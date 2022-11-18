ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder, SD

Rapid City residents bring handmade scarves to decorate downtown statues

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A group of knitters from the Echo Ridge Good Samaritan Society Independent Living Facility took to the streets of downtown Rapid City on Monday to place handmade scarves on the presidents statues. Resident Jan Albright explains about her and her friends’ experience making the accessories.
What was Rapid City’s take away from National Humanities Alliance Conference

RAPID CITY, S.D.– A delegation from Rapid City has returned from a conference, focused on improving race relations. The City’s Human Relations Commission along with the Miniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors attended the National Humanities Alliance national conference in Los Angeles. Rapid City’s delegation was invited to take part in a panel discussion with three other communities also working to improve race relations. Local members say the conference offered valuable insight into how other regions communities are approaching the same issues. HRC/MOA Member Karen Mortimer says, “What I think we found is that there’s some similarities and some differences that really match and support one another. And we’re really hopeful that we can connect with these other two groups through the National Humanities Alliance in the future.”
7 facts about Rapid City Fire Department’s newest sworn member

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City Fire Department held a swearing-in ceremony at Station 7 for their newest member Monday morning, and he’s a K9 named Drogon. Drogon works for South Dakota Taskforce 1 and Rapid City Fire Department. He’s the second rescue K9 to serve these teams as a...
Happy Turkey Day from NC1 staff!

RAPID CITY, S.D. – As you get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday, we wanted to share what our staff is most thankful for this year. From our families to your, we hope that this holiday is a time to remember and recognize the people and things that matter the most.
Ways to help avoid pipes getting backed up this winter

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the holiday season a popular time for baking and cooking, the city of Rapid City is reminding residents to “be kind to their pipes.” Superintendent for the city’s water reclamation center Dave Van Cleave has some advice for residents. Why it is...
Salvation Army in need of Red Kettle Campaign bell ringers; here’s how to register

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The time of year has returned when you see smiling faces and hear bells ringing outside some stores for the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign. And being a bell ringer is something anyone can register for, and Maj. Jerry O’Neil, Black Hills Area Coordinator for the Salvation Army, says that they are still needing volunteers.
Tips to make sure your Thanksgiving does not go up in flames this year

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With Thanksgiving dinner preparations underway, the Rapid City Fire Department is reminding residents of safety tips to avoid disasters over the holiday. Lieutenant Shane Barrows shares some of the department’s advice. How busy does it get for firefighters?. According to the National Fire Protection Association,...
Meet the new assistant coach for the Rapid City Rush

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Rush return home this week for a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks. Fans may notice a new face behind the bench. The Rush announced Tuesday that the team has hired Zac Desjardins as their new assistant coach. “We are thrilled...
PHOTO GALLERY: Rowan Grace fans show their support for the Rapid City singer at Monday night watch party

“This is a young lady who not only has progressed with time, but she also keeps a dignity about her and a youthfulness that is nice to see,” host Brandi Schutz said. Schutz has seen first-hand how Rowan has progressed and how she stays grounded even with her talent. “She is still, you know, her age and she’s not trying to be anything different, but she’s so talented. Once in a while, you get graced to find someone like that. And she’s definitely one of them.”
Don’t forget to vote for Rowan Grace tonight!

Tonight is the night! Rowan Grace will be performing live on The Voice. This means another round of voting. Show your support for Rapid City’s own super talented Rowan Grace!. Be sure to download The Voice app to vote for Rowan. Find the links here on our Rowan Grace...
