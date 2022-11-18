Read full article on original website
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hate Crime On NYC SubwayBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
NBC New York
NYC Unveils Sweeping Plan for Car-Free Open Streets In Midtown During Holiday Season
In anticipation of the holiday season, New York City announced it will open 11 city blocks to pedestrians, which will make it the largest-ever holiday season-specific Open Street, all in an effort to attract visitors to shop at local small businesses. Through a partnership between the New York City Department...
NBC New York
NJ Fire Engulfs Trailers Contracted for Macy's NYC Thanksgiving Day Parade
A raging fire erupted behind a commercial building in New Jersey early Monday, devouring about a half-dozen coach-style trailers that had been contracted for New York City's 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade later this week. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze in Kearny, which broke out by...
NBC New York
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022: Road Closures, Where to Watch and More to Know
Whether you watch bundled up on the streets of Manhattan or from the comfort of the couch, the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a can't-miss tradition. This year’s parade — the 96th annual — will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus.
NBC New York
Man Stabbed in NYC Stairwell While Hanging Out With Friend, Unknown Person: Sources
A man was found dead with a stab wound to his leg while hanging out in the hallway of a Bronx building with a friend and an unidentified person -- and police are now searching for that unknown individual, sources tell News 4 New York. On Wednesday, at around 2:41...
NBC New York
Student Arrested for Threatening to Detonate Explosive at Long Island School
A teenage student was arrested after he made repeated threats against a Long Island high school that he would detonate an explosive device on school grounds, according to police. The 15-year-old was arrested Monday after he made several threats over the past month to set off an explosion and commit...
NBC New York
Trio of Thieves Steal $16,000 Worth of Fragrances from Long Island Ulta Store: Police
For this trio, it appears robbery just made scents for them. Three men stole an estimated $16,000 worth of fragrances from a beauty store on Long Island, according to police. The heist took place on Oct. 20 just before 8:30 p.m. at the Ulta store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack, police in Suffolk County said. It was not immediately clear how the alleged robbers got inside the store, but once they were in, they made off with thousands of dollars in products.
NBC New York
Long Island Teen Arrested After Allegedly Installing Cameras in High School Bathroom
A teenager was arrested after he installed a hidden camera inside a bathroom at the high school he graduated from, according to police. Daniel Garcia was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful surveillance for the hidden recording device that was uncovered in a single-use bathroom at Bay Shore High School, Suffolk County Police said. The 18-year-old Bay Shore resident is set to be arraigned at a later date.
NBC New York
Man Bites Officer After Harassing Woman and Daughter at Long Island Bus Stop: Police
A New York City man was arrested after he harassed a mother and her young daughter at a Long Island bus stop, police said, and he tried to take a chunk out of an officer's arm, too. Marcelo Hidalgo approached the 36-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter as they were...
NBC New York
NYC Man Sentenced for Threatening to Shoot Driver Over Parking Spot: Queens DA
A Queens man was sentenced earlier this week to 10 years behind bars for using threatening a motorist with a gun -- all over a parking spot in Bayside, the prosecutor's office said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Monday that Jaquan Adams was sentenced after being convicted on Sept....
NBC New York
Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police
A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
NBC New York
Man Dies After Being Beaten in Attack by Swarm of ATV, Dirt Bike Riders in East Harlem
A swarm of ATV and motorized dirt bike riders surrounded a man in East Harlem and beat him so badly that he died in a hospital two weeks later, police said Wednesday. The assault happened at about 10 p.m. on Nov. 4, the NYPD said in a news release. Arthur Cooke, 45, was driving east on 125th Street when his grey car was surrounded by about 30 ATVs and dirt bikes, police said.
NBC New York
New Video Shows Man Moments After He Allegedly Threw Bricks at NYC Gay Bar's Window
Police are getting a better look at the suspect believed to be responsible for a spate of attacks against a gay bar in Manhattan after the same person threw bricks the business' front window -- acts which are now being investigated as possible hate crimes. New video released Monday evening...
NBC New York
Group Sought for Violent Robbery Pattern in Grand Central
Police are searching for a group it says is connected to a violent robbery pattern in Grand Central. According to the NYPD, on Nov. 8 at around 1:50 a.m., a 28-year-old man was walking toward the entrance to the Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42 Street station when a group, consisting of four males, approached him from behind and began to assault him, repeatedly punching and kicking him.
NBC New York
NYC Family Murder Victims Identified After Suspect Arrested in Virginia
Police have identified the three relatives, all women, who were killed in a gruesome triple murder allegedly at the hands of a 22-year-old family member inside a Queens home last week. Hyacinth Brown-Johnson was the oldest victim to have been found inside the home on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens...
NBC New York
2 Drivers Dead After Being Shot, Involved in Rollover Crashes in Separate Incidents: Police
A man died after rolling his car over and smashing into several others in the Bronx, police said, but it may not have been the crash that killed him: He had been shot shortly beforehand. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the Kingsbridge neighborhood, leaving behind a mangled...
