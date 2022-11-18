Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Governor Evers visits small business grant recipients
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Green Bay on Tuesday, days ahead of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, to promote small businesses -- specifically those that recently received state grants. These grants are designed to get small businesses back on their feet. Governor Evers says...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Fox Cities PAC turns 20
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - This Friday, while many of us are still digesting our Thanksgiving meals, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is celebrating a birthday. The center opened its doors to the public 20 years ago and has been bringing live performing arts to the community ever since. We...
WBAY Green Bay
Downtown Appleton’s Christmas Parade: Extra security and Peace on Earth
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is expected to draw up to 80,000 people along its route, and for many paradegoers it’s a family tradition. The crowd grew considerably by 6 p.m., with people packed shoulder-to-shoulder along College Avenue and families staking their viewing spots...
WBAY Green Bay
Babies in NICU give families reasons to be thankful
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the nation sits down for Thanksgiving, we’re reminded of the blessings we are thankful for. Families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay have reasons to be thankful that have 10 tiny fingers and 10 tiny toes.
WBAY Green Bay
Blackout Wednesday
The Oshkosh Area Humane Society says 6 cats and a kitten were abandoned outside of an ambulatory center across the street from its animal shelter. Gay bars are meant to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ community. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Napalese Lounge says police reached out after the...
WBAY Green Bay
Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub shooting affecting local community
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The LGBTQ+ Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs is having an impact in the LGBTQ+ community across the country, including here in Northeast Wisconsin. The mass shooting made many businesses re-examine their security measures. The Napalese Lounge in Green Bay is one of Wisconsin’s oldest...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Return of the purple tomato
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two months ago, almost to the day, Brad Spakowitz’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES introduced you to the purple tomato. Back then, scientists said the genetically modified tomato not only promised a longer shelf life but also held promise for many health benefits. Now the results...
WBAY Green Bay
Massive meal prep underway for Christ the Rock dinner
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re looking for a meal or even some company for Thanksgiving, Christ the Rock Church can help out. Organizers there are sponsoring a free community meal with both in-person and delivery options. The dinner is taking place at the Grand Meridian, 2621 N. Oneida...
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear for the Appleton parade
Gov. Evers wants shoppers to support local businesses that support local jobs, as the state's small business grants do. Investigators believe Jacquelyn Jo Rooney was trying to get out of the relationship. Then her body was found, stabbed and beaten. Updated: 41 minutes ago. The deer harvest on opening weekend...
WBAY Green Bay
Loudenbeck concedes to longtime incumbent La Follette in Wisconsin Secretary of State race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Amy Loudenbeck is conceding that she has lost the race for Wisconsin secretary of state. Unofficial results from the Nov. 8 election show incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette defeated Loudenbeck by 7,660 votes. The difference was just three-tenths of a percentage point, close enough for Loudenbeck to request a recount but outside the margin that would have made it free. She conceded on Monday.
WBAY Green Bay
Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death. “Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled. Miller, the executive director at...
WBAY Green Bay
Best and worst times to travel over busy Thanksgiving holiday in Wisconsin
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The road is home for Wisconsinites Alec Hraban and Claudia Barbin, who travel just about anywhere in their purple bus with their dog, Indie. “We’ve been pretty much all across the country -- Florida, Oregon, everywhere in-between,” said Barbin. This week, the pair...
WBAY Green Bay
NICU Thanksgiving
The views of London as the Packers play the Giants. Herman Van Beckum is a World War II veteran and helped establish St. Mary's Roller Rink in Green Bay. The WBAY team goes Back 2 School with our school photos. Peppermint Hippo weapons disturbance. Updated: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:46...
WBAY Green Bay
How to submit your Big Buck pictures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bragging rights are a big part of deer hunting and your photos do not disappoint. Your Big Buck could end up on Action 2 News. Just log on to wbay.com/photos and upload your photo to the 2022 Hunting in Wisconsin gallery. The photo will be...
WBAY Green Bay
Millions of Americans are Traveling for Thanksgiving
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re traveling this week for a Thanksgiving celebration, be sure to brace for crowds. AAA predicts that almost 5 million people will fly this holiday, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. The national Transportation Safety Administration advises air travelers to pack well in advance, arrive early...
WBAY Green Bay
Berlin residents, businesses support Easton Thom's family
New evidence shows humans were cooking with controlled fire much earlier than previously thought. Gov. Evers emphasizes shopping local and Small Business Saturday. Gov. Evers wants shoppers to support local businesses that support local jobs, as the state's small business grants do. Updated: 1 hour ago. Investigators believe Jacquelyn Jo...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Now you’re cooking with fire!
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - So apparently prehistoric people used to have Friday fish fries, too. OK, maybe we’re jumping to conclusions, but archaeologists did make an astounding discovery that shows humans were cooking with controlled fires thousands of years earlier than previously thought. Brad explains their discovery that might’ve brought about the evolution of Man and Barbeque.
WBAY Green Bay
Cats left outside in carriers freeze to death
Gay bars are meant to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ community. The Napalese Lounge says police reached out after the Colorado shooting to say officers would increase patrols in the area. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Businesses catering to the LGBTQ+ community are taking a closer look at their security...
WBAY Green Bay
Hunters bagged more deer in 2022 opening weekend than previous gun deer hunt
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Despite fewer hunters in the fields and woods, more than 100,000 deer were registered in the first weekend of Wisconsin’s 2022 nine-day gun deer hunt, up 15% from last year. Hunters registered 103,623 on opening weekend (updated figure), compared to 85,860 registered for the...
Comments / 1