Beckley, WV

WVNT-TV

City of Bramwell Turns 134 Years Old

Nostalgia novelty and outdoor adventure are all available at The Emporium
BRAMWELL, WV
WVNT-TV

YMCASWV's 46th Thanksgiving Day Run Set for Thanksgiving

The YMCA of Southern West Virginia's 46th Annual Thanksgiving Day Run happens at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

Nostalgia novelty and outdoor adventure are all available at The Emporium

Nostalgia novelty and outdoor adventure are all available at The Emporium.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Best Fabric and Foam to close after 80 years

For almost 30 years, Beckleyans have found Tom Sopher inside of Best Fabric and Foam, his family business at 309 South Fayette Street.
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Roses in Hinton is Open

Roses in Hinton is Open
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Structure fire reported near Beaver Antique Mall

UPDATE 7:05 P.M.: Raleigh County dispatch has confirmed the scene is clear and there are no injuries reported. BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Dispatch confirm reports of a structure fire along the strip that holds the Beaver Antique Mall today, November 22, 2022, around 5:45p.m. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, along with Ghent VFD and […]
BEAVER, WV
WVNT-TV

Fayette County Sheriffs Sees uptick in Violent Crimes

Fayette County Sheriffs Sees uptick in Violent Crimes.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man’s body found in Guyandotte River

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man's body was found late Tuesday afternoon under a bridge in the Guyandotte River, Lincoln County 911 dispatchers and Sheriff G.W. Linville said. The body was found in the Branchland area. Dispatchers say West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating.
BRANCHLAND, WV
WVNT-TV

Virginia, Virginia Tech game canceled

The rivalry game between UVA and Virginia Tech is canceled.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after West Virginia shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in the Glen Jean area of Fayette County on Monday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies got a call around 9 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man was found inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Faulty traffic signals causing traffic on Route 219

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways report today, November 23, 2022, the traffic signals on US 219 are having technical issues. WVDOH is working to correct technical problems with traffic signals that are causing traffic to back up on US 219 between downtown Lewisburg and the Interstate 64 interchange. Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, December 2, 2022.
LEWISBURG, WV

