Kansas City Chiefs and ex-Virginia star Juan Thornhill will wear custom cleats with the numbers of the UVA football players killed in school shooting on as he plans tribute vs. LA Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill will pay tribute to the victims of the University of Virginia shooting Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were shot and killed in the attack -- all of whom were players on the university football team.
Thornhill, who attended and played football for UVA, will wear especially decaled cleats during Sunday night's game in LA.
The Nike shoes have an orange and blue colorway, synonymous with the Hokies, and have names and jerseys of the victims on them.
Angel wings accompany Chandler, Davis and Perry's football numbers. Thornhill posted images of the cleats to his Twitter page and Instagram stories.
'1.15.41 wearing these Sunday to celebrate you 3.' he captioned, alongside the touching cleats.
Thornhill is a Virginia native, playing for UVA from 2015 to 2018 before the Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Atlantic Coast Conference, of which UVA are part of, announced Wednesday it and member schools will honor the recent deaths with a minute's silence at each game this Saturday, among other measures.
Each home team will additionally have field signage which says 'UVA Strong.'
The message will also make its way onto video boards at the games and across social media and digital platforms.
Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season Wednesday, the same day as Jones' hearing.
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was indicted Wednesday on three counts of second-degree murder and five of using a firearm in commission of a felony.
Witnesses claim they saw Jones 'target' individuals on the bus and watched Chandler slide to the floor after being shot.
Jones was remanded in custody without bond and will next appear in court in December at 9:30am, though it is unclear if he will be transported from Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
The students had been on a field trip to see a play in Washington DC, with the devastating incident taking place as they pulled into the parking garage.
Fellow UVA football players Dontayvion Wicks and Mike Hollins were injured but survived.
