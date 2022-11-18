Read full article on original website
KTVB
Canyon County Festival of Trees returns this weekend
The 2022 Canyon County Festival of Trees returns to the Ford Idaho Center Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $5 for adults, and $3 for children and seniors.
Greater Milwaukee Today
As ski season nears, most Idaho resorts have opening days set. What’s the snow outlook?
BOISE — Snow is blanketing the Boise Foothills and mountains beyond, but it’s not truly winter in Idaho until ski season begins. Going by that logic, winter officially begins in the Gem State on Saturday. Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area will be Idaho’s first ski resort to open, but it won’t attract anyone from the Treasure Valley.
Post Register
Are you ready for some warmer temps?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sunny skies and cold air will continue to hold on to much of the region through Monday. Then, a slight change in the pattern will allow somewhat milder air to move in from the Pacific Ocean starting Tuesday. This could continue through next weekend. It all depends on how strong the flow will be from the west. Right now, models are suggesting temperatures could get closer to normal reading for this time of the year. We have been 10-12 below normal for the last week. A chilly northwest flow has kept us cold.
KTVB
Thanksgiving weekend one of busiest for Boise Airport
The airport has just added another security checkpoint lane and more than 300 economy parking spaces. Still, travelers are urged to arrive early.
10 Boise Stores Closed For Thanksgiving
In the past, the consensus seemed to be that most Americans needed to do some kind of shopping on Thanksgiving. Perhaps a quick run to the grocery store for an extra jar of gravy, or the hardware store to fix that light in your guest bedroom, or a trip to pickup earplugs so you don't have to listen to your racist uncle at Thanksgiving dinner.
KTVB
On this day 1977: Boise's Egyptian Theatre added to National Register of Historic Places
BOISE, Idaho — When you think about Boise, what are the places that make Boise. The river, the blue, the capitol? The tapestry is rich, with some places sticking out more than others. Places like The Egyptian Theatre, right in the heart of Boise. As Dan Everhart, outreach historian...
I’m In Love and It’s With A House In Boise
I think I fell in love, and it's with a home here in Boise. Maybe not the entire house, but once you see the pictures there is a good chance that you'll feel the same. I love the front porch, I love the idea of being able to have a drink on your front porch and being able to have a conversation with the neighbors who are walking by. I love the big front yard and I'm glad there's a big front yard because there's nothing in the back. I just think that being out front is more inviting that behind some big fence in the backyard.
Candlelight prayer circle to be held for Michael Vaughan on Wednesday
FRUITLAND, Idaho — It's been 10 days since police began searching a home in Fruitland as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Michael "Monkey" Vaughan. The 6-year-old went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. While the community waits for updates on the search, a community...
WATCH: The Greatest Display of Instant Karma in Boise Ever?
We've likely all heard at some point to "always do the right thing even when no one is watching" and despite that, there are still people out there who will continue to test their luck. That brings us to this unfortunate soul who learned this lesson the hard way. In...
KTVB
7's HERO: Two friends have a special homecoming in Middleton
MIDDLETON, Idaho — Middleton High School students Ashlynn Walker and Tim Cereghino have been friends since middle school. "He's always in the halls, high-fiving everyone he sees," said Ashlynn Walker. Tim is a freshman at Middleton High School, and he is an amazing kid. His mom says he has...
Community gathers in support of Michael Vaughan's family
BOISE, Idaho — The Fruitland community came together Wednesday evening for a prayer circle in support of Michael Vaughan and his family. About 100 people held candles and stood in solidarity at Fruitland Community Park. Michael went missing from his Fruitland neighborhood in July 2021. Police Chief J.D. Huff...
KTVB
Fire scorches outside of Meridian home overnight
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire on East Green Meadow Court. Two people and a dog who were inside got out and weren't hurt.
Post Register
Thieves break into four Boise homes in one weekend
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff’s office says thieves broke into four homes next to the Spurwing Country Club in north Ada County. Once inside, deputies say they targeted bedrooms and office areas, where they stole cash, jewelry, guns, and other valuable items. Nobody was home...
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KTVB
Boys & Girls Club of Ada County $10 million to expand in Kuna
CS Beef Packers donated $4 million to spearhead the $10 million project. The Boys & Girls Club wants to pack a 25,000 square-foot facility into Kuna.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Kendrick Man Dies After Being Struck by a Vehicle in Southern Idaho
CALDWELL - Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 7:41 p.m. on Tuesday in Caldwell. Police say a 31-year-old male from Caldwell was driving southbound on S. 20th Avenue, near the College of Idaho campus, in a 1997 Ford F350. A 49-year-old male from Kendrick was walking westbound across S. 20th Ave., near Fillmore Street. The Ford struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified by police, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Crash in Caldwell kills man from Kendrick
CALDWELL, Idaho — A man from Kendrick, Idaho, died after a pickup struck him in the area of South 20th Avenue and Fillmore Street, Idaho State Police said Tuesday night. The driver, a 39-year-old Caldwell man, was headed south on South 20th in a 1997 Ford F-350 as another man, identified as being 49 years old, was walking across South 20th near Fillmore. According to ISP, the pickup struck the pedestrian, who died at the scene.
Ways to help family of missing Fruitland boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland Police and members of several other agencies investigating the disappearance of Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan continue excavating and searching a house and backyard for possible remains or other evidence. As of Monday, Nov. 21, police have not revealed what, if anything, they have found. A woman living at that house has been arrested, but proceedings in her case are now on hold.
Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home
It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools
We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
