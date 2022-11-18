Read full article on original website
Related
WVNT-TV
Daycare operators warn of statewide closures, when Covid relief funds end
Close to 70,000 West Virginia children live in households where all parents work, according to data the West Virginia Center for Policy and Budget released in 2020. Daycare operators warn of statewide closures, when …. Close to 70,000 West Virginia children live in households where all parents work, according to...
WVNT-TV
West Virginia ski season opens, projected to make multi-million dollar economic impact
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s that time of year. Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, ski season opens in West Virginia. Ski resorts have been making snow by the tons!. Wednesday at 9 a.m., Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County and Timberline Mountain in Tucker County will welcome skiers and snowboarders, as well as those who just like to watch.
WVNT-TV
West Virginia judge resigns after allegedly brandishing gun in courtroom
(WTRF) A West Virginia judge sent his resignation to Governor Jim Justice on Wednesday, effective at the close of business, after being accused of brandishing a gun in a courtroom. Judge David Hummel Jr. put in his resignation on Wednesday. Hummel was a judge for the Second Judicial Circuit which...
WVNT-TV
West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore to run for state Congress
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia’s State Treasurer Riley Moore will campaign for state Congress in 2024, he announced Monday. Moore will seek nomination for the Republican candidate for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District; this follows current Rep. Alex Mooney’s announcement that he will run for the 2024 U.S. Senate nomination. Moore has served as West Virginia State Treasurer since 2020 and was the first Republican elected to the position in 92 years, according to Moore.
WVNT-TV
Fire dangers rise Tuesday with another day of dry conditions and sunshine
Tuesday we continue to enjoy the influence of high pressure. A chilly start once again but we warm up nicely through the morning. Afternoon highs inch higher into the upper 40 and low 50s. Remember, Fire Bans are still in place for West Virginia and dry conditions the next few days makes burning highly dangerous. Best to hold off until we see rain at the end of the week. At least it’s another great day for hunters heading out.
WVNT-TV
Thanksgiving week kicks off with warmer temps and sunshine!
Monday starts off cold with temps in the teens but we’re on the warmer trend as high pressure moves in from the south. Winds shift from the west to southwest today helping temps push into the mid and upper 40s. Wind chills still an issue, but nothing like we saw this weekend. A great start to deer rifle hunting season in West Virginia.
WVNT-TV
Thanksgiving travel looks in great shape with sunshine and dry conditions
Very dry air has settled into the region with dewpoints reaching the single digits. This is causing concern with fire dangers given this time of year. Dry leaves and grasses are the perfect fuel for brush fires and wild fires to grow quickly. Hunters take note firing rounds in dry conditions, remember to extinguish cigarettes before discarding, and it’s best not to burn until we get some rain.
Comments / 0