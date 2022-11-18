Three-peat? Bushland poised to defend title, advances to third straight state championship game

Bushland head volleyball coach Jason Culpepper said earlier in the week that going to state never gets old. After all, he added, each team is different.

While the 2022 team may be different from all the others, it keeps delivering the same result. Now, it just needs to do it one more time.

The Bushland Lady Falcons defeated East Bernard on Thursday afternoon in the Class 3A state semifinals 25-16, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17.

Bushland heads to its third consecutive state championship game. They've won the past two years.

It was the first time in 20 matches that the Lady Falcons dropped a set, but after making it back to the big game with an eight-person senior class, that speed bump did not matter.

“I thought we played well," Culpepper said by phone Thursday. "We played a little timid in set two and we gave some points away that we normally don’t do. They respond well in game three, though, and it was good to get some adversity in and bounce back from it.”

There were a pair of ties and lead changes in the first and third set and one each in set two. Set four was a rout by Bushland as it was ready to call it a day.

Kaela Neie (16 kills, two aces), Abby Howell (13 kills), Jada Permenter (19 digs), Rachel Russell (five aces, 10 digs), Madyson Eberly (nine kills, five aces) and Logan Culpepper (29 assists) led the way for the Lady Falcons. All but Howell are seniors.

The Lady Falcons are not satisfied yet and have one last challenge ahead of them before they can rest easy. It's a challenge they've answered the past two years.

Bushland (41-4) is slated to take on Gunter (42-6) in the Class 3A state championship game set to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

“We just need to continue to do some really good things on our serving," Jason Culpepper said. "We tied the state record for aces today (Thursday), so clearly our serving was good. We’ll need to continue that and get some good serve/receive passing in and take care of our side of the court.”

