New Orleans, LA

WWL

Water service out for parts of Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Water service is down for part of Plaquemines Parish Tuesday night. Parish officials say a broken water main caused the outage. The outage goes from the north side of the bridge from West W St. to the east side of Highway 23. Once water pressure...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WWL

18-wheeler plunges into bayou off I-10, driver hospitalized

SORRENTO, La. — One lane of Interstate 10 eastbound was closed Tuesday after an 18-wheeler plunged off the roadway into a bayou near Sorrento, La. Louisiana State Police shared a photo of the crash showing the truck's trailer submerged underwater. The crash reportedly happened on I-10 west near border between Ascension and St. James parishes.
SORRENTO, LA
WWL

Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies

BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Remembering the Upstairs Lounge fire

NEW ORLEANS — Memorials continue to grow for victims in this weekend’s deadly shooting at Club Q, a popular LGBTQ bar, in Colorado Springs. “I lost two friends who worked at Q,” Mary Schuler said. “That is horrible. All of my friends are grieving.”. Five people...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WWL

Clancy: There's still plenty to be thankful for

NEW ORLEANS — This Thanksgiving, I find myself more thankful than usual. Sure, I'm thankful that the Saints and Pelicans won big games this week. And that New Orleans, for all it's problems, remains one of the most interesting places on this planet. And democracy, for all IT'S challenges, was the big winner on Nov. 8.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Why is redevelopment so difficult in New Orleans?

NEW ORLEANS — In August, the century-old Market Street Power Plant, with its Dickensian smokestacks looming over a structure that has been decaying since it was abandoned five decades ago by Entergy, was the site of the tragic death of teenager Anthony Clawson when he fell 50 feet to his death while exploring the building.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Neighbors want burned Algiers apartments torn down

NEW ORLEANS — Massive flames and thick smoke made for an extreme early morning battle for New Orleans firefighters. The NOFD got the first call around 1 a.m. Thursday, learning the troubled and vacant Oakmont Apartment Complex in Algiers was in flames. The NOFD said there were several homeless...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Riverwalk Outlets to kick off the holidays with tree-lighting ceremony and Santa

NEW ORLEANS — On Tuesday there will be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the riverwalk outlets and you are invited to join the festivities. Riverwalk organizers say a 45-foot tree will be decorated and illuminated to mark the beginning of the holiday season. The Riverwalk Jazz Band will perform with an appearance from Santa Clause himself. A local favorite, Café du Monde will also be there handing out beignet and beverage vouchers.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

8-year-old child fatally shot in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — Police are trying to figure out how an eight-year-old-child was shot in his home. He died later at UMC. It happened when his siblings were in the home as well. It was a sad scene Wednesday morning just before noon. A young brother and sister of...
CENTRAL, LA
WWL

New Orleans cocktail book shows city's elegant drink side

NEW ORLEANS — If your idea of a New Orleans cocktail is a Kool-Aid colored, alcohol-heavy concoction served in a plastic hand grenade or a novelty glass resembling a hurricane lamp, stop thinking like a college freshman on his first trip to Bourbon Street and take a look at the new book from upscale bar owner Neal Bodenheimer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

"They told me Jace was dead" - mother spends Thanksgiving remembering her son

NEW ORLEANS — November 24th, 2019, at 12:19am, 19-year-old Jace Scott was shot and killed at the Southern University of New Orleans campus. Nearly three years to the date of his anniversary, his mother Shanta Scott sat down with Eyewitness News, she remembered that night she got that call, saying, "The band director said, I think you need to get there because Jace has been shot.”
ALABAMA STATE
WWL

Illegal trash dumping continues across Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS — Illegal dumping across the city continues an issue residents in the Lower 9th Ward have been experiencing for years. Forstall St. in the Lower 9th Ward, building materials, tires, car parts, and even a boat. Resident Alyssa Hillger has lived here for five years. “I think...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
