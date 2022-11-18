ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. November 22, 2022. Editorial: On migrant flights, what is DeSantis hiding?. You can see why Gov. DeSantis wants to prevent Floridians from learning more about the flights that took migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. What Floridians know is bad enough. The DeSantis administration is...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL

911 call shows residents tried to save murdered 16-year-old in Durham

McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when 16-year-old Reginald Parker was shot last Tuesday night.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Raleigh Christmas Parade tragedy: Remembering Hailey Brooks

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman discussed what's next for Landen Glass, the driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck that lost control before hitting 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman discussed what's next for Landen Glass, the driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant

SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL the accident happened around 3:30 this afternoon. The T-bone crash damaging three vehicles, and injuring four people, including an...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts

MADISON, WIS. — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they want to tap the state's projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes, including eliminating a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Democratic Gov....
WISCONSIN STATE
WRAL

249 United Methodist churches disaffiliate due to LGBTQIA+ policies

Over the weekend, 249 United Methodist Churches in eastern North Carolina were allowed to disaffiliate themselves from the church headquarters -- due to conflicting ideas on same-sex relationships. Over the weekend, 249 United Methodist Churches in eastern North Carolina were allowed to disaffiliate themselves from the church headquarters -- due...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

11-year-old Hailey Brooks dies after getting hit by pickup truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade, sources confirm to WRAL News

WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Memorial grows for 11-year-old killed in Christmas parade, driver charged

Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on October 30. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL

Beloved Lufkin Road Middle School principal dies unexpectedly

The Wake County Public School System said Monday the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School died unexpectedly at the school. The Wake County Public School System said Monday the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School died unexpectedly at the school.
APEX, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy