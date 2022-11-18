Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Mariners host annual holiday food drive
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Mariners are back home Wednesday night, kicking off a holiday homestand. The team is also having its annual food drive at the Cross Insurance Arena. Fans going to the Mariners game against Reading can drop off some non-perishable items outside the ticket office, with...
Midcoast Tree Festival reopens for its 4th year with gifts totaling over $40,000
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The "Midcoast Tree Festival" is back for its 4th year in Brunswick, and organizers say the fundraiser supports programs and services of Spectrum Generations, All Saints Parish of Brunswick and the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber. Those in attendance can enjoy performances, take part in arts and crafts, and...
Community members bake dozens of pies for Thanksgiving dinner at Preble Street
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- People in South Portland are getting ready for the holiday season with a pie-baking marathon for those in need. "It's something I look forward to doing," said Ellen Clancy, who organizes the effort each year. Clancy says she started making pies for the holiday two decades...
Oxford diner to serve Thanksgiving meal to anyone who needs one
OXFORD (WGME) – A diner in Oxford is making sure everyone has a full plate this Thanksgiving. "Daddy O's" says it will be serving a Thanksgiving meal for anyone who needs or wants one. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin spent Wednesday at the diner as employees got ready for the...
Lewiston Christmas tree had roots up north
LEWISTON (WGME)— After a long search, the city of Lewiston has finally found the perfect Christmas tree to display at Dufresne Plaza for the holiday season. City Arborist Steve Murch says the city put out an ad for a Christmas tree, but that's not what led them to the tree they would end up using.
These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine
There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
Portland pauses plan for 2-day concert in Payson Park
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland is pushing pause on a plan for a two-day concert at Payson Park, following concerns from both neighbors and city councilors. Portland residents have feelings of both excitement and worry about the proposed festival. "It's a public park, and we feel that it's wrong for...
Missing insulin bag found in Yarmouth after 2-month search
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- After a two-month search, a Maine mom says a bag containing $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes has been found. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley originally posted about the missing bag on Facebook in September. In the post, she said her husband and son drove...
Inflation major concern for Mainers ahead of Thanksgiving
RANDOLPH (WGME) -- Inflation is a major concern for Mainers who are shopping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Folks at Goggins IGA in Randolph are finding places to save a few bucks. Some say with traditional pre-pandemic style gatherings happening again getting together is so important. So, they're making tough...
City Counselor Kate Lewis nominated as South Portland's next mayor
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- City Counselor Kate Lewis was nominated on Tuesday to become the next South Portland Mayor. Lewis will be formally elected and sworn in next month. As the next mayor, Lewis says her biggest focus is the housing crisis in Maine. "There's a housing crunch throughout the...
Kennebunkport preparing for 41st year of Christmas Prelude
KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- Kennebunkport is getting ready for their famous Christmas Prelude. This is the 41st year it will be held. Street festivals, parades, food, and fireworks will be happening from December 1st – 11th. Santa will also make his arrival on a lobster boat on Dec. 4. Several...
Free Street in Portland set to reopen following construction delays
PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of construction, Free Street in Portland is set to finally reopen. The construction project, which started in the spring, has caused headaches for businesses and residents. Construction on High and Free streets, which is in the center of downtown Portland, has been going on since...
I-Team: Housing experts say Maine could be first to end homelessness statewide
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Solving homelessness may sound impossible, but some housing experts say Maine could be the first state to do it. Just across from the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor sits one tent after another. In Portland, they’re on downtown sidewalks. “You see it everywhere,” Jen Weatherbee, who has...
Two rescued from Biddeford fire
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in Biddeford. A captain with the Biddeford Fire Department says crews responded to 16 Dupont Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire reportedly started in an attached garage at a home, but firefighters were able to keep...
'They are idiots:' Family upset Biddeford removed crossing signal where teen was hit
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The family of a Biddeford teen who suffered numerous injuries after being hit by a car in a crosswalk is questioning why the crossing signal to keep pedestrians safe was removed. Police say the hit-and-run driver was heading down a curve on Main Street in Biddeford, heading...
Missing Maine man with intellectual disabilities found safe
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old William Broomall. Broomall was last seen Thursday when he left a group home on Forest Avenue. Police describe him as a 5'10", 200-pound white man with brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. Broomall has intellectual...
Thanksgiving travel rush returns with some new habits
The Thanksgiving travel rush is coming with Wednesday expected to be the busiest on the roads in Maine. And while AAA predicts 55 million people will journey 50 miles or more, folks are changing their schedules thanks to more job flexibility. Traditionally, Thanksgiving travel is packed into just a few...
Leavitt High School gets national recognition for being school of inclusion
TURNER (WGME) -- Leavitt High School in Turner will be getting national recognition on Monday for their efforts to be a school of inclusion. Staff from Special Olympics Maine will present the school with their banner of recognition on behalf of ESPN and the National Unified Champion Schools program. Leavitt...
Portland, Deering prepare for Turkey Bowl
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Bowl between Portland and Deering will kick off Thursday at 10 a.m. at Fitzpatrick Stadium. Portland is coming off a terrific season that ended Saturday with a tough loss to Skowhegan in the Class B state finals. The Rams have a very...
New calls for reforms after Portland's citizen initiative process sees increased use
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new debate is brewing around Portland's citizen initiative process, as the push to pass legislation by referendum has gained more steam in the past few elections. Earlier this month, Portland voters had to wade through a lengthy ballot of 13 questions, five of which were citizen...
