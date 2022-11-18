Read full article on original website
Check out how much food Rapid City and the AFSCME union collected during their food drive
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After starting a food drive together for the first time, the city of Rapid City and the AFSCME Union released the totals from the event in food and monetary donations. How it got started. The food drive was started to help residents this holiday season. Compliance...
Rapid City residents bring handmade scarves to decorate downtown statues
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A group of knitters from the Echo Ridge Good Samaritan Society Independent Living Facility took to the streets of downtown Rapid City on Monday to place handmade scarves on the presidents statues. Resident Jan Albright explains about her and her friends’ experience making the accessories.
Black Hills Energy hosts final quarterly blood drive of the year, and they gave out pies!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Tuesday, November 22, Black Hills Energy hosted one of their quarterly blood drives. This is their final blood drive of the year and they call it the “pies for pints” blood drive. The name comes from the fact that the give everybody who donates a pie for the holidays.
What was Rapid City’s take away from National Humanities Alliance Conference
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A delegation from Rapid City has returned from a conference, focused on improving race relations. The City’s Human Relations Commission along with the Miniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors attended the National Humanities Alliance national conference in Los Angeles. Rapid City’s delegation was invited to take part in a panel discussion with three other communities also working to improve race relations. Local members say the conference offered valuable insight into how other regions communities are approaching the same issues. HRC/MOA Member Karen Mortimer says, “What I think we found is that there’s some similarities and some differences that really match and support one another. And we’re really hopeful that we can connect with these other two groups through the National Humanities Alliance in the future.”
National League of Cities brings national attention, feedback for local Rapid City services
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After a presentation at the National League of Cities conference, Rapid City’s work in targeting issues like mental health was put on full display to cities across the nation. Mayor Steve Allender spoke on the presentation and his interactions with other city leaders. What he...
Check out this $2.4 million home on 40 acres of wildlife haven just minutes from Rapid City
PIEDMONT, S.D. – Just minutes north of Rapid City is an 8900 square foot stunning seven bedroom, seven and a half bathroom home. Buyers will fall in love as they enter the home featuring cathedral ceilings accented by massive wooden beams and specialized artisan rock work. The floor to ceiling fireplace is perfect to cozy up to on chilly winter evenings.
7 facts about Rapid City Fire Department’s newest sworn member
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City Fire Department held a swearing-in ceremony at Station 7 for their newest member Monday morning, and he’s a K9 named Drogon. Drogon works for South Dakota Taskforce 1 and Rapid City Fire Department. He’s the second rescue K9 to serve these teams as a...
Happy Turkey Day from NC1 staff!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As you get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday, we wanted to share what our staff is most thankful for this year. From our families to your, we hope that this holiday is a time to remember and recognize the people and things that matter the most.
Ways to help avoid pipes getting backed up this winter
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the holiday season a popular time for baking and cooking, the city of Rapid City is reminding residents to “be kind to their pipes.” Superintendent for the city’s water reclamation center Dave Van Cleave has some advice for residents. Why it is...
Salvation Army in need of Red Kettle Campaign bell ringers; here’s how to register
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The time of year has returned when you see smiling faces and hear bells ringing outside some stores for the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign. And being a bell ringer is something anyone can register for, and Maj. Jerry O’Neil, Black Hills Area Coordinator for the Salvation Army, says that they are still needing volunteers.
1880 Train Holiday Express trips start this weekend; remember to reserve tickets
HILL CITY, S.D. – It’s the most wonderful time of the year to try something new. Or maybe it’s something you like bringing your kids to every year. This can be the 1880 Train’s Holiday Express with an every weekend schedule from Thanksgiving to New Years, with a few extra days around Christmas.
Skipping the plate for greener pastures: Rapid City mayor pardons turkey ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With Thanksgiving on the way and turkeys preparing to be dressed and placed in the oven, a small percentage of the birds will never have to see that fate. On Tuesday, Big Bird the turkey was granted a full pardon from the dinner table by Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender.
Tips to make sure your Thanksgiving does not go up in flames this year
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With Thanksgiving dinner preparations underway, the Rapid City Fire Department is reminding residents of safety tips to avoid disasters over the holiday. Lieutenant Shane Barrows shares some of the department’s advice. How busy does it get for firefighters?. According to the National Fire Protection Association,...
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office needs your help, here’s how
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Around this time of year, for the last several years, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has asked for donations of different items. The items will be distributed between the Pennington County Jail, the Juvenile Center, and Health and Human Services. What items are needed?
UPDATE: Rapid City Police Department searching for one man in suspected homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police are searching for two persons-of-interest in connection with a shooting that occurred at around 11 p.m. on Sunday in north Rapid City. Police said that when dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th street, they discovered an “obviously deceased” adult male with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Meet the new assistant coach for the Rapid City Rush
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Rush return home this week for a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks. Fans may notice a new face behind the bench. The Rush announced Tuesday that the team has hired Zac Desjardins as their new assistant coach. “We are thrilled...
PHOTO GALLERY: Rowan Grace fans show their support for the Rapid City singer at Monday night watch party
“This is a young lady who not only has progressed with time, but she also keeps a dignity about her and a youthfulness that is nice to see,” host Brandi Schutz said. Schutz has seen first-hand how Rowan has progressed and how she stays grounded even with her talent. “She is still, you know, her age and she’s not trying to be anything different, but she’s so talented. Once in a while, you get graced to find someone like that. And she’s definitely one of them.”
SD Mines Men’s Basketball: 5 Things to Know for the 2022-23 season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Mines men’s basketball team is coming off a season that saw a lot of growing pains with one of the youngest squads in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. But with that, came valuable experience. So this year, the Hardrockers are hoping...
Don’t forget to vote for Rowan Grace tonight!
Tonight is the night! Rowan Grace will be performing live on The Voice. This means another round of voting. Show your support for Rapid City’s own super talented Rowan Grace!. Be sure to download The Voice app to vote for Rowan. Find the links here on our Rowan Grace...
