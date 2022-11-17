Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Volunteer group launces "Safe by Design Project" in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — Putting an end to violence one street at a time is what a volunteer group aims to do by launching the "Safe by Design Project" in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood. On Saturday, volunteers walked street to street assessing what they say are vulnerabilities of properties for...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia’s Technology Corridor is Unveiled
Earlier this year the state legislature officially dubbed the seven miles from Haynes Bridge Road to SR 20 of GA 400 as The Technology Corridor. The formal unveiling of this corridor, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 PM at technology business incubator Digital Ignition, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.
wrbl.com
Columbus native brings community together in a unique way at a fast food restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Columbus man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades. George “Smitty” Smith is a Columbus native that began visiting the Chick-fil-a in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals and many also began to join him Monday-Saturday’s.
Fort Valley leaders celebrate construction of first home built using CHIP grant funding
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A new home was built from the ground up for a Fort Valley woman using the Community Home Investment Program (CHIP) funding. On Wednesday, Fort Valley's Mayor Barbara Williams and city council gathered at the completed home of owner Sybil Dixon. Doctor Ulrica Jones, who...
VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need
MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia
GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered. The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Georgia should be put on your list of places to eat.
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away
If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
WALB 10
Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the season of giving. Thanks to two biker groups in Albany, 14 Southwest Georgia families will have Thanksgiving meals on their tables this year. Xtreme Ryderz collected enough food to give six families a Thanksgiving meal. Marvin Thomas and his motorcycle club Viper Unit added another eight to that total.
Macon couple hosting festival aimed at helping the homeless
MACON, Ga. — Angela Reeaves-Brown and James Brown have made it their passion to help people who don't have a home, basic necessities, and money. With their nonprofit, Angela's Anointed Angels, Inc., they are bringing another event to help homeless people. In July, 13WMAZ reported the Macon couple handing...
Dickey Farms patriarch dies at the age of 94
MUSELLA, Ga. — Dickey Farms has been a long standing staple in Central Georgia, and many families have gone there to get their peaches for decades. The farm shared some sad news on Thursday, stating in a post to their Facebook page that the family's patriarch, Bob Dickey died.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
'We care about you': Fort Valley church holds 25th annual feed the city event
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In five days, many folks will be stuffing their faces for thanksgiving with staples like turkey and mac & cheese. Several groups across Central Georgia have been lending a hand in making sure families can fill their bellies with holiday favorites. The folks at Hope...
Folks line up for Feed the City Distribution Day in Fort Valley
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Folks in Fort Valley lined up around Hope Church on Saturday to receive some food for the holidays. Volunteers helped distribute food to families in need as people pulled up in their cars. Cars were lined down Sullivan Road, and the event was so packed...
List: Central Georgia thanksgiving giveaways and events for 2022
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner!. Here are some events and giveaways in Macon to help you have the best holiday possible. When: Wednesday Nov. 23, starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until supplies run out. Where: There are 4 different locations you can go to...
WRDW-TV
Georgia offers financial assistance for 200K Georgia Power customers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cost of living in the city of Atlanta keeps going up for many residents, including Kimberly and Alan Jeter. “Well in actuality we’re all struggling out here,” Georgia Power customer Alan Jeter said. Their power bill has skyrocketed since moving into...
Georgia Residents to Receive One-Time Bonuses from $1,000 to $1,500
DeKalb County's residents are about to receive a one-time bonus between $1,000 and $1,500. To be eligible, you must be a non-sworn frontline worker from the watershed management, sanitation, library, parks, and roads and drainage departments. Retention bonuses of $1,000 will also go to workers in other departments. (source)
From Our Table to Yours: Fall Vegetable Salad
MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite Holiday recipes with you!. For this episode, chef Lenee Radkey prepared a maple roasted fall vegetable salad, just in time for Thanksgiving. Radkey has been a chef for 7 years...
Comments / 0