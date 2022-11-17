ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs and ex-Virginia star Juan Thornhill will wear custom cleats with the numbers of the UVA football players killed in school shooting on as he plans tribute vs. LA Chargers

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill will pay tribute to the victims of the University of Virginia shooting Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were shot and killed in the attack -- all of whom were players on the university football team.

Thornhill, who attended and played football for UVA, will wear especially decaled cleats during Sunday night's game in LA.

The Nike shoes have an orange and blue colorway, synonymous with the Hokies, and have names and jerseys of the victims on them.

Angel wings accompany Chandler, Davis and Perry's football numbers. Thornhill posted images of the cleats to his Twitter page and Instagram stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MPPC_0jEzrBUn00
Juan Thornhill, a former UVA football star himself, will pay his respects to shooting victims
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20qbwY_0jEzrBUn00
Thornhill (No. 22) will honor the University of Virginia football players against the Chargers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lelE_0jEzrBUn00
This combo of undated images provided by University of Virginia Athletics shows NCAA college football players, from left, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. The three Virginia football players were killed in a shooting in Charlottesville, while returning from a class trip

'1.15.41 wearing these Sunday to celebrate you 3.' he captioned, alongside the touching cleats.

Thornhill is a Virginia native, playing for UVA from 2015 to 2018 before the Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9E6H_0jEzrBUn00
The Kansas City Chiefs safety will celebrate the memory of the players with custom cleats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9QDi_0jEzrBUn00
The Atlantic Coastal Conference has planned several measures to honor the victims Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YGBL_0jEzrBUn00
Chandler was a wide receiver from Huntersville, North Carolina. He recently transferred from Wisconsin, where his accomplishments included a 59-yard kickoff return and 18-yard rush in the Duke´s Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest in 2020

The Atlantic Coast Conference, of which UVA are part of, announced Wednesday it and member schools will honor the recent deaths with a minute's silence at each game this Saturday, among other measures.

Each home team will additionally have field signage which says 'UVA Strong.'

The message will also make its way onto video boards at the games and across social media and digital platforms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gez3p_0jEzrBUn00
Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end for the University of Virginia football team, is one of three people shot dead at Culbreth Garage on UVa Central Grounds at the University of Virginia Sunday night, Perry's father Sean Perry confirmed Monday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BFigH_0jEzrBUn00
Virginia's Lavel Davis Jr. (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Richmond in Charlottesville on September 3

Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season Wednesday, the same day as Jones' hearing.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was indicted Wednesday on three counts of second-degree murder and five of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Witnesses claim they saw Jones 'target' individuals on the bus and watched Chandler slide to the floor after being shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pu8MD_0jEzrBUn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBIoW_0jEzrBUn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqzwr_0jEzrBUn00
Virginia students and community members gather for a candlelight vigil after a shooting that left three students dead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrQXP_0jEzrBUn00
Jenna Hughes, of Hanover, Va., stands with Brian Stanmeyer, of Vienna, Virginia, as they gather for a candlelight vigil after a shooting that left three students dead the night before

Jones was remanded in custody without bond and will next appear in court in December at 9:30am, though it is unclear if he will be transported from Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The students had been on a field trip to see a play in Washington DC, with the devastating incident taking place as they pulled into the parking garage.

Fellow UVA football players Dontayvion Wicks and Mike Hollins were injured but survived.

Comments / 0

 

