ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allongeorgia.com

Georgia’s Technology Corridor is Unveiled

Earlier this year the state legislature officially dubbed the seven miles from Haynes Bridge Road to SR 20 of GA 400 as The Technology Corridor. The formal unveiling of this corridor, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 PM at technology business incubator Digital Ignition, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrbl.com

Columbus native brings community together in a unique way at a fast food restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Columbus man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades. George “Smitty” Smith is a Columbus native that began visiting the Chick-fil-a in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals and many also began to join him Monday-Saturday’s.
COLUMBUS, GA
13WMAZ

VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need

MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
MACON, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Ash Jurberg

This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away

If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the season of giving. Thanks to two biker groups in Albany, 14 Southwest Georgia families will have Thanksgiving meals on their tables this year. Xtreme Ryderz collected enough food to give six families a Thanksgiving meal. Marvin Thomas and his motorcycle club Viper Unit added another eight to that total.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon couple hosting festival aimed at helping the homeless

MACON, Ga. — Angela Reeaves-Brown and James Brown have made it their passion to help people who don't have a home, basic necessities, and money. With their nonprofit, Angela's Anointed Angels, Inc., they are bringing another event to help homeless people. In July, 13WMAZ reported the Macon couple handing...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Dickey Farms patriarch dies at the age of 94

MUSELLA, Ga. — Dickey Farms has been a long standing staple in Central Georgia, and many families have gone there to get their peaches for decades. The farm shared some sad news on Thursday, stating in a post to their Facebook page that the family's patriarch, Bob Dickey died.
MACON, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia offers financial assistance for 200K Georgia Power customers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cost of living in the city of Atlanta keeps going up for many residents, including Kimberly and Alan Jeter. “Well in actuality we’re all struggling out here,” Georgia Power customer Alan Jeter said. Their power bill has skyrocketed since moving into...
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

From Our Table to Yours: Fall Vegetable Salad

MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite Holiday recipes with you!. For this episode, chef Lenee Radkey prepared a maple roasted fall vegetable salad, just in time for Thanksgiving. Radkey has been a chef for 7 years...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy