ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore to run for state Congress

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia’s State Treasurer Riley Moore will campaign for state Congress in 2024, he announced Monday. Moore will seek nomination for the Republican candidate for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District; this follows current Rep. Alex Mooney’s announcement that he will run for the 2024 U.S. Senate nomination. Moore has served as West Virginia State Treasurer since 2020 and was the first Republican elected to the position in 92 years, according to Moore.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

Fire dangers rise Tuesday with another day of dry conditions and sunshine

Tuesday we continue to enjoy the influence of high pressure. A chilly start once again but we warm up nicely through the morning. Afternoon highs inch higher into the upper 40 and low 50s. Remember, Fire Bans are still in place for West Virginia and dry conditions the next few days makes burning highly dangerous. Best to hold off until we see rain at the end of the week. At least it’s another great day for hunters heading out.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

Thanksgiving week kicks off with warmer temps and sunshine!

Monday starts off cold with temps in the teens but we’re on the warmer trend as high pressure moves in from the south. Winds shift from the west to southwest today helping temps push into the mid and upper 40s. Wind chills still an issue, but nothing like we saw this weekend. A great start to deer rifle hunting season in West Virginia.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

Thanksgiving travel looks in great shape with sunshine and dry conditions

Very dry air has settled into the region with dewpoints reaching the single digits. This is causing concern with fire dangers given this time of year. Dry leaves and grasses are the perfect fuel for brush fires and wild fires to grow quickly. Hunters take note firing rounds in dry conditions, remember to extinguish cigarettes before discarding, and it’s best not to burn until we get some rain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy