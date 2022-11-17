Predictive marketing moves into electronic health records, targeting doctors at exact points of care

Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
Merck KGaA spotlights need for deals to shake up R&D, with external partners key to new drugs
German healthcare company Merck KGaA wants to ramp up its R&D productivity with the goal of launching a new drug, or tacking on a new indication to an approved med, every one and a half years. To get there, the life sciences and health tech company will beef up its external work through in-licensing and strategic partnerships.
endpts.com
Six-person ALS biotech wants to go public — but it’s also pivoting from earlier plans
With an S-1 filing with the SEC on Friday, regulatory T cell operation Coya Therapeutics foreshadowed its plans to get on Nasdaq. At six full-time employees, the biotech out of Houston would make for a tiny public company. The move comes at a time when IPOs in biotech are scarce,...
endpts.com
Alzheimer’s drug bites the dust; Restructure, restructure, restructure; Landmark diabetes OK; and more
Welcome back to Endpoints Weekly, your review of the week’s top biopharma headlines. Want this in your inbox every Saturday morning? Current Endpoints readers can visit their reader profile to add Endpoints Weekly. New to Endpoints? Sign up here. Being in the news business can give one a warped...
What FedEx’s Newest Partnership Means for Brands
Cart.com and FedEx Dataworks said they’re partnering to begin a swap of key data that’s expected to bolster the e-commerce backend for online sellers. Cart.com, an Austin-based company that helps brands sells across online platforms, will work with FedEx’s logistics analytics platform to help businesses use data to assist with inventory storage and sourcing, improve the returns process and offer better shipment tracking. “With the power of our digital and physical networks, we’re redefining what’s possible,” FedEx Dataworks CEO Sriram Krishnasamy said in a statement this week announcing the partnership. “We’re developing new tools to help merchants make more informed supply chain...
The cooldown in home prices was a 'once-in-40-years' move, worse than the 2008 crisis that foiled algorithms, said the CEO of America's largest home-flipper
Home-flipping company Opendoor tried to make predictions based on prior data, but the speed of the recent shift in the market was greater than even the 2008 financial crisis.
crowdfundinsider.com
Data Management Firm Aunalytics Introduces Enterprise Analytics as a Managed Service
Aunalytics, a data management and analytics company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-market businesses, announced it has initiated Enterprise Analytics, a managed service comprised of experts in data analytics, data engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The new solution “couples the tools and technology required to help enterprises achieve their analytics...
healthcareguys.com
Health devices for home use, another prediction of The Jetsons that came true
During the 60s, The Jetsons, one of the most successful American cartoons, showed us a family where technology had taken part in their daily activities. It was fun to see the father having his personal plane to go to work, while the mother had a machine that would prepare breakfast for her only by pressing a button.
Stanford Daily
Humans as the keystone: An emerging approach to artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence researchers and industry leaders explored what it means to center individuals, communities and society in areas like healthcare and hospitality during a Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) conference on Tuesday. The human-in-the-loop model, unlike autonomous or semi-autonomous AI, is an AI approach that involves human feedback...
The 10 people transforming healthcare, from companies like Moderna, Humana, and Lexeo Therapeutics
Insider's annual 100 People Transforming Business 2022 list is live. Here's the list of honorees in the healthcare sector.
Can Artificial Intelligence And Big Data Help Predict The Future? Read how FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) Uses Predictive Analytics.
In complicated multivariable environments, there is no such thing as certainty. Just like the outcome of a soccer game can be impacted by nearly every touch of the ball on the field, other multivariable environments, like a political election or a pandemic, can be impacted by innumerable factors. This makes hunting for a certain outcome a difficult task.
theindustry.fashion
FatFace partners with True Fit to enhance digital experience and reduce fit-related returns
British active lifestyle clothing and accessories retailer FatFace is partnering with data-driven fit personalisation platform True Fit to deliver size and fit guidance to shoppers, improve customer satisfaction and help reduce fit-related returns. True Fit has been implemented on to the FatFace website by global digital commerce specialist, Astound Commerce,...
salestechstar.com
Peraton Achieves Amazon Web Services Premier Tier Services Partner Status
Peraton provides premier cloud infrastructure and application solutions for IT and best in cloud productivity to U.S. government customers. Peraton has achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This status recognizes the level of quality and commitment Peraton provides to its customers as the world’s leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider.
alpenhornnews.com
At 5.4% CAGR, Industrial Repair Materials Market Size will reach 4811.6 million USD by 2028
A comprehensive research study on Industrial Repair Materials market added on Market Study Report provides insights into the market size and growth trends of this industry over the forecast timeline. The study evaluates key aspects of Industrial Repair Materials market in terms of the demand landscape, driving factors and growth strategies adopted by market players.
maritime-executive.com
Delicate Supply Chains Adjust to Semiconductor Industry's Relocation
As the world has become digitized, semiconductor manufacturing has grown into one of the most critical industries of our time. It is not just an industry that sells microchips as a commodity, but a delicate manufacturing operation consisting of one of the world’s sophisticated supply chains. DHL, the global...
Eleanor Health Grows Executive Team With Addition of Chief Customer and Patient Engagement, Financial Officers
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Eleanor Health, the first outpatient addiction and mental health treatment provider built on value- and population-based payment models, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Hart as Chief Customer and Patient Engagement Officer, Scott Fries as Chief Financial Officer, Peter Bird as Chief of Staff, and Danica Patterson’s promotion to Chief of Markets. These key senior leadership hires will support the company’s continued growth and expansion of its population health care delivery model. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005522/en/ Elizabeth Hart, Chief Customer and Patient Engagement Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Betacom, Qualcomm Partner to Accelerate Delivery of Private Networks to U.S. Businesses
Private wireless pioneer Betacom announced its close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to accelerate delivery of private networks to U.S. businesses through an integrated delivery model. Mutual customers of Betacom and Qualcomm Technologies will benefit from fast, simple deployments that combine the Betacom 5G as a Service (5GaaS) private network offering...
care.ai Secures $27M for AI-Powered Smart Patient Rooms
Care.ai, a Orlando, FL-based first and only AI-powered ambient monitoring platform in healthcare raises $27M in funding from Crescent Cove Advisors. – The company plans to use the funding to accelerate growth and scale deployments of the industry’s first smart care facility platform throughout the U.S. AI-Powered Smart Patient...
mmm-online.com
HLTH 2022 focuses on consumer expectations, digital health capabilities
The HLTH 2022 conference took place over four days in Las Vegas, featuring dynamic conversations among industry leaders about evolving consumer expectations and digital health capabilities. As the sector has seen more interest among patients in replicating the consumer experience seen in other industries, most notably retail, organizations have had...
salestechstar.com
ACI Worldwide and NTT DATA Collaborate To Boost eCommerce Growth in Europe and Latin America
NTT DATA to offer state-of-the-art eCommerce capabilities to its merchant customers — focusing on the Italian market initially. Merchants across a wide range of sectors will benefit from access to a large network of global acquirers and alternative payment methods. ACI Worldwide , a global leader in mission-critical, real-time...
KevinMD.com
The slow death of primary care: a Canadian perspective
Loss of autonomy, gaslighting, abuse, exploitation, and hypocrisy are all strong words. Just writing them brings to my mind the harsh reality of my experience and the collective experience of others who have dared to speak up. These words come to mind when I think about primary care in Canada. I recognize similar sentiments are heralded by my U.S. colleagues and those in the United Kingdom.
Comments / 0