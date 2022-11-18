Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wortfm.org
Striking Starbucks Workers Speak Out From Picket Line
On Thursday, November 17, over 2,000 workers at over a hundred Starbucks coffee shops across the nation walked off the job as part of a one-day strike. In Madison, the unionized store on Capitol Square shut down completely as the entire staff walked out. Monday Buzz host Brian Standing caught up with Starbucks strikers and sympathy protestors on the picket line.
wortfm.org
100 years of United Way with CEO Renee Moe and Author Doug Moe
In March 1922, a new organization called the Madison Community Union was founded. Its purpose was to consolidate the fundraising activities of various groups and charities, then allocate the money raised according to budget priorities. Over the next hundred years the Community Union went through various iterations: the War Chest, Red Feather, United Givers Fund, United Community Chest, and now United Way of Dane County.
wortfm.org
Council Declines to Raise Alder Pay
After over an hour of discussion, the Madison Common Council rejected a pay raise for city alders last night. That’s less than one week after those same alders approved the funding for the pay raise in an amendment to the 2023 city operating budget. Currently, Madison’s twenty alders make...
wortfm.org
New Glarus Brewery Recaptures its Own CO2
WORT 89.9FM Madison · New Glarus Brewery Recaptures Its CO2. Fermentation is the process of introducing hungry yeast to carbohydrates to produce alcohol and carbon dioxide. The process produces so much CO2 that breweries traditionally vent the stuff to the atmosphere just to get rid of it. As strange as it may seem, breweries also buy tanks of CO2 on the commercial market. Despite way too much of the notorious greenhouse gas wandering around in the atmosphere, a global shortage of commercial bottled carbon dioxide is creating big problems for the brewing industry. Sound crazy? Well, the folks at Wisconsin’s New Glarus Brewery think they’ve found a better way. Dan Carey is a co-founder and master brewer at New Glarus Brewery, and he joined Monday Buzz host Brian Standing on November 21, 2022.
wortfm.org
Cardinal Call: Newly Formed ISCC Hosts Native November Events
On Tuesdays, the Daily Cardinal — one of UW-Madison’s student newspapers — shares the latest in campus news. This week, producer Hope Karnopp talks with campus news writer Noe Goldhaber about the newly formed Indigenous Student Center Coalition and their Native November event series “Beyond an Acknowledgement.”
wortfm.org
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway Announces Reelection Campaign
Incumbent Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is finishing up her first term, after defeating longtime Mayor Paul Soglin in 2019 by over 20 points. At her announcement on Sunday, on a stage filled with supporters, Rhodes-Conway outlined her priorities over the last four years, from affordable housing to improving transit to public safety and climate resilience. She framed her re-election bid as a continuation of those priorities, along with dealing with unexpected challenges.
wortfm.org
With “Oneira,” Clocks in Motion Explores Deep Collaboration
Released in August, Oneira by the percussion quartet Clocks in Motion features music the group commissioned from the composer Jennifer Bellor. But that’s just the beginning of the story. As member Sean Kleve explained to WORT’s Peter Haney in October, the group’s members were dissatisfied with the transactional nature of the commissioning process. They sought a deeper, long-term collaboration with a composer through a program they called the “Clock Shop.” Over a period of years, the group worked closely with Bellor, exploring and reworking multiple drafts of the works that now appear on the album. The arresting, dreamlike result is at once listenable and challenging. Classical music fans who have lived in Madison long enough may remember seeing Clocks in Motion play here during the members’ graduate school days. Today, the ensemble tours nationally, and some of the musicians longer live in Madison. Having finished the “Clock Shop,” the group is moving on to new projects and may just find a way to perform locally again. In addition to the audio release, there is also a video featuring animation by Christine Banna.
wortfm.org
Opioid deaths in Wisconsin spiked in 2021: Madison expert weighs in on the possible reasons for this increase
1,427 people died in Wisconsin in 2021 from opioid overdose. This is a 16% increase from 2020 and a 70% increase from 2018, according to a report from the Wisconsin Health Department. Reporter Abigail Leavins speaks to Dr. Randall Brown, a UW professor and a specialist in substance use treatment and prevention, about the opioid crisis.
wortfm.org
Parks & Landmarks: Rock River Heritage Park (Camp Indian Trails)
You’re listening to Parks and Landmarks, an exploration of the underrated, outdoors. I’m Sean Bull. You probably assumed this because I’m a guy who reviews parks, for fun, in his spare time, but I’ll go ahead and confirm it: I was a Boy Scout at one point. I did the whole thing, all the way from first grade through the end of high school, even managed to get my Eagle badge. Some of my earliest memories of living in Wisconsin are Cub Scout outings, and the king of all those were weekends camping.
wortfm.org
Dane County Takes Hard Look at Jail Healthcare Provider
At a meeting last Thursday, the Dane County Board of Supervisors approved a contract to provide healthcare services to Dane County Jail Residents. This contract will be the third time Dane County works with Wellpath, one of the largest for-profit healthcare providers for prisoners in the country. Dane County Board...
Comments / 0