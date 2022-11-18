Manager reveals Liverpool star’s disrespectful message as report suggests it could lead to change in national team

Read full article on original website
Soccer-Messi's Argentina seek rapid redemption against Mexico
DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentina hope to restore their status as a tournament favourite against goal-shy Mexico in their Group C clash on Saturday where both heavyweights of Latin American football need to improve on disappointing starts to the World Cup.
Switzerland vs Cameroon LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Granit Xhaka and Bryan Mbeumo start
Switzerland play Cameroon in Group G of the World Cup in Qatar.Granit Xhaka will hope to carry over his form for Arsenal to Qatar, while the Indomitable Lions will lean on Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting up top.The Swiss came unstuck against Sweden in the last 16 at Russia 2018 and will be confident they can advance to at least that stage, likely competing against Serbia with the tournament’s favourites Brazil tipped to win the group.While Cameroon are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014 when they were knocked out at the group stage and they have not gone further than this since 1990 when they made it to the quarter-finals.Follow all the action with our live blog below Read More Cameroon World Cup squad 2022 guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and moreSwitzerland World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and moreEverything wrong with the Qatar World Cup
Why is Son Heung-min wearing a mask for South Korea at World Cup?
Son Heung-min is wearing a mask at the Qatar World Cup as South Korea look to progress from Group H.The Tottenham striker won a fitness battle to feature at the tournament despite suffering a fracture around his left eye during a Champions League match against Marseille.The 30-year-old was forced off injured in the first-half of the 2-1 win over OM on 1 November and subsequently required surgery.The incident occurred following a shoulder to the face from Chancel Mbemba.But after three weeks, Son was cleared to join up with the Tigers of Asia.Son joined up with his teammates last Saturday...
England vs USA live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today
England football take on United States in the second Group B clash at the World Cup, with the Three Lions having put themselves in a very strong position thanks to their big opening win over Iran.Gareth Southgate will be hoping that Harry Kane recovers fully in time to play a part, though goalscoring attacking options off the bench looking in fine form will at least alleviate some concerns if he doesn’t make it.For USA, there’s more pressure on them to find a result after failing to hold onto their lead against Wales. Gregg Berhalter may opt to shuffle the...
World Cup news LIVE: England prepare for USA and Harry Kane injury latest
England continue their World Cup campaign on Friday against the USA, with Gareth Southgate’s side boosted by the news that Harry Kane has escaped injury on his ankle following a scan. The England captain has returned to training after fears he would miss the Group B clash, after receiving a blow to his ankle following a heavy challenge in the opening 6-2 win against Iran on Monday. Elsewhere, the dust is still settling on the second major shock of the World Cup, after Japan’s stunning victory over Germany. The result came after Germany made a protest of Fifa’s decision...
England vs USA predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
England play USA in their second Qatar World Cup match on Friday, looking to clinch a place in the last 16 of the tournament.Three points for Gareth Southgate’s side will then offer a chance to rotate in the final match against Wales.A fine performance and emphatic 6-2 win in the opener against Iran means the Three Lions are confident here.And the Stars and Stripes will hope to improve after fading late against Wales to give up a lead, settling for a 1-1 draw. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is England vs USA?The Group B...
Soccer-Giroud targets scoring record as France face Denmark
DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Olivier Giroud will bid to become France's all-time top scorer when they face Denmark in Group D at the World Cup on Saturday, with 'Les Blues' looking for a victory that will take them into the round of 16 with a game to spare in Qatar.
What TV channel is Brazil vs Serbia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture
Brazil and Serbia play their first World Cup match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.Tite will hope to avoid an upset, with a warning given by Argentina, who suffered a shock loss to Saudi Arabia to begin their campaign, and Germany, who went down against Japan.Beaten by the Albiceleste in the Copa America final last year, the Selecao will look to rebound here after suffering defeat to Belgium in the quarter-finals four years ago.Serbia have real quality throughout their side and Dragan Stojkovic may look to Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic to inspire an upset here.Here’s everything...
Is Switzerland vs Cameroon on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup fixture online
Switzerland take on Cameroon in Group G of the Qatar World Cup on Thursday.Cameroon were minutes away from their World Cup dreams evaporating as they contested their play-off with Algeria earlier this year. But with Karl Toko Ekambi’s dramatic last-minute winner, the Indomitable Lions nicked a place in Qatar courtesy of away goals.Follow Switzerland vs Cameroon LIVE!The Swiss are the slight favourites here with a team which still relies on key players like Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka. But Cameroon have some talent in their ranks like Andre Onana and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and they will know that victory here...
Brazil vs Serbia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
Brazil play Serbia in an intriguing World Cup Group G match at the Lusail Stadium. The Selecao will be extra confident they can reign in Qatar after Argentina’s early set-back against Saudi Arabia and Germany falling to Japan.Tite can call on a sensational front line with the likes of Neymar, Raphinha, Vinicus Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus and more.While Serbia will hope to beat out Switzerland and Cameroon for the runner-up place and advance to the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is Brazil vs Serbia?The Group G match will kick-off at 7pm on Thursday,...
