Updated: No Seagen here: 'Do more' means a small $1.35B purchase of Imago for Merck
Merck is making an acquisition, the Big Pharma announced before Monday’s opening bell. No, Seagen is not entering the fold, as had been speculated for quarters. Folding under Merck’s wings will be Pfizer-backed Imago BioSciences. For nearly a year, Merck CEO Rob Davis has been saying the pharma giant needs to “do more” on the business development front after its 2021 $11.5 billion acquisition of Acceleron.
Maker of new gene therapy vector launches its second company, looking to zero in on rare skin conditions
The hub-and-spoke biotech Replay, which came onto the scene with $55 million in seed capital and a vision to launch four companies around its gene delivery platform, has already launched one company this year, but it is not looking to slow down as the year starts to wrap up. Replay...
Six-person ALS biotech wants to go public — but it’s also pivoting from earlier plans
With an S-1 filing with the SEC on Friday, regulatory T cell operation Coya Therapeutics foreshadowed its plans to get on Nasdaq. At six full-time employees, the biotech out of Houston would make for a tiny public company. The move comes at a time when IPOs in biotech are scarce,...
Merck KGaA in push to become twice as productive in drug development
FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) on Monday said it aims to double the productivity of its research and development into oncology, neurology and immunology treatments.
Moderna's Omicron Booster Works Against New Variants, Company Says
In a news release published Nov. 14, Moderna said its updated Omicron booster shot targeting the variants BA.4 and BA.5 produced higher levels of antibodies against those versions of the virus than its original shot did. Compared to Moderna’s original booster, the Omicron booster generated a 15.1-fold increase in levels...
Prudential launches ‘Now What?’ campaign, defying industry norms using moments of hope instead of fear
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ) is launching Now What? — a new advertising campaign with a unique twist that distinguishes the brand from competitors by encouraging consumers to use uplifting moments to secure their financial future. Now What? advances Prudential’s purpose to make lives better, particularly as pandemic recovery continues and economic uncertainty remains. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005188/en/ Susan Somersille Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer, Prudential Financial, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
At 5.4% CAGR, Industrial Repair Materials Market Size will reach 4811.6 million USD by 2028
A comprehensive research study on Industrial Repair Materials market added on Market Study Report provides insights into the market size and growth trends of this industry over the forecast timeline. The study evaluates key aspects of Industrial Repair Materials market in terms of the demand landscape, driving factors and growth strategies adopted by market players.
Broadcom’s proposed $61B VMware acquisition scrutinized by UK regulators
The news comes shortly after reports that the European Commission (EC) was also proceeding with an investigation into what would be one of the biggest tech acquisitions of all time. In the companies’ domestic U.S. market, meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last month progressed its investigation into a deeper second review phase, which means that the FTC saw enough during its initial analysis to warrant a more extensive look.
FEELM to UKVIA: Innovation Is Key to Success
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, was pleased to have its European Division Director, Echo Liu, deliver a keynote speech at the UKVIA Vaping Industry Forum. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005424/en/ Echo presenting a speech at the UKVIA. (Photo: Business Wire)
Insurance Aggregators Market to Garner $130 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 21.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research
PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research. recently published a report, titled, "Insurance Aggregators Market. by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), by Insurance Type (Life Insurance,. Automotive Insurance. ,. Health Insurance. , Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" . As per the report, the global insurance aggregators industry was pegged...
Moderna: Updated COVID-19 booster effective against Omicron subvariants
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Moderna said on Monday that its COVID-19 booster prototypes provide "superior protection" against the contagious Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The biotechnology company said its new vaccine boosters in Phase 2 and Phase 3 testing have triggered a "superior antibody response" compared to its original booster shots.
Boehringer Ingelheim Launches Free Comprehensive PRRS Handbook
Document details 25+ years of PRRS research and best practices. Boehringer Ingelheim announced today the launch of the PRRS Knowledge Manual, a handbook chronicling 25+ years of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV) research and best practices for control. Compiling collaborative research and global perspectives from a variety of...
