“Trey is moving extremely well”: John Lynch, 49ers encouraged by Lance’s progress
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is two months removed from his surgery to repair the fibula fracture and ligament disruption in his right ankle, a season-ending injury sustained during Week 2. Lance was on the sidelines with his teammates at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, watching his 49ers defeat...
Charvarius Ward unimpressed with ‘steroid boy’ DeAndre Hopkins after 49ers-Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward joined KNBR's Greg Papa and Tim Ryan after Monday night's 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The two teams will meet again in Week 18, and the 49ers corner might have just given the Cardinals' top wideout some bulletin board material. Ward was unimpressed...
49ers set new record for most wins on Monday Night Football
Miami Dolphins - 43 Las Vegas Raiders - 42 The 49ers are now 5-1 against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. In addition, they are now 3-1 in international play. Monday night's game was a rematch of the inaugural NFL regular season game played in Mexico City on October 2, 2005. The Cardinals won that matchup 31-14.
Jimmy Garoppolo says 49ers played best game against Cardinals but still have ‘a long way to go’
As good as the San Francisco 49ers played against the Arizona Cardinals Monday night, there's still room for them to get better, according to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It's hard to find much fault with how the 49ers played in their 38-10 shellacking of the Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. After fighting off a somewhat slow start, the 49ers rolled over the Cardinals on offense while the defense held them scoreless in the second half, marking the third consecutive week they've reached that feat against an opponent. It was a performance many had been waiting for from the 49ers after an inconsistent start to the season, and Garoppolo had one of his best outings of the year along the way, throwing for 228 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-29 passing. But even though things seem to be coming together, Garoppolo says there's still quite a bit to work on in the weeks ahead, at least on offense.
49ers emerge injury-free for 3rd consecutive game
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward briefly exited Monday night's game in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals with a groin injury. After returning, he was clearly playing through some discomfort. Ward participated in only one practice (Saturday) last week. He missed sessions on Thursday and Friday due to a personal matter, rejoining his teammates in Colorado Springs on Friday night.
Playoff Picture: 49ers jump in playoff standings ahead of Week 12
Entering Week 11, the San Francisco 49ers held the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff standings. However, heading into Week 12, after the team's 38-10 rout of the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, San Francisco's playoff picture looks brighter. While the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks both own identical...
Recap: 49ers’ offense comes alive in dominant 38-10 win over Cardinals
It's safe to say 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan won't be facing much criticism about the performance of his offense this week after what they were able to do against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. There had been questions at times in recent weeks about the performance of the...
Kyle Shanahan impressed with Jimmy Garoppolo’s, 49ers’ play in recent weeks
Kyle Shanahan was feeling good on Monday night. The head coach's San Francisco 49ers won their third consecutive game, with the latest being a 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in an international matchup in Mexico City. The 49ers are getting hot, and have become a favorite to make some...
49ers announce roster move ahead of Mexico game vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have elevated defensive lineman T.Y. McGill from their practice squad. The 49ers are preparing to play the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Kickoff is scheduled for tonight at 5:15 p.m. PT, 7:15 p.m. local time. San Francisco is currently a 10-point favorite in the Week 11 matchup.
Mailbag: Who is the 49ers’ best offensive weapon? Has Brian Griese helped Jimmy Garoppolo?
It's Thanksgiving week, and San Francisco 49ers fans are giving thanks for the team's current winning streak, now at three games, as well as being victorious in five out of the last seven games. The defense is dominating, as usual. And the offense is starting to look dangerous, too. Between...
18 quick observations from the 49ers’ south of the border beat down of the Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers are rolling. They're rolling on offense, they're rolling on defense. And on Monday night, they rolled over the Arizona Cardinals, winning 38-10. The crowd in Mexico City was about 85% 49ers fans, and they made plenty of noise. Fortunately for most of that crowd, the 49ers gave them a lot to cheer about.
Patrick Willis, Ricky Watters, Anquan Boldin among Hall of Fame modern-era semifinalists for Class of 2023
The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its list of the 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2023. Three former San Francisco 49ers players—linebacker Patrick Willis, running back Ricky Watters, and wide receiver Anquan Boldin—were among the names. The list of 28 players will be trimmed down...
“This team is ready for liftoff”: Where the 49ers stand in Week 12 power rankings
The San Francisco 49ers have now won three consecutive games. The latest was a 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. Aside from the dominant performances on both sides of the football, the best news may have been that head coach Kyle Shanahan had no in-game injuries to report for the third straight game. The 6-4 team also took over first place in the NFC West and hopes to continue their upward trend on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Kyle Juszczyk is 49ers’ nominee for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The San Francisco 49ers' nominee is fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who has been...
Key stats from the 49ers’ 38-10 Week 11 win vs. the Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 6-4 on the season after a 38-10 Week 11 win against to the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Below are several statistics and notes from Sunday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. With the Win…. San Francisco improved...
Thanksgiving Thanks: 49ers GM John Lynch grateful for Jimmy Garoppolo
With Thanksgiving tomorrow, it's time to reflect on everything you are thankful for. For San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, that is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo entered the season as Trey Lance's backup. No one even expected him to be on the roster come Week 1. However, offseason shoulder surgery plummeted his trade value, and the 49ers eventually opted to hold onto their veteran quarterback—at a reduced cost, of course. The two sides agreed to a restructured contract, Garoppolo remained, and he stepped back into the starting role after Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Week 2.
Kyle Shanahan: Jimmie Ward having ‘a little bit more fun’ playing nickel for 49ers
Since Week 7, Jimmie Ward has played 179 of his 206 defensive snaps at the nickel corner position. The versatile defensive back has proven over the years that he can play and excel at any position, and the 49ers have depended on that versatility this season. When Emmanuel Moseley went...
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Are Ready for Cardinals in Mexico City
(Episode 190) - Brian Renick and Al Sacco look at how the rest of the 49ers schedule could play out, the good, bad, and ugly of 2021 QB class, dive into the 'Kingsbury cliff', game predictions, and more!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is...
