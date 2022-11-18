DEC has written nearly 150 tickets this hunting season in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘Operation Safe Harvest’ has been announced by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos.

To ensure hunters remain safe and continue to follow the state’s guidelines while hunting, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) will be patrolling hunting fields and areas.

“New York is fortunate to have a large population of hunters and trappers who abide by the State’s hunting laws and respect their fellow hunters and others enjoying the outdoors,” Commissioner Seggos said . “DEC’s ECOs will be out in force this season to ensure compliance, engage with new and experienced hunters, and continue their important work promoting public safety in our communities and protecting our natural resources.”

Nearly 150 tickets have been written, including 50 misdemeanor-level charges since October 22, when regular deer and bear season opened in the Northern Zone. The initiative in the Southern Zone will begin on November 19, which is when regular firearm season for deer and bear begins for them.

“Many of our ECOs are avid hunters themselves and participate in New York’s cherished big game hunting seasons,” said DEC’s Director of the Division of Law Enforcement Karen Przyklek said . “Unfortunately, not everyone respects the laws and safety guidelines that come with this storied tradition. In response, I’ve directed my Officers to be on the lookout this season for the night hunters, poachers, and baiters who blatantly disregard the State’s stringent hunting laws.”

The DEC says the Southern Zone regular firearms season for deer and bear runs until Sunday, December 11 and about 85 percent of New York’s 550,000 licensed hunters participate.

