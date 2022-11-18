ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mumford, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Registration now open for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley basketball program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley have opened registration for their upcoming basketball program. “The club has a long history of having an amazing basketball program,” said Maria Trevino, Director of Marketing and Resource Development. “We just moved to our new facility in February of last year and hosted basketball for the first time at our new Newman-Adam Bryan campus. We’re excited to do that again this year. We had a great first season at the new Bryan campus. We hosted about 400 players with 38 teams and we were doing three games a night and five games on Saturday for about six weeks.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Viano Quartet performs for Rudder High School orchestra students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Nov. 17, the prize winning Viano Quartet preceded its Brazos Valley debut with a free performance for the chamber orchestra students at Rudder High School. The quartet’s performance was followed by a Q&A session where students had the opportunity to find out more about performance, technique and the industry of classical music.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Liberty beats College Station Lady Cougars 67-43

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Lady Cougars come up short against Liberty Tuesday afternoon at Cougar Gym. Jaeden McMillin led College Station with 17 points. The Redhawks’ leading scorer was Keyera Roseby who led all scorers with 19 points.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station set for rematch with Georgetown in Regional Round

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station (10-2) and Georgetown (10-2) have already played once this year with the Eagles beating the Cougars 49-38 back on October 21st. That was College Station’s lone district loss. Friday night the last two teams from District 11-5A Division I will square off with the winner advancing to the Regional Finals.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Jones scores 11 as Rudder beats Temple 52-44

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aalaya Jones tossed in 11 points as three Lady Rangers scored in double figures in a 52-44 win as Rudder beat Temple 52-44 on Tuesday afternoon at The Armory. Rudder will step back on the court Tuesday, November 29th when they travel to Huntsville for a...
TEMPLE, TX
KBTX.com

Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A series of fundraisers are underway for Calvin Hill, the Rudder High School football and track coach injured in a fiery crash over the weekend, and Cher McGinty, the passenger in an SUV involved in the crash. We will continue to update this list as any...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Achane Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist

TYLER, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Devon Achane was selected as a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the organization announced Wednesday morning. Achane is one of the most versatile backs in the SEC and the country this season, ranking among the top 20 in rushing, punt return and all-purpose yards. Achane’s 98.6 rushing yards per game are good for third in the SEC, while also ranking 20th nationally. His 10 trips to the end zone this season rank eighth among SEC scorers and he stands as the only player in the country to have scored as a rusher, receiver and returner this year. The Missouri City, Texas, native ranks fifth nationally and leads the SEC, averaging 155.0 all-purpose yards per game. His 3,328 career AP yards currently sit in 16th on A&M’s all-time list. Achane has registered four 100-yard games on the ground this season and a pair of multi-touchdown games, including a career-best three-touchdown performance against Florida.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Epicures Catering preps to feed over 2,000 people this Thanksgiving

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Epicures Catering is sending free meals to people across the Brazos Valley on Thanksgiving. This year, Epicures Catering along with several organizations and volunteers, are expected to serve 2,100 Bryan and College Station residents in need of a Thanksgiving meal. These Thanksgiving meals are individual, ready-to-eat plates.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Let your creativity flow at Pinspiration

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “We clean up the mess when you’re done,” Pinspiration Owner Ginna Schoppe said. Pinspiration is a DIY Craft Studio, located in south College Station, where people of all ages can make a project and have fun. If you’re feeling creative, but don’t know...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery sets up angel tree for senior citizens

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some senior citizens will be able to receive gifts for the holiday season thanks to a Bryan restaurant. Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery set up a Christmas tree inside of the restaurant to help the elderly. The restaurant partnered with Home Instead to provide Christmas gifts...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

‘She’s an inspiration’: Broadmoor Place resident celebrates 105th birthday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One special lady celebrated her 105th birthday on Wednesday. Several family members, friends and Broadmoor Place staff gathered this afternoon to wish Lillian Holubec a “Happy Birthday.” Holubec sat in the center of the room, opened presents, ate cake and ice cream, all while solving her word puzzle.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Ballet Brazos is bring the Nutcracker to BCS next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As everyone is gearing up for Thanksgiving, Ballet Brazos is getting ready to bring a holiday classic to the stage. Dominick Oliver & CJ Zapalac joined First News at Four to share more about Ballet Brazos’ 11th annual production of the Nutcracker. Oliver will portray...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Calvert Volunteer Fire Department to hold annual pancake breakfast

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department will be holding its 2nd annual Pancake Breakfast this weekend. Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be available for $10. Attendees can take the plate to go or eat at the department. The event will be at their fire station Saturday morning between 8:30 and 11:30.
CALVERT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy