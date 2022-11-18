Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Black-Owned Restaurants in New OrleansNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New Orleans FoodieNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Related
Water service out for parts of Plaquemines Parish
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Water service is down for part of Plaquemines Parish Tuesday night. Parish officials say a broken water main caused the outage. The outage goes from the north side of the bridge from West W St. to the east side of Highway 23. Once water pressure...
18-wheeler plunges into bayou off I-10, driver hospitalized
SORRENTO, La. — One lane of Interstate 10 eastbound was closed Tuesday after an 18-wheeler plunged off the roadway into a bayou near Sorrento, La. Louisiana State Police shared a photo of the crash showing the truck's trailer submerged underwater. The crash reportedly happened on I-10 west near border between Ascension and St. James parishes.
Rolling shootout ends on SUNO campus, prompts classes to end early
NEW ORLEANS — Southern University at New Orleans ended classes early on Wednesday afternoon after a shootout between two cars ended in a campus parking lot earlier in the day. According to a post on the university's verified Instagram account, the shooting happened around 10:55 a.m. in the Natural...
'This can't be happening' | Family loses dream home in New Orleans fire
NEW ORLEANS — Two years ago, Christina Edwards bought what she calls her New Orleans dream house. “This was obviously a deck. This was kind of a patio area,” Edwards said, pointing to the home. “This is the apartment side that I rent out and then me and the kids live on the other side.”
Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies
BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
Remembering the Upstairs Lounge fire
NEW ORLEANS — Memorials continue to grow for victims in this weekend’s deadly shooting at Club Q, a popular LGBTQ bar, in Colorado Springs. “I lost two friends who worked at Q,” Mary Schuler said. “That is horrible. All of my friends are grieving.”. Five people...
Clancy: There's still plenty to be thankful for
NEW ORLEANS — This Thanksgiving, I find myself more thankful than usual. Sure, I'm thankful that the Saints and Pelicans won big games this week. And that New Orleans, for all it's problems, remains one of the most interesting places on this planet. And democracy, for all IT'S challenges, was the big winner on Nov. 8.
Why is redevelopment so difficult in New Orleans?
NEW ORLEANS — In August, the century-old Market Street Power Plant, with its Dickensian smokestacks looming over a structure that has been decaying since it was abandoned five decades ago by Entergy, was the site of the tragic death of teenager Anthony Clawson when he fell 50 feet to his death while exploring the building.
After losing their child, Metairie family hosts event to help others in need
NEW ORLEANS — A grieving family, that recently lost a child, has decided to put on a special Thanksgiving celebration of life to help other children still in the hospital. A Metairie family is resilient and positive in the face of a lot of heartache over the last year. And this holiday, they are giving thanks by thinking of others.
Dilapidated Lindy Boggs site a continuing nuisance smack dab in the middle of a neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — As people bike down the Lafitte Greenway and paddle through Bayou St. John, the Lindy Boggs Medical Center casts a shadow over it all. Abandoned 17 years ago, the former hospital is now covered in graffiti and broken windows. “There’s a sense of lawlessness there,” Thomas...
Long-abandoned Lake Forest Towers back in business — here's how it happened
NEW ORLEANS — It took 14 years for an opportunity to meet inspiration at the old Lake Forest Towers in New Orleans East, but this year the long-abandoned building is back. Empty since Hurricane Katrina, the Lake Forest Towers is now Lake Forest Manor, an affordable housing development for senior citizens.
Neighbors want burned Algiers apartments torn down
NEW ORLEANS — Massive flames and thick smoke made for an extreme early morning battle for New Orleans firefighters. The NOFD got the first call around 1 a.m. Thursday, learning the troubled and vacant Oakmont Apartment Complex in Algiers was in flames. The NOFD said there were several homeless...
Riverwalk Outlets to kick off the holidays with tree-lighting ceremony and Santa
NEW ORLEANS — On Tuesday there will be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the riverwalk outlets and you are invited to join the festivities. Riverwalk organizers say a 45-foot tree will be decorated and illuminated to mark the beginning of the holiday season. The Riverwalk Jazz Band will perform with an appearance from Santa Clause himself. A local favorite, Café du Monde will also be there handing out beignet and beverage vouchers.
Hurricane Ida forced them from their home. Now a thief made off with their SUV
NEW ORLEANS — Talking to each other with no masks or visible weapons, it would be easy to mistake these two car thieves caught on camera as innocent bystanders. But surveillance cameras captured the moment they broke into two cars, stealing one of them. “No fear – didn’t cover...
NOFD battles 4-alarm fire at troubled Oakmont Apartments in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is on the scene of a four-alarm fire in the Berhman neighborhood of Algiers. NOFD officials say fire crews responded to a call of a fire at about 1:04 Thursday morning in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway. “The first fire...
8-year-old child fatally shot in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — Police are trying to figure out how an eight-year-old-child was shot in his home. He died later at UMC. It happened when his siblings were in the home as well. It was a sad scene Wednesday morning just before noon. A young brother and sister of...
New Orleans cocktail book shows city's elegant drink side
NEW ORLEANS — If your idea of a New Orleans cocktail is a Kool-Aid colored, alcohol-heavy concoction served in a plastic hand grenade or a novelty glass resembling a hurricane lamp, stop thinking like a college freshman on his first trip to Bourbon Street and take a look at the new book from upscale bar owner Neal Bodenheimer.
"They told me Jace was dead" - mother spends Thanksgiving remembering her son
NEW ORLEANS — November 24th, 2019, at 12:19am, 19-year-old Jace Scott was shot and killed at the Southern University of New Orleans campus. Nearly three years to the date of his anniversary, his mother Shanta Scott sat down with Eyewitness News, she remembered that night she got that call, saying, "The band director said, I think you need to get there because Jace has been shot.”
Illegal trash dumping continues across Lower 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS — Illegal dumping across the city continues an issue residents in the Lower 9th Ward have been experiencing for years. Forstall St. in the Lower 9th Ward, building materials, tires, car parts, and even a boat. Resident Alyssa Hillger has lived here for five years. “I think...
Abandoned NOLA: Old Charity Hospital shows signs of life
NEW ORLEANS — If it seems like we’ve been reporting on “new life” at Charity Hospital for 17 years – well, it’s because we have. But this time, there’s something different about what’s happening inside and outside of Old Charity. The iconic...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0