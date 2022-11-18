Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Head-on crash closes Florida Turnpike ramp to I-4
A crash closed the Florida Turnpike ramp to I-4 in Orlando Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, two people were injured. The southbound turnpike exit to I-4 will remain closed for several hours as FHP conducts its investigation. The I-4 exit to the southbound turnpike will reopen shortly. NOTE:...
WESH
Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
WESH
'We need justice': Family of 18-year-old killed in Seminole County shooting searches for answers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family is searching for justice after an 18-year-old was gunned down in a Sanford parking lot. Police say the teen was in a car at an apartment complex on State Road 46 when they were targeted. "He was just starting his life. He was...
WESH
Sanford man arrested after police find 4 dogs dead, 39 malnourished
SANFORD, Fla. — A Sanford man has been arrested after Seminole County deputies discovered a horrific case of animal abuse. Deputies were called to the home on East 20th St., on Nov. 22 after being tipped off by a child protective services investigator that there were animals inside the home in poor health.
WESH
5-year-old boy goes missing from Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are looking for 5-year-old Aaron Pena who went missing from Orlando on Wednesday, they said. Pena went missing around 12:45 p.m. from his home on Savannah Landing Circle. "I want the best chance possible to find my son," Pena’s mother Melissa Stanton said.
WESH
Teen accused of shooting Orange County man to death in August
PINE HILLS, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the Augustshooting death of an Orange County man. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was found shot near the intersection of Baywood Avenue and Willowwood Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. He was...
WESH
Dirtbike rider dies in collision with Jeep in Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. — A dirtbike rider was killed over the weekend in Volusia County. According to the sheriff's office, 50-year-old Otis White died in a collision with a Jeep on Saturday around 2 p.m. The driver of the Jeep told deputies he was driving west on Winterville Street in...
WESH
Osceola County officials ask for help finding 16-year-old girl
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Osceola County are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Kissimmee. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, family members say that Yerlianys Gonzalez was last seen at her home around midnight Monday. If contact is made with Yerlianys,...
WESH
Woman dead, man hospitalized in Orange County shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Orange County Tuesday. Officials say it happened just after 11 a.m. near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Voltaire Drive. According to deputies, a woman in her 40s and a man in his...
WESH
3 dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies were first called to a home on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision around 2 p.m. Monday for a domestic dispute. Nienhuis said there...
WESH
'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
WESH
Central Florida parents warn others after 2-year-old son's tragic drowning death
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's an alarming statistic: the leading killer of children younger than age four is drowning. A local first responder is working to prevent these untimely deaths after his own toddler died by drowning. "Losing a child is never something that any parent ever should go through...
WESH
Deputies: Man wanted in Flagler County for trying to record woman in Publix bathroom
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Sheriff's deputies in Flagler County are trying to identify a man who they say entered the women's restroom in a Publix store and recorded a woman in a stall. Investigators have surveillance video of the accused video voyeur. “Quite often, crimes start like this and...
WESH
Keeping you safe: What to do if you're stuck on the side of the road or highway
ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the most dangerous situations you can be in is stuck on the side of the road or highway. Whether it's a flat tire, an engine problem or running out of gas, one wrong move could put you in the hospital or worse. WESH 2...
WESH
Missing Florida mother's case to be featured in new docuseries
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The case of a mother last seen in Polk County is the focus of a new docuseries on NBC’s streaming service Peacock. Samantha Fiddler vanished back in 2016 and six years later, her family is desperate for answers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
WESH
Florida officials to levy hefty fines against Slingshot Group in teen's Free Fall death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state is slapping fines on the owner of a popular I-Drive ride where a teen fell to his death. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson was killed when he fell from the Free Fall drop tower ride at ICON Park on March 24. The owner of the ride...
WESH
Keeping You Safe: What burglars look for when targeting residents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — From dangers on the roads to self-defense, we've been looking at ways to keep you and your family safe. A man who used to steal for a living is sharing his tricks of the trade. He told WESH 2 it's the mistakes we make that...
WESH
Keeping You Safe: How to defend yourself from an attacker
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple times a year, women are followed and attacked by strangers. Experts explain some of the ways to fight back if you're ever targeted. “I was sitting on my porch and heard a woman screaming, and I yelled back, ‘are you OK?’ over the fence. And she said no, call 911,” a 911 caller said.
WESH
Dog found trapped in Orlando trash can needs new home, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Panda, a dog, is shy and a bit timid right now, which is no surprise considering she was found in a trash can in Orlando on Friday. “The garbage can, the lid, was actually sealed onto the garbage can so our officer had to pry the lid open to get her out,” Bryant Almeida said.
WESH
Storm recovery to take years along Flagler County beaches
A predicted weather front this week fizzled out and local officials are thankful for that this holiday week because the beach has already been so badly battered. Ian tore up the Flagler Beach pier, closing it permanently. Pounding surf washed away protective dunes and as Nicole blew through, portions of the main road, A1A caved. FDOT moved quickly to make repairs though they are temporary.
