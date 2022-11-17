Read full article on original website
Belgium forced to make adjustment to World Cup shirt days ahead of their first game as FIFA rejects design due to the word 'love' being in the collar
FIFA has rejected the Belgium team's away strip because of the word 'Love' in the collar, a spokesperson for the Red Devils said on Monday. The design of the shirt, which includes a rainbow-coloured trim, was inspired by the fireworks of Belgian's famous music festival Tomorrowland and stands for diversity, equality and inclusivity.
RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."
For most fans of the NBA, the league season is the only basketball that they take seriously. But international basketball is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with, with the Eurobasket this summer drawing attention from a lot more fans than it ever has in the past. And that's not the only one people have an eye on, the FIBA World Cup and Olympic basketball are as relevant as ever.
