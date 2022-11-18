ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49erswebzone

Jimmy Garoppolo says 49ers played best game against Cardinals but still have ‘a long way to go’

As good as the San Francisco 49ers played against the Arizona Cardinals Monday night, there's still room for them to get better, according to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It's hard to find much fault with how the 49ers played in their 38-10 shellacking of the Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. After fighting off a somewhat slow start, the 49ers rolled over the Cardinals on offense while the defense held them scoreless in the second half, marking the third consecutive week they've reached that feat against an opponent. It was a performance many had been waiting for from the 49ers after an inconsistent start to the season, and Garoppolo had one of his best outings of the year along the way, throwing for 228 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-29 passing. But even though things seem to be coming together, Garoppolo says there's still quite a bit to work on in the weeks ahead, at least on offense.
49erswebzone

49ers emerge injury-free for 3rd consecutive game

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward briefly exited Monday night's game in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals with a groin injury. After returning, he was clearly playing through some discomfort. Ward participated in only one practice (Saturday) last week. He missed sessions on Thursday and Friday due to a personal matter, rejoining his teammates in Colorado Springs on Friday night.
49erswebzone

49ers announce roster move ahead of Mexico game vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have elevated defensive lineman T.Y. McGill from their practice squad. The 49ers are preparing to play the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Kickoff is scheduled for tonight at 5:15 p.m. PT, 7:15 p.m. local time. San Francisco is currently a 10-point favorite in the Week 11 matchup.
49erswebzone

“This team is ready for liftoff”: Where the 49ers stand in Week 12 power rankings

The San Francisco 49ers have now won three consecutive games. The latest was a 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. Aside from the dominant performances on both sides of the football, the best news may have been that head coach Kyle Shanahan had no in-game injuries to report for the third straight game. The 6-4 team also took over first place in the NFC West and hopes to continue their upward trend on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
49erswebzone

Thanksgiving Thanks: 49ers GM John Lynch grateful for Jimmy Garoppolo

With Thanksgiving tomorrow, it's time to reflect on everything you are thankful for. For San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, that is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo entered the season as Trey Lance's backup. No one even expected him to be on the roster come Week 1. However, offseason shoulder surgery plummeted his trade value, and the 49ers eventually opted to hold onto their veteran quarterback—at a reduced cost, of course. The two sides agreed to a restructured contract, Garoppolo remained, and he stepped back into the starting role after Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Week 2.
