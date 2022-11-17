Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
lhsmagpie.com
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”
Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
Community Health Network alerts patients of data breach
The healthcare system found that third-party tracking technologies were installed on Community’s website, including the MyChart patient portal, and on some of its appointment scheduling sites.
eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville Native Named Government Leader of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS – A Batesville native has been named the winner of a prestigious award from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber celebrated their 100th anniversary at their 33rd Annual Awards Dinner was held on Wednesday. Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) CEO and Secretary Elaine Bedel was named the...
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
How to Watch No. 12 Indiana Basketball Against Miami of Ohio
Indiana basketball (3-0) versus Miami of Ohio (1-3) tips off on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Here's how to watch, game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
Bloomington South's Jonathan Holmes, Jordan Hulls Now Coaching Miami of Ohio, Indiana
Jonathan Holmes and Jordan Hulls were two of Indiana's top high school basketball players at Bloomington South, and they'll be on opposing sidelines as coaches when Miami of Ohio and No. 12 Indiana play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Sunday.
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
hammerandrails.com
Bucket Game Time Announced
The B1G Network announced Saturday evening that the rivalry matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will slide into the 3:30pm timeslot. The Boilers will look to make it back to back 8 win regular seasons for the first time since Joe Tiller’s first two seasons in West Lafayette in 1997 and 1998.
Opposing Locker Room: Miami of Ohio Worn Down By Hoosiers’ Physicality
Miami of Ohio hung with No. 12 Indiana for the majority of the first half, but Redhawks coach Travis Steele thought the Hoosiers' size, strength and athleticism wore his team down as the game went on in the 86-56 loss.
What Quarterback Dexter Williams II Said After Indiana Football Defeated Michigan State
Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II spoke at the postgame press conference after the Hoosiers' 39-31 overtime win over Michigan State to claim the Old Brass Spittoon. The full transcript is included below, and the video is attached.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Hickory Furniture Collective becomes largest hickory furniture maker in the world
ANDERSON, Ind.-- Hickory Furniture Collective has acquired Old Hickory Furniture Company in Shelbyville, Ind. With this acquisition, Hickory Furniture Collective says it is now the largest maker of hickory furniture worldwide. Hickory Furniture Collective was formed in 2018 with three brands: Hickory Furniture Designs, Flat Rock Furniture, and Rocky Top...
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
Thousands of Indiana kids need homes, some were officially adopted Friday
The courtroom was decorated with balloons, streamers and banners as families, loved ones, case managers and others gathered in the courtroom.
WISH-TV
Judge to consider blocking AG Rokita from accessing abortion patient’s records
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An emergency hearing has been set for Friday morning on the preliminary injunction filed last week against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita by the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio in June. The suit was filed Nov. 3 in Marion...
wfyi.org
As state moves forward with Lebanon industrial district, some worry “they don’t have a clear plan”
Efforts are underway to build a massive, multi-billion dollar research and industrial park near Lebanon, Indiana. But as the project has grown, questions are being raised by both residents and the leaders of neighboring cities about what the project will look like - and what kind of resources it will require.
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
WISH-TV
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton won’t see third 4-year term
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced Thursday afternoon that he won’t seek a third four-year term. The mayor made the announcement in a YouTube video where he listed the city’s accomplishments and reforms. He began as mayor in January 2016. “It was tempting to...
Brownsburg Schools responds to high school threat and fake alerts
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg Community School Corporation is responding to a threat and then a fake response to the threat made to look like it came from the district. On Thursday afternoon, a Brownsburg High School student made a threat. By Thursday evening, the school district's police and local law enforcement found the threat was not credible.
presspublications.com
Explore scenic, quaint and friendly French Lick, Indiana
The West Baden Springs Resort is an incredible place, a landmark wherever it would have been built. The fact that it’s a four-star resort is just the tip of the iceberg. See a photo of the resort’s atrium and it’s likely to strike you as something built during the elegant eras of Europe, something to be found in Paris, or Berlin, or Rome. A place from another time when dinner jackets were in vogue for men and evening gowns for women.
