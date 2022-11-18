MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Amy Loudenbeck is conceding that she has lost the race for Wisconsin secretary of state. Unofficial results from the Nov. 8 election show incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette defeated Loudenbeck by 7,660 votes. The difference was just three-tenths of a percentage point, close enough for Loudenbeck to request a recount but outside the margin that would have made it free. She conceded on Monday.

