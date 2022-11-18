As good as the San Francisco 49ers played against the Arizona Cardinals Monday night, there's still room for them to get better, according to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It's hard to find much fault with how the 49ers played in their 38-10 shellacking of the Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. After fighting off a somewhat slow start, the 49ers rolled over the Cardinals on offense while the defense held them scoreless in the second half, marking the third consecutive week they've reached that feat against an opponent. It was a performance many had been waiting for from the 49ers after an inconsistent start to the season, and Garoppolo had one of his best outings of the year along the way, throwing for 228 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-29 passing. But even though things seem to be coming together, Garoppolo says there's still quite a bit to work on in the weeks ahead, at least on offense.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO