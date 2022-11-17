ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Menu' Interviews With Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult And More

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

"The Menu" stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, Aimee Carrero and Hong Chau discuss their new hilarious thriller in this interview with CinemaBlend's Corey Chichizola. Watch as they dive into all the behind-the-scenes details, like balancing the script’s comedy with the theatrical horror elements, and of course, the food.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro
00:16 - Nicholas Hoult On How He Handled His More Comedic Moments
01:22 - ‘The Menu’ Cast On The Film’s Dueling Tones - Comedy vs. Horror
04:34 - Anya Taylor-Joy Describe Working With The Masterful Ralph Fiennes
05:37 - ‘The Menu’ Leaves You (And The Stars) Hungry With Its Food Cinematography
08:01 - John Leguizamo On Returning To Horror With ‘The Menu’
09:24 - Hong Chau On Doing Press For Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ Simultaneously With ‘The Menu’

Cinemablend

