SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
Busiest travel day of the year “smooth sailing” in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after Thanksgiving are often the busiest travel days of the year, according to the Transportation Security Administration. While record numbers of people stayed home for the holidays during the worst times of the pandemic,...
Decker Sales breaks ground on new 33,000 sqft facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Decker Sales broke ground on their new 33,000-square-foot facility. The business will focus on repairing heavy machinery and joins other companies in the area, such as Johnson Feed and Terex-Bidwell. When completed, Decker Sales will have ten full-time employees with the plan to expand to 20.
Sioux Falls Police Department actively recruiting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chief Jon Thum announced that the Sioux Falls Police Department is hiring for its February class of 2023. Chief Jon Thum said the SFPD is hiring year-round and encourages anyone with an interest in serving and protecting the community to apply. In addition to new officer openings, Animal Control is also hiring to fill two vacant positions, as well as the SFPD IT department.
Police: Update on Monday’s fatal car vs. pedestrian crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report the woman driving in Sioux Falls Monday evening said she did not see the pedestrian crossing the road before the two were involved in the fatal accident. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 6:30 p.m., a 53-year-old woman from Larchwood, Iowa,...
Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a woman died Monday night after she was struck by a car while crossing the street near East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue in Sioux Falls. PREVIOUSLY: Authorities say the accident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. The woman...
Giving Hope Bingo to host sobriety event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Giving Hope Bingo is hosting a mocktail mix-off sobriety event. On Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., participants can sample some alcohol-free beverages at Giving Hope Bingo, located at 1605 West Burnside St.. The event promotes delicious alcohol-free alternatives to the holiday specialty drinks, and everyone is welcome to stay and play a round of bingo after the mix-off.
Heart of the Artist Craft Show at the Falls this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Saturday 605 Magic Art Bus is hosting the Heart of the Artist Craft Show at Falls Park to benefit Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. There will be face painting and prizes to win while being able to donate to a great cause.
Supporters and opponents speak at the second public hearing over proposed social study standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During a public hearing Monday in Sioux Falls, supporters and opponents were given 90 minutes each to voice their thoughts on the newly-proposed social studies standards in South Dakota. “To know history is to know yourself and that’s why I’m excited to be...
Someone You Should Know: Helping the transgender community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Stephanie Marty is a transgender woman, who made the transition a few years ago. “I had a new family practice doctor who in her clinic notes wrote, he wants to be a female. And I never really thought of it that way. But in effect, that’s what you were becoming. So it was very long process after that. It took four years before I got surgery. I transitioned physically at the end of 2019,” said Stephanie.
SDSU marching band prepares for Macy’s Parade
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With just hours away from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band has been rehearsing and preparing for their performance. The band shipped their uniforms and instruments to the Big Apple last week, so today was the...
Vietnam veterans honored with pinning ceremony in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dozens of local Vietnam veterans are being recognized for their service decades after the war. The veterans were honored during a “pinning ceremony” Monday at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux falls. Congressman Dusty Johnson presented the veterans with...
New retailers, eateries at The Empire Mall in time for holidays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friends and families are fueling up on holiday meals before getting a head start on Christmas shopping and The Empire Mall is one spot to accomplish that. AS Revival, Jaber Soul, Lauriebelles, and Lovisa, are some of the latest stores added to the mall. If you or the family needs a break from shopping, Gibby’s Arcade can help the kids unwind for a bit, and recently opened Great American Cookies can provide a sweet treat afterward. Director of Marketing and Business Development James Payer says kids and pets will have a good reason to come by the mall to get pictures taken with Santa. There is also an opportunity to get cookies and cocoa with Santa on Saturday, December 3 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The following day, Caring Santa will be at the mall from 9:00 am to 10:30 am for children with special needs.
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man- who was driving with a female acquaintance- and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when...
Helpline Center prepares for the holiday season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The holidays are filled with celebration but for some it can be a difficult time. Whether it’s losing a loved one or being far away from family and friends. The Helpline Center is here to lend an ear to those who may need...
Avera Medical Minute: Stroke survivor credits quick reaction to rapid recovery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minutes count when it comes to seeking treatment for a stroke. Patty Bucklin knows that firsthand. She had a stroke a little more than five weeks ago; the result of a blood clot. Her husband was able to get her the help she...
SafeWise: Brookings ranked among ‘50 safest college towns’ for 2022
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings is one of the top 50 safest college towns in America, according to home safety and security firm SafeWise. South Dakota State University comes in at No. 33 and is the only South Dakota college town on the list. “Campus and community safety...
Two dead, one injured in semi vs. car crash
SCOTLAND, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Public Safety, two people have died, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Scotland. The DPS report says a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer was traveling northbound on SD HWY 25 when it crossed...
Data breach compromises local Social Security numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Learning to live with data breaches and loss of personal information is something many have had to do. But it’s still a frustrating and concerning experience when it does happen. Now many in the Sioux Falls area are the next to receive notices that their information could be stolen.
Avera Medical Minute: Lung cancer awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in adults. Smoking is the main culprit and can predispose you to emphysema or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Head, neck, and gastrointestinal cancers are also common. Dr. Ryan Vaca with Avera Medical Group Hematology and Oncology, says smoking can also expose you to cardiovascular disease or health problems which increase the risk of heart attack or stroke. As with many health ailments, getting ahead of it early through prevention and screening are very beneficial. If a patient meets the requirements for an annual low-dose CAT scan, there is a good chance of detecting any irregularities earlier on. Part of the effort to reduce smoke habits stems from the Great American Smokeout. This initiative can be a starting point to curb smoking habits and reduce the chance of developing lung cancer.
