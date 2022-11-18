Read full article on original website
Registration now open for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley basketball program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley have opened registration for their upcoming basketball program. “The club has a long history of having an amazing basketball program,” said Maria Trevino, Director of Marketing and Resource Development. “We just moved to our new facility in February of last year and hosted basketball for the first time at our new Newman-Adam Bryan campus. We’re excited to do that again this year. We had a great first season at the new Bryan campus. We hosted about 400 players with 38 teams and we were doing three games a night and five games on Saturday for about six weeks.”
Viano Quartet performs for Rudder High School orchestra students
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Nov. 17, the prize winning Viano Quartet preceded its Brazos Valley debut with a free performance for the chamber orchestra students at Rudder High School. The quartet’s performance was followed by a Q&A session where students had the opportunity to find out more about performance, technique and the industry of classical music.
Liberty beats College Station Lady Cougars 67-43
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Lady Cougars come up short against Liberty Tuesday afternoon at Cougar Gym. Jaeden McMillin led College Station with 17 points. The Redhawks’ leading scorer was Keyera Roseby who led all scorers with 19 points.
College Station set for rematch with Georgetown in Regional Round
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station (10-2) and Georgetown (10-2) have already played once this year with the Eagles beating the Cougars 49-38 back on October 21st. That was College Station’s lone district loss. Friday night the last two teams from District 11-5A Division I will square off with the winner advancing to the Regional Finals.
Jones scores 11 as Rudder beats Temple 52-44
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aalaya Jones tossed in 11 points as three Lady Rangers scored in double figures in a 52-44 win as Rudder beat Temple 52-44 on Tuesday afternoon at The Armory. Rudder will step back on the court Tuesday, November 29th when they travel to Huntsville for a...
Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A series of fundraisers are underway for Calvin Hill, the Rudder High School football and track coach injured in a fiery crash over the weekend, and Cher McGinty, the passenger in an SUV involved in the crash. We will continue to update this list as any...
Achane Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist
TYLER, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Devon Achane was selected as a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the organization announced Wednesday morning. Achane is one of the most versatile backs in the SEC and the country this season, ranking among the top 20 in rushing, punt return and all-purpose yards. Achane’s 98.6 rushing yards per game are good for third in the SEC, while also ranking 20th nationally. His 10 trips to the end zone this season rank eighth among SEC scorers and he stands as the only player in the country to have scored as a rusher, receiver and returner this year. The Missouri City, Texas, native ranks fifth nationally and leads the SEC, averaging 155.0 all-purpose yards per game. His 3,328 career AP yards currently sit in 16th on A&M’s all-time list. Achane has registered four 100-yard games on the ground this season and a pair of multi-touchdown games, including a career-best three-touchdown performance against Florida.
Epicures Catering preps to feed over 2,000 people this Thanksgiving
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Epicures Catering is sending free meals to people across the Brazos Valley on Thanksgiving. This year, Epicures Catering along with several organizations and volunteers, are expected to serve 2,100 Bryan and College Station residents in need of a Thanksgiving meal. These Thanksgiving meals are individual, ready-to-eat plates.
Be Remarkable: Sally McKee’s free ESL program has helped hundreds from around globe
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley is saying farewell to a volunteer who has helped people from all corners of the world. Sally McKee, a speech pathologist from Houston, moved to BCS nearly a decade ago. She has spent the better part of that time teaching free ESL...
Treat of the Day: More than $300,000 in teacher grants awarded in College Station ISD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD Education Foundation Grant patrol passed out more than $300,000 in teacher grants. A total of 64 grants were awarded. They’ll help fund projects throughout the district.
2 former Texas A&M students attend National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C., Texas (KBTX) - Two aggies were at the White House this week for the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation. Leslee Oden, class of ‘07, and Lindy Froebel, class of ‘14, with the National Turkey Federation, helped bring the two pardoned turkeys to the White House. The turkeys...
Let your creativity flow at Pinspiration
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “We clean up the mess when you’re done,” Pinspiration Owner Ginna Schoppe said. Pinspiration is a DIY Craft Studio, located in south College Station, where people of all ages can make a project and have fun. If you’re feeling creative, but don’t know...
Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery sets up angel tree for senior citizens
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some senior citizens will be able to receive gifts for the holiday season thanks to a Bryan restaurant. Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery set up a Christmas tree inside of the restaurant to help the elderly. The restaurant partnered with Home Instead to provide Christmas gifts...
‘She’s an inspiration’: Broadmoor Place resident celebrates 105th birthday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One special lady celebrated her 105th birthday on Wednesday. Several family members, friends and Broadmoor Place staff gathered this afternoon to wish Lillian Holubec a “Happy Birthday.” Holubec sat in the center of the room, opened presents, ate cake and ice cream, all while solving her word puzzle.
34th annual Thanksgiving fellowship meal aims to serve at least 800 community members
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 34th year in a row, Gloria Kennard is hosting her free Thanksgiving fellowship meal for Brazos Valley residents. A lifelong Bryan resident, Kennard worked at Texas A&M University where she served food to the students and faculty. So, its safe to say she’s always been one to cook for others.
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
Little to no volunteer opportunities on Thanksgiving at Brazos Valley nonprofits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is usually a time when organizations see an influx of people signing up to volunteer. This year Brazos Valley Food Bank said they have been preparing to get food to their partners so that staff will be able to spend time with their families for the holidays.
Ballet Brazos is bring the Nutcracker to BCS next week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As everyone is gearing up for Thanksgiving, Ballet Brazos is getting ready to bring a holiday classic to the stage. Dominick Oliver & CJ Zapalac joined First News at Four to share more about Ballet Brazos’ 11th annual production of the Nutcracker. Oliver will portray...
Maroon and White to fill Kyle Field for last Aggie home game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kyle Field will be a sea of maroon and white for the last home football game of the 2022 Aggie Football season. In honor of Stripe the Stands, Maroon Out says its mission is to show support for Aggie Football while uniting the community. “We are...
Calvert Volunteer Fire Department to hold annual pancake breakfast
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department will be holding its 2nd annual Pancake Breakfast this weekend. Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be available for $10. Attendees can take the plate to go or eat at the department. The event will be at their fire station Saturday morning between 8:30 and 11:30.
