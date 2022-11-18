ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time changes to New York State regional football games

By Brian Rudman
 6 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced time changes for 2 of the regional round games in the football tournament due to the inclement weather.

All games for the regional round are scheduled to be played at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

The Class AA game between Corning and Cicero-North Syracuse has been moved from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

While the Class C game between Waverly and General Brown has been moved from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There have not been any changes made to the Class B game between Maine-Endwell and Homer.

