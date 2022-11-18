Read full article on original website
Related
All-New Chevy FNR-XE Concept Sedan Debuts In China
During the presentation of its plan for mass deployment of Ultium-based EVs in China, General Motors unveiled the all-new Chevy FNR-XE Concept – Chevrolet‘s first all-electric sedan in concept format. The all-new Chevy FNR-XE Concept sedan made its world debut on November 22nd during GM China Tech Day...
Next-Gen Cadillac XT5 To Be Exclusive To China
The next-generation Cadillac XT5 will be exclusive to the Chinese market, per recent statements from GM President Mark Reuss. During the GM Investor Day event held last week, Reuss discussed future GM products, including the redesigned, next-generation Cadillac XT5, which Reuss confirmed will only be sold in China and will not be available in North America.
Next-Generation Chevy Traverse To Appear In 2023
The recent GM Investor Day gave presented the direction in which the Detroit-based automaker is headed over the next few years. In addition to financial news, information on upcoming vehicles was shared, including confirmation that GM is working on the next generation of the Chevy Traverse crossover. As announced by...
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Revealed As GM Has No EV Sedan Rival
Hyundai has just unveiled the fully electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan, to which GM currently has no competitor. Inspired by Hyundai’s Prophecy EV concept, the Ioniq 6 will serve as the Korean-based brand’s most advanced EV yet, with an estimated driving range of up to 340 miles, thanks to a 77.4 kWh battery pack. The company also claims best-in-class charging speeds of up to 350 kW, which can replenish the battery from 10 to 80 percent in as low as 18 minutes. Based on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (a rival to the GM BEV3 platform), the Ioniq 6 boasts a single-motor layout with 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and a dual-motor setup 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet.
Chevy LCF 3500 And 4500 Recalled For Incorrect Transmission Control Module Calibration
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of 2021 and 2022 Chevy LCF or Low Cab Forward 3500 and 4500 vehicles due to an issue related to the Transmission Control Module (TCM) of the GM MYD 6L90-E six-speed automatic transmission. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with the 6.6L...
GM Mexico Head Says Country Will Miss 2030 EV Production Target
In order to adapt to the changing automotive world, GM has set a goal to launch 30 new EVs worldwide by calendar year 2025. In order to facilitate this goal and expand EV production even further by 2030, GM is working with countries like Mexico to boost production levels. Now, it seems as though Mexico won’t reach its own 2030 EV target.
2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Launches In Japan
General Motors has just launched the new 2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition in Japan, a limited special edition with a contrasting black and white finish accentuating the commanding presence of Cadillac‘s full-size SUV. The new 2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition in Japan is limited to only 30...
Domino’s Adding 800 Chevy Bolt EV Delivery Vehicles To Its Fleet
The Chevy Bolt EV is a great choice for anyone looking for an all-electric solution to get around town both quickly and easily. Now, Domino’s is getting in on the action with plans to add 800 new Chevy Bolt EVs to its delivery fleet. According to Domino’s, 100 examples...
GM Dealers Have Serviced 11,000 Teslas Since 2021
GM is making moves to transition to all-electric power, with one recent study indicating that GM may capture more EV market share than Tesla by 2025. However, in the meantime, Tesla customers are coming to GM for vehicle service, as indicated by recent statements made by GM President Mark Reuss.
Chevy Silverado 2500HD Receives 2023 U.S. ALG Residual Value Award
The moment a vehicle drives off the dealer lot, its value usually takes a dive. Considering the current state of the new- and used-car market, resale value is more important to consumers than ever before. To help prospective customers decide which vehicles lose less value than others over time, J.D Power has just released its 2023 ALG Residual Value awards, and the Chevy Silverado 2500 HD has been named an awardee.
2024 Buick Envista Confirmed For North America
GM has confirmed that the Buick Envista will indeed make it to the U.S., per recent statements made by GM President Mark Reuss. During the GM Investor Day event held on November 17th, Reuss addressed a variety of future GM product plans, including the arrival of the new Buick Envista crossover.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Is Fastest Production Sedan On Dubai Autodrome GP Circuit
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the fastest and most track-capable vehicle the luxury marque has ever manufactured, boasting horsepower and torque figures that would make most supercars blush while also delivering exceptional Cadillac luxury. Since its inception, the CT5-V Blackwing has been proving its mettle by breaking records and expectations around the world. Now, the Caddy is officially the fastest production sedan on the Dubai Autodrome GP Circuit.
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Arrives In The Middle East
General Motors has just officially launched the new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V in the Middle East, where the most aggressive version of Cadillac’s full-size SUV arrives to reinforce the model’s dominance within its segment in the region. The automaker’s Middle East subsidiary announced the arrival of the new 2023...
Next-Gen Chevy Equinox On The Way For 2024
The Chevy Equinox crossover received a mid-cycle enhancement (otherwise known as an update, refresh, or facelift) for the 2022 model year, with the current 2023 model year introducing only a few updates and changes compared to fully refreshed 2022 model year. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the next-generation Chevy Equinox will arrive in 2024.
Chevrolet Chile Sales Fell 16 Percent In October 2022
Chevrolet Chile sales decreased 16 percent to 2,833 units in October 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month. Chilean auto sales figures are limited since reporting only shows the best-selling models in each segment. As such, no sales data is available for vehicles that sell in lower volumes. Nevertheless, individual Chevy model sales performance (for models for which sales data is available) was as follows:
eBay Prohibits Sale Of Non-Emissions-Compliant Tuning Parts And Accessories
The automotive aftermarket community recently received another blow, as eBay has banned the sale of any tuning device that defeats the factory emissions systems. According to a report from Road & Track, eBay policy states that any part that has the ability to render a factory emissions system inoperative is banned from being posted for sale on the site. Applicable toward hardware and software alike, this change in policy is believed to have taken place sometime in 2022. Banned products include:
Kindred Motorworks Launches Electric Chevy 3100 Pickup
The act of restoring and refurbishing older vehicles has been around as long as the cars themselves. These restorations range from returning a vehicle back to its factory glory, to a mild restomod, or to a full-blown Pro Touring build. Fully electric powetrains seem to be part of a growing trend for restomods, as evidenced by the Kindred Motorworks’ Chevy 3100 pickup.
Chevy Tracker Receives Five-Star Safety Rating In Latin NCAP
The current fourth-generation Chevy Tracker has just obtained the maximum five-star rating during testing of the New Car Assessment Program for Latin America and the Caribbean, or Latin NCAP. Latin NCAP recently published its fourth installment of results so far in 2022 which evaluates the safety of new vehicles sold...
Another 2023 GMC Yukon 22-Inch Wheel Is Unavailable To Order
Every automaker has been grappling with part constraints for some time now, GM included. Now, GM Authority has learned that yet another 22-inch wheel set for the 2023 GMC Yukon is currently unavailable to order in conjunction with the vehicle. This time, it’s the 22-inch Multi-spoke Gloss Black wheels (RPO...
General Motors Launches New Consolidated GM Genuine Parts And ACDelco Website
GM has just launched a new website, a merging GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco parts into a single location. This consolidation will serve as a one-stop-shop for OEM parts and the only GM-approved aftermarket parts supplier. The new website has a fresh and simplified look and feel, highlighting GM Genuine...
