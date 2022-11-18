TYLER, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Devon Achane was selected as a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the organization announced Wednesday morning. Achane is one of the most versatile backs in the SEC and the country this season, ranking among the top 20 in rushing, punt return and all-purpose yards. Achane’s 98.6 rushing yards per game are good for third in the SEC, while also ranking 20th nationally. His 10 trips to the end zone this season rank eighth among SEC scorers and he stands as the only player in the country to have scored as a rusher, receiver and returner this year. The Missouri City, Texas, native ranks fifth nationally and leads the SEC, averaging 155.0 all-purpose yards per game. His 3,328 career AP yards currently sit in 16th on A&M’s all-time list. Achane has registered four 100-yard games on the ground this season and a pair of multi-touchdown games, including a career-best three-touchdown performance against Florida.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO