Response Team vehicle on the way
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says a new vehicle for the department’s Special Response Team is one step closer to being on the streets here. Echevarria says he and other staff went to Massachusetts last week where the new armored SRT vehicle is being made, kicked the tires, and took it for a test drive.
KWQC
Fatal rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois
Mercer County, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead following a rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois on Nov. 22, deputies said. According to a news release, Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on Rt. 94. They say a pickup truck was traveling westbound when went off the road, overturned, and came to rest in a nearby field.
ourquadcities.com
New hope given to Galesburg cemetery
Hope Cemetery in Galesburg recently got some new life, with new fencing along its east border on South Academy Street. The project was initiated by Martin Reichel, Treasurer of the Galesburg Public Library Board, who personally funded the project materials, according to a city release Monday. Hope Cemetery’s new fencing is located off West Main Street across the street from the new Galesburg Public Library currently under construction.
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage
A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
Boil order issued in Silvis for 7th and 8th Street off of 7th Avenue Tuesday
SILVIS, Ill. — A boil order is in effect for a small area in Silvis as Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from City officials. The order, issued on Nov. 22, affects the area of 7th and 8th streets off of 7th Avenue. Officials said that the order...
Western Illinois University in Moline awarded nearly $137,000 to upgrade STEM program
MOLINE, Ill. — One Quad City-area college is getting a grant to make upgrades to its STEM program and science lab. Western Illinois University of the Quad Cities, recently received $136,919 dollars from Roy Carver Charitable Trust, a program that benefits organizations in I.R.S. designated, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations in Iowa and Illinois.
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0