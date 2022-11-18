Read full article on original website
Media layoffs spike amid recession fears
The media industry is getting hit by sizable rounds of layoffs and cost-cutting measures as the ad market continues to show signs of a serious slowdown. Why it matters: For many companies, the challenges are similar to the early onset of the pandemic. But now, fewer government relief programs and resources from Big Tech firms are available to help.
Bob Iger announces restructuring at Disney, top media exec to depart
Bob Iger is wasting no time reorganizing Disney, announcing less than a day after he had been renamed the company's CEO that he plans to restructure the company "in a way that honors and respects creativity as the heart and soul of who we are." Why it matters: The move...
HP will cut up to 6,000 jobs over next three years
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said Tuesday it will cut between 4,000 and 6,000 jobs by the end of 2025 as part of a restructuring. The big picture: The move comes amid large-scale layoffs at a number of large tech companies including Meta, Twitter and Snap. HP said the...
Disney just revealed how not to do a CEO succession plan
Bob Chapek, when he was CEO of Disney, struggled constantly against the fact that he was, in the words of former U.K. finance minister Norman Lamont, "in office but not in power." That's not his fault, so much as it's the fault of the Disney board, and especially of former board chair Bob Iger.
Bob Iger's success in second turn at Disney is far from guaranteed
Bob Iger’s shocking and messy return to lead Disney is one of the most high profile comeback stories in recent years. Why it matters: Though the company’s stock shot up on the news, closing up 6.2% Monday, his success is far from certain. “Those who are boomerangs might...
Free Press journalists reach labor deal amid uncertainty
Detroit Free Press journalists recently ratified a new, two-year collective bargaining agreement as parent company Gannett navigates a dire economic outlook.Why it matters: Unionized workers for the Free Press have been working on a month-to-month labor deal since its last contract expired in 2019.While the deal offers local journalists a thin layer of security, the prospect of future job cuts is still looming — Gannett announced more layoffs last week.Driving the news: Union members unanimously approved the contract Nov. 17.The union pushed for raises, but the deal instead includes bonuses of $1,250 in each year of the contract.Other terms...
MiR: UK Lags in Robot Race and Has a Huge Unrealised Automation Potential
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- UK industrial workplaces have automated far fewer processes than most other countries and are significantly below the global average for robot adoption. Every day, UK workers spend a lot of time and effort on internal logistics. Now, a number of robotics experts in the UK have come together to show how UK manufacturing can become more competitive through the automation of manual tasks. Learn more in the upcoming online event for interested parties across the UK. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005015/en/ Honeywell Safety & Productivity Solutions in Poole, UK has automated the transportation of raw materials and assemblies Before this were being moved around the 91,000 square meter plant on trolleys pushed by employees. (Photo: Business Wire)
Scoop: Assure, a fintech for startup investing, is shutting down
Assure, a popular fintech platform for administering special purpose vehicles (SPVs), on Tuesday night informed clients that it is shutting down, Axios has learned from multiple sources. Why it matters: SPVs, or investment pools designed to invest in a specific company, have boomed in popularity over recent years — being...
Why Zoom could get pushed off screen
Zoom, which boomed during the pandemic and became nearly synonymous with video chat, could yet find itself squeezed out despite a recent push to expand into new areas. The big picture: Businesses tend to like to get their services from as few vendors as possible, a trend that encourages bundling and makes it hard for ambitious, innovative start-ups to succeed.
Block.One, founder buy a large stake in Silvergate
Brendan Blumer, the founder of Block.One, has disclosed a 9.3% stake in Silvergate Capital, according to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Why it matters: Silvergate, the parent company of Silvergate Bank, is one of the largest providers of financial services in the blockchain industry. The combined...
Why tech's giants aren't rushing to clone Twitter
While Twitter's turmoil has sparked waves of interest in alternative social networks, tech's biggest firms have stayed conspicuously aloof from the field. Between the lines: Cloning Twitter would not be a huge technical challenge for companies like Microsoft, Google and Meta that already have a massive cloud infrastructure. Yes, but:...
New hacking campaign swaps malware for phone calls
Palo Alto Networks has investigated several incidents involving a data extortion gang using a growing social engineering tactic to extort retailers and other businesses out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to a report Monday. Why it matters: The report highlights the range of threats retailers, other businesses and...
Assigning blame when startups break bad
Minutes before Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 years in prison, her attorney argued that a harsh punishment would deter tech innovation and investment. Judge Edward Davila would soon retort: "Failure is normal. But failure by fraud is not okay." Why it matters: There's been lots of talk this month...
Core Scientific breaks hard from the pack, the wrong way
Crypto mining stocks have given back a lot over the past 30 days — mainly the ground they won amid the run-up in bitcoin prices — but Core Scientific has been cut down more than others. Driving the news: With its stock already down 86% in the past...
Five economic trends we're grateful for
It's been a dramatic year for economic news: high inflation, the fastest rate increases in decades, swooning markets and widespread recession fears. Yes, but: Surveying the landscape this Thanksgiving, we see a pretty remarkable list of shifts for the better. These are the five that stand out as reasons to be thankful even in this time of economic uncertainty.
