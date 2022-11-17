Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
KY 4-H aims to create changemakers through 33rd Annual Issues Conference
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - High schoolers from across the state gathered this week in London to come up with solutions to problems their communities may be facing. “Their purpose here is to identify issues in their community, how to create a plan of action for their local community and how to implement and then evaluate and sustain those programs,” said Charles Stamper, Extension Special Projects Coordinator for the KY 4-H Development Program.
WKYT 27
UK HealthCare sees increase in suicidal teenagers seeking care
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent study found that about 15% of Kentucky high school students have seriously considered suicide within a 12-month period. Local health leaders and mental health counselors are encouraging parents and students to speak up about concerns, to potentially save a life. It’s a tough time...
WKYT 27
First woman KSP Post 13 Commander awarded lifetime achievement award
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some good news to pass along to you. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 Commander, Captain Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network Conference. Sandlin was nominated for the award by her peers for her...
WKYT 27
Inflation not stopping Kentuckians from traveling for the holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, brace yourself for crowds. Inflation is not stopping people from traveling this holiday season as AAA predicts 700,000 Kentuckians will travel at least 50 miles on Thanksgiving weekend. Nationally, around 50 million people are expected to hit the road. That’s...
WKYT 27
Kentucky wins blood donation competition against Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky may have fallen short on the gridiron to Tennessee, but Big Blue Nation is taking home the Big Blue Crush trophy. More than 2,000 fans rolled up their sleeves to give blood this weekend at the Kentucky Blood Center. Kentucky has won three of the last four blood drives against the Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville.
WKYT 27
Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
WKYT 27
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wicked Weekend Wind Chills
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Light snow and flurries continue to push across areas of central and eastern Kentucky as the wicked wind chills begin to kick in. This settles in for the weekend ahead of changes for Thanksgiving week. Those weekend wind chills of the weekend are likely to drop...
