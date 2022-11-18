ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

WESH

Head-on crash closes Florida Turnpike ramp to I-4

A crash closed the Florida Turnpike ramp to I-4 in Orlando Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, two people were injured. The southbound turnpike exit to I-4 will remain closed for several hours as FHP conducts its investigation. The I-4 exit to the southbound turnpike will reopen shortly. NOTE:...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Sanford man arrested after police find 4 dogs dead, 39 malnourished

SANFORD, Fla. — A Sanford man has been arrested after Seminole County deputies discovered a horrific case of animal abuse. Deputies were called to the home on East 20th St., on Nov. 22 after being tipped off by a child protective services investigator that there were animals inside the home in poor health.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

5-year-old boy goes missing from Orlando, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are looking for 5-year-old Aaron Pena who went missing from Orlando on Wednesday, they said. Pena went missing around 12:45 p.m. from his home on Savannah Landing Circle. "I want the best chance possible to find my son," Pena’s mother Melissa Stanton said.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Teen accused of shooting Orange County man to death in August

PINE HILLS, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the Augustshooting death of an Orange County man. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was found shot near the intersection of Baywood Avenue and Willowwood Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. He was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Osceola County officials ask for help finding 16-year-old girl

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Osceola County are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Kissimmee. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, family members say that Yerlianys Gonzalez was last seen at her home around midnight Monday. If contact is made with Yerlianys,...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman dead, man hospitalized in Orange County shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Orange County Tuesday. Officials say it happened just after 11 a.m. near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Voltaire Drive. According to deputies, a woman in her 40s and a man in his...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

3 dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies were first called to a home on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision around 2 p.m. Monday for a domestic dispute. Nienhuis said there...
SPRING HILL, FL
WESH

'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Missing Florida mother's case to be featured in new docuseries

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The case of a mother last seen in Polk County is the focus of a new docuseries on NBC’s streaming service Peacock. Samantha Fiddler vanished back in 2016 and six years later, her family is desperate for answers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Keeping You Safe: How to defend yourself from an attacker

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple times a year, women are followed and attacked by strangers. Experts explain some of the ways to fight back if you're ever targeted. “I was sitting on my porch and heard a woman screaming, and I yelled back, ‘are you OK?’ over the fence. And she said no, call 911,” a 911 caller said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Dog found trapped in Orlando trash can needs new home, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Panda, a dog, is shy and a bit timid right now, which is no surprise considering she was found in a trash can in Orlando on Friday. “The garbage can, the lid, was actually sealed onto the garbage can so our officer had to pry the lid open to get her out,” Bryant Almeida said.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Storm recovery to take years along Flagler County beaches

A predicted weather front this week fizzled out and local officials are thankful for that this holiday week because the beach has already been so badly battered. Ian tore up the Flagler Beach pier, closing it permanently. Pounding surf washed away protective dunes and as Nicole blew through, portions of the main road, A1A caved. FDOT moved quickly to make repairs though they are temporary.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

