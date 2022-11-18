ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

NJ Fire Engulfs Trailers Contracted for Macy's NYC Thanksgiving Day Parade

A raging fire erupted behind a commercial building in New Jersey early Monday, devouring about a half-dozen coach-style trailers that had been contracted for New York City's 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade later this week. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze in Kearny, which broke out by...
KEARNY, NJ
NBC New York

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: Road Closures, Where to Watch and More to Know

Whether you watch bundled up on the streets of Manhattan or from the comfort of the couch, the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a can't-miss tradition. This year’s parade — the 96th annual — will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Trio of Thieves Steal $16,000 Worth of Fragrances from Long Island Ulta Store: Police

For this trio, it appears robbery just made scents for them. Three men stole an estimated $16,000 worth of fragrances from a beauty store on Long Island, according to police. The heist took place on Oct. 20 just before 8:30 p.m. at the Ulta store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack, police in Suffolk County said. It was not immediately clear how the alleged robbers got inside the store, but once they were in, they made off with thousands of dollars in products.
COMMACK, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Teen Arrested After Allegedly Installing Cameras in High School Bathroom

A teenager was arrested after he installed a hidden camera inside a bathroom at the high school he graduated from, according to police. Daniel Garcia was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful surveillance for the hidden recording device that was uncovered in a single-use bathroom at Bay Shore High School, Suffolk County Police said. The 18-year-old Bay Shore resident is set to be arraigned at a later date.
BAY SHORE, NY
NBC New York

Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police

A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Man Dies After Being Beaten in Attack by Swarm of ATV, Dirt Bike Riders in East Harlem

A swarm of ATV and motorized dirt bike riders surrounded a man in East Harlem and beat him so badly that he died in a hospital two weeks later, police said Wednesday. The assault happened at about 10 p.m. on Nov. 4, the NYPD said in a news release. Arthur Cooke, 45, was driving east on 125th Street when his grey car was surrounded by about 30 ATVs and dirt bikes, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Group Sought for Violent Robbery Pattern in Grand Central

Police are searching for a group it says is connected to a violent robbery pattern in Grand Central. According to the NYPD, on Nov. 8 at around 1:50 a.m., a 28-year-old man was walking toward the entrance to the Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42 Street station when a group, consisting of four males, approached him from behind and began to assault him, repeatedly punching and kicking him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy