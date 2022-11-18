ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

Maine Mariners host annual holiday food drive

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Mariners are back home Wednesday night, kicking off a holiday homestand. The team is also having its annual food drive at the Cross Insurance Arena. Fans going to the Mariners game against Reading can drop off some non-perishable items outside the ticket office, with...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Oxford diner to serve Thanksgiving meal to anyone who needs one

OXFORD (WGME) – A diner in Oxford is making sure everyone has a full plate this Thanksgiving. "Daddy O's" says it will be serving a Thanksgiving meal for anyone who needs or wants one. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin spent Wednesday at the diner as employees got ready for the...
OXFORD, ME
WGME

Lewiston Christmas tree had roots up north

LEWISTON (WGME)— After a long search, the city of Lewiston has finally found the perfect Christmas tree to display at Dufresne Plaza for the holiday season. City Arborist Steve Murch says the city put out an ad for a Christmas tree, but that's not what led them to the tree they would end up using.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine

There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Portland pauses plan for 2-day concert in Payson Park

PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland is pushing pause on a plan for a two-day concert at Payson Park, following concerns from both neighbors and city councilors. Portland residents have feelings of both excitement and worry about the proposed festival. "It's a public park, and we feel that it's wrong for...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Missing insulin bag found in Yarmouth after 2-month search

YARMOUTH (WGME) -- After a two-month search, a Maine mom says a bag containing $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes has been found. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley originally posted about the missing bag on Facebook in September. In the post, she said her husband and son drove...
YARMOUTH, ME
WGME

Inflation major concern for Mainers ahead of Thanksgiving

RANDOLPH (WGME) -- Inflation is a major concern for Mainers who are shopping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Folks at Goggins IGA in Randolph are finding places to save a few bucks. Some say with traditional pre-pandemic style gatherings happening again getting together is so important. So, they're making tough...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Kennebunkport preparing for 41st year of Christmas Prelude

KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- Kennebunkport is getting ready for their famous Christmas Prelude. This is the 41st year it will be held. Street festivals, parades, food, and fireworks will be happening from December 1st – 11th. Santa will also make his arrival on a lobster boat on Dec. 4. Several...
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
WGME

Free Street in Portland set to reopen following construction delays

PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of construction, Free Street in Portland is set to finally reopen. The construction project, which started in the spring, has caused headaches for businesses and residents. Construction on High and Free streets, which is in the center of downtown Portland, has been going on since...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Two rescued from Biddeford fire

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in Biddeford. A captain with the Biddeford Fire Department says crews responded to 16 Dupont Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire reportedly started in an attached garage at a home, but firefighters were able to keep...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

Missing Maine man with intellectual disabilities found safe

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old William Broomall. Broomall was last seen Thursday when he left a group home on Forest Avenue. Police describe him as a 5'10", 200-pound white man with brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. Broomall has intellectual...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Thanksgiving travel rush returns with some new habits

The Thanksgiving travel rush is coming with Wednesday expected to be the busiest on the roads in Maine. And while AAA predicts 55 million people will journey 50 miles or more, folks are changing their schedules thanks to more job flexibility. Traditionally, Thanksgiving travel is packed into just a few...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Leavitt High School gets national recognition for being school of inclusion

TURNER (WGME) -- Leavitt High School in Turner will be getting national recognition on Monday for their efforts to be a school of inclusion. Staff from Special Olympics Maine will present the school with their banner of recognition on behalf of ESPN and the National Unified Champion Schools program. Leavitt...
TURNER, ME
WGME

Portland, Deering prepare for Turkey Bowl

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl between Portland and Deering will kick off Thursday at 10 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium. Portland is coming off a terrific season that ended Saturday with a tough loss to Skowhegan in the Class B state finals. The Rams have a very...
PORTLAND, ME

