Bloomington, IN

lhsmagpie.com

Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”

Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Batesville Native Named Government Leader of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS – A Batesville native has been named the winner of a prestigious award from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber celebrated their 100th anniversary at their 33rd Annual Awards Dinner was held on Wednesday. Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) CEO and Secretary Elaine Bedel was named the...
BATESVILLE, IN
Luay Rahil

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hammerandrails.com

Bucket Game Time Announced

The B1G Network announced Saturday evening that the rivalry matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will slide into the 3:30pm timeslot. The Boilers will look to make it back to back 8 win regular seasons for the first time since Joe Tiller’s first two seasons in West Lafayette in 1997 and 1998.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
woodworkingnetwork.com

Hickory Furniture Collective becomes largest hickory furniture maker in the world

ANDERSON, Ind.-- Hickory Furniture Collective has acquired Old Hickory Furniture Company in Shelbyville, Ind. With this acquisition, Hickory Furniture Collective says it is now the largest maker of hickory furniture worldwide. Hickory Furniture Collective was formed in 2018 with three brands: Hickory Furniture Designs, Flat Rock Furniture, and Rocky Top...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton won’t see third 4-year term

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced Thursday afternoon that he won’t seek a third four-year term. The mayor made the announcement in a YouTube video where he listed the city’s accomplishments and reforms. He began as mayor in January 2016. “It was tempting to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Brownsburg Schools responds to high school threat and fake alerts

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Community School Corporation is responding to a threat and then a fake response to the threat made to look like it came from the district. On Thursday afternoon, a Brownsburg High School student made a threat. By Thursday evening, the school district's police and local law enforcement found the threat was not credible.
BROWNSBURG, IN
presspublications.com

Explore scenic, quaint and friendly French Lick, Indiana

The West Baden Springs Resort is an incredible place, a landmark wherever it would have been built. The fact that it’s a four-star resort is just the tip of the iceberg. See a photo of the resort’s atrium and it’s likely to strike you as something built during the elegant eras of Europe, something to be found in Paris, or Berlin, or Rome. A place from another time when dinner jackets were in vogue for men and evening gowns for women.
FRENCH LICK, IN

