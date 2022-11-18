Tuesday we continue to enjoy the influence of high pressure. A chilly start once again but we warm up nicely through the morning. Afternoon highs inch higher into the upper 40 and low 50s. Remember, Fire Bans are still in place for West Virginia and dry conditions the next few days makes burning highly dangerous. Best to hold off until we see rain at the end of the week. At least it’s another great day for hunters heading out.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO