Baltimore County, MD

Community reacts to Baltimore County parting ways with Police Chief Melissa Hyatt

By Ava-joye Burnett
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XO2CY_0jEzmQst00

Community reacts to Baltimore County parting ways with Police Chief Melissa Hyatt 02:32

BALTIMORE - After three years in her historic role as Baltimore County's first female police chief, Melissa Hyatt will be leaving the role effective December 5, 2022.

"I was surprised. Yeah, I was really surprised. I didn't see it coming," said Gina Schmitt, a resident who spoke with WJZ in Towson.

This announcement may have caught some residents off guard but the pressure had been building for months.

In May, the county's Fraternal Order of Police had a vote of "no confidence" against Chief Hyatt. There were concerns about a hostile work environment, violent crime not being properly addressed, some officers said they did not have the proper tools (like enough cars or radios for the job) and some officers criticized her for not being accessible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EnHEx_0jEzmQst00
Baltimore County parts ways with first female police chief 02:16

County Executive Johnny Olszewski supported the chief back in May, but now says he's listened to the concerns of numerous groups and has decided to replace the police chief.

"We take that feedback into consideration but we don't make decisions on one factor," said County Executive Olszewski. "We listen to our constituents. We do our robust townhall series, we work with our partners in labor, and then at the end of the day, as I said, leaders come and go for a variety of reasons. There's not one factor."

"We are very thankful for the chief's service these past years, we're very proud of what we have done together," added Olszewski, who cited a "significant" reduction in the homicide rate this year and a 16-percent reduction in violent crime in 2021.

Other county leaders also supported the decision to replace Chief Hyatt.

"Personally, I feel OK with the decision because what's important to me is the safety of the citizens of Baltimore County," said Councilman Julian Jones. "That's first and foremost. So it was always troubling to me that the rank and file were not on the same page with the chief."

"I am certainly looking forward to new opportunities and a police chief who can continue the progress we've made, but can also re-establish a better sense of morale and take us in a better direction," added Councilman David Marks – who also said he had a good relationship with the chief.

In a statement, Chief Hyatt said "It is with heartfelt and mixed emotions that I announce my last day as Chief of the Baltimore County Police Department is December 5th. Police chiefs are appointed for finite terms in order to accomplish specific goals and objectives of County leadership. With the end of my term quickly approaching, I am both saddened to be leaving my Baltimore County family and excited to see what the future holds."

You can find Hyatt's full statement here .

Comments / 10

T.C.A 75
3d ago

The FOP and other males were pissed when she got the job. She is being blackballed and slandered because she is a woman. Everybody in Baltimore County should be pissed on how they treated her. All she ever did was dedicate her life to the county. And now all these Male egos who can't stand to have a woman boss are going after her. Oh and by the way I am a male.

Reply
3
Nancy HB
3d ago

Any one who comments that make officers rejected her solely based on her gender have absolutely no idea what they are talking about. Easy assumption, but zero to do with the problems in that department. Even the female officers couldn’t stand her.

Reply
2
Guest
3d ago

If she's not doing a good job in protecting the citizens of Baltimore County, reducing and controlling crime, then she needs to be replaced.

Reply
2
