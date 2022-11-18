Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls author finishes filming movie based on her romance novel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular romance novel by a Sioux Falls author is now being made into a movie. Sioux Falls mom, Amy Daws, published her first book in 2014. “A memoir called Chasing Hope, which is about my struggle through recurrent pregnancy loss,” Daws said. “These rings that I wear are what the Sanford Hospital gives you if you lose a baby.”
Great Bear offers early snowboarding for Rails for Roxie fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The staff at Great Bear Ski Valley lost a member of their family. Longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson passed away after a stroke. Johnson was so much more than the person in charge of the food at Great Bear. She would pitch in where needed, from chopping wood to cleaning tables.
344 SDSU band members march for Macy’s
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This band will cover the length of a football field. When the members of the South Dakota State University marching band The Pride of the Dakotas take to the streets in Manhattan tomorrow for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, the formation will be about 100 yards, said director Kevin Kessler.
SDSU football coach to match Feeding SD donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team. Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
Pride member reflects on previous parade experience
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– For the first time ever, the Pride of the Dakotas marching band will be showcasing their talents at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In just a couple of days, South Dakota State University students will be sharing their pride on the streets of New York City.
Midwest Supercross set to take flight in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supercross is set to make its return to Sioux Falls. Midwest Supercross expects to stuff the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this Thanksgiving weekend. The event has called Sioux Falls home for five years, but got its start two decades ago in Brookings.
‘Christmas at the Castle’ has its tree
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The centerpiece of Christmas at the Castle has arrived at Sanford Children’s Hospital. A transport crew hauling a 40-foot Christmas tree navigated the streets of Sioux Falls Tuesday, delivering the oversized Black Hills Spruce to Sanford Children’s Hospital. “If we can bring...
Tee up a great gift with Sioux Falls Golf
Now that we’ve gotten the formality of the first snowfall out of the way across KELOLAND, it’s time to start thinking warmer thoughts, if only to get us through the months ahead. So how about thinking about golf?. Truth be told, today’s guests never stop thinking about golf....
Jackrabbits in NYC ahead of parade performance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are lots of jackrabbits in the Big Apple this week. SDSU’s Pride of the Dakotas marching band will perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning. Band members cheered last year when they found out The Pride was selected to...
Returning to above normal temperatures this weekend
The weather today looks mild across KELOLAND as a cold front approaches the region. Highs yesterday were sure nice. We hit 53 in Sioux Falls and likely be close to that level again today. Futurecast today starts dry, but a few areas of light snow will move into the Black...
The Rush Bar & Grill serving free meals on Thanksgiving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thanksgiving, many families and friends gather for a big meal. But for some, getting together with friends or family isn’t a possibility. That’s where a local bar and grill is able to help by dishing up a free meal. The Rush...
Results: Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge Round 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round four of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has come to a close. Here are the results. After briefly falling behind Mashed Potatoes in the first hours of the poll, Turkey rallied and came back for the win. Green Bean Casserole had impressed...
Holiday deals with the Man Salon
Unfortunately, the days of the old-timey barber shop are long gone. When was the last time you saw a barber pole spinning outside a local business? The result is that you usually can’t find a hair salon that caters specifically to men. Shawn Ericsson is the founder of The...
The journey continues for Skylar McCaulley
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– Back in August of 2021, Skylar McCaulley suffered a severe brain bleed which led to several surgeries, 51 days in the ICU then time at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln. Now a year later, his recovery continues and he is starting back up from where...
SDSU’s Pride visits historic monuments, experiences Radio City Christmas Spectacular
NEW YORK (COLLEGIAN) – Tuesday’s events started with breakfast at the world’s largest Applebee’s before heading over to Ellis Island and seeing the Statue of Liberty. Pride members boarded a ferry to the island after spending an hour taking in the beautiful weather in Battery Park.
Watecha Bowl gives back
November isn’t just about one holiday. In fact, what first started out as a push for a day of recognition of the significant contributions that Indigenous Peoples have made to the establishment and growth of the U.S., has now grown into a month-long recognition known as Native American Heritage Month.
DTSF selects Parade of Lights Grand Marshals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 30th annual Downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF) Parade of Lights will be held on November 25, 2022, the day after Thanksgiving. The DTSF board has selected retired CEO of Howalt+McDowell Insurance and community leader, Jeff Scherschligt, as the official Grand Marshal, and Arianna Farris, a 13-year-old living in Sioux Falls as the official Junior Grand Marshal.
Pride, family, fans arrive in New York City
NEW YORK, NY (COLLEGIAN) — The Pride of the Dakotas, family and friends landed in New York City Sunday afternoon after an early morning start to their five-day trip to the Big Apple to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. After loading the buses at 4:30 a.m....
Holiday in style at Buckle in The Empire Mall
If you’re looking for a little inspiration to help you spread some extra special cheer with your holiday gift giving this year, you don’t need to look any further than Buckle at the Empire Mall. Brittany recently stopped by and found out that whether you’re looking for country...
