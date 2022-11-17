Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Biden urges U.S. World Cup team to `let’s go shock ’em all'
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opener against Wales, urging them to "let’s go shock ’em all.”. Biden called the team at about 11:30 p.m. Friday (3:30 p.m. EST), the U.S Soccer Federation said Sunday. “It says...
Bay News 9
Pence blames Meadows for not shielding Trump from election deniers' 'bad advice'
Former Vice President Mike Pence says Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last White House chief of staff, deserves a large chunk of the blame for the former president’s election denialism. What You Need To Know. Former Vice President Mike Pence says Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last White House chief...
Bay News 9
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named former federal prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents and other presidential files at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as a separate probe into efforts to undo the 2020 election.
Analysis-Global financial system needs mosaic of reforms to fund climate needs
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A deal struck at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt calls for an overhaul of the post-World War Two international financial architecture that has guided three generations of development aid but is struggling to fund the needs of a warmer planet.
Why The Supreme Court Decision On A Native American Adoption Law Is So Sensitive
A 40-year-old law enacted to keep Indigenous families together is in danger of being overturned, resurfacing America's ugly legacy of separation.
Bay News 9
Blinken in Qatar for soccer, talks amid Iran tension
America's top diplomat landed in Qatar on Monday to take in a World Cup match and hold talks as regional tensions remain high amid Iran's rapid advancement of its nuclear program and nationwide protests shaking the Islamic Republic. What You Need To Know. America's top diplomat has landed in Qatar...
Comments / 0