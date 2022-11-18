Read full article on original website
Related
Nurse’s treatment of a Black pregnant woman sparks outrage online
Video footage of a white nurse practitioner accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud has gone viral and incited outrage online. In October, a woman named Jillian — who asked to have her last name withheld from this story for privacy and safety reasons — shared a video of her interaction with a nurse practitioner at a Philadelphia clinic. Jillian told TODAY Parents that on the day she captured the video on her phone, she was seven months pregnant and experiencing pain and other complications. She had asked her doctor for a note that would allow her to begin her maternity leave from her job as a home health aide.
msn.com
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
Pregnant Woman Banning Sister-in-Law's Baby Sleeping in New Cot Backed
"I don't feel comfortable with another child using my newborn's stuff," she said. "I can't explain why. It's just how I feel."
Study Finds Even More Reasons For People To Abstain From Alcohol While Pregnant
The majority of people have an understanding that once you become pregnant, you can no longer drink. But as different studies and a variety of doctors began testing this limit, many women were told that they could dabble in the occasional drink while pregnant without much to worry about. A study published in 2013 took this idea a bit further, telling moms-to-be that their nightly glass of wine or a beer out with friends could still be enjoyed about two times per week. This brought many pregnant women a lot of joy, as they did not have to completely give up something else they enjoyed.
A pregnant woman was furious when she wasn't able to get the autistic woman's food.
To whom would you give your favor? To a pregnant woman or an autistic woman?. During pregnancy, it is not uncommon to experience either a loss of appetite or a shift in one's preferences regarding certain foods. Six in ten pregnant women report having a food aversion.
Former Ms South Carolina says she was forced to carry her fetus until 25 weeks — 2 months after doctors detected a deadly heart defect
This year, Jill Hartle was told her fetus was unlikely to survive. But finding abortion care took weeks due to restrictions in South Carolina.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
The Woman who was Pregnant for 50 Years
Though exceedingly rare, lithopedions can remain hidden for years before diagnosis, as was the case for a 92-year-old Chilean woman named Estela Melendez. Estela Melendez, a 92-year-old Chilean lady, doctors discovered she had a “stone baby" in her for the past 50 years. The elderly patient visited her doctor for an injury and the X-rays incidentally found a 4.4-pound calcified baby in her uterus. This patient had also never had a successful pregnancy, as reported on MSN News.
Pregnant woman acts on candy cravings and angers everyone in the house
Food plays an important role in good health, and it becomes particularly important with some medical conditions. For instance, many diabetics keep snacks handy that will help them to balance their blood sugar should it get out of the healthy range.
Healthline
Pregnancy: New Study on How Long a Person Should Wait After a Miscarriage, Abortion
A new study is challenging the current recommendation that a person should wait 6 months after a miscarriage or abortion before getting pregnant again. Researchers say in many cases conceiving 3 months after a pregnancy loss does not increase the risks of an adverse pregnancy outcome. Experts say many factors...
BBC
Woman who shed weight to qualify for IVF becomes pregnant
A woman who had to lose weight to qualify for IVF treatment is celebrating becoming pregnant. Marie Cheetham and her partner Paul Sbardella had been trying for a baby but she has a condition that made it harder for her to conceive. The 32-year-old was told her body mass index...
MedicalXpress
Study challenges WHO guidelines on pregnancy interval following miscarriage or abortion
Conception within three months of a miscarriage or an abortion is not associated with increased risks of adverse pregnancy outcomes, according to new research publishing in PLOS Medicine. The study suggests that, contrary to current advice, women could attempt pregnancy after a previous miscarriage or induced abortion without elevated perinatal risks and reassures those who want to try again sooner than guidelines recommend.
PopSugar
I Had to Self-Manage My Abortion in a State Where It's Banned
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. The information in this article reflects...
Husband Gets Slammed For Refusing To Buy Lemonade For His Pregnant Wife
Do you agree with the consensus about the husband?
MedicalXpress
Undocumented women in Norway do not get enough care during pregnancy, says study
Frode Eick, a Ph.D. student at the Department of Community Medicine and Global Health at the University of Oslo (UiO), and colleagues have conducted a study of prenatal care for undocumented women in Norway. "Approximately half of the pregnant women receiving care at health clinics for undocumented women came in too late to receive prenatal care," says Eick.
Healthline
Weight Loss and Other Body Changes After Abortion
The hormonal changes that occur with pregnancy can affect your weight, even after an abortion. If you’re planning to have an abortion or have recently had one, you may want to understand more about the potential side effects. Although some people do not experience them, temporary changes to your...
Vaping may increase risk of cavities
Findings from a new study from the Journal of the American Dental Association suggest a link between vaping and a higher risk for cavities. NBC News’ medical reporter Erika Edwards explains how the various ingredients in the liquid used in e-cigarettes are being tied to tooth decay. Nov. 23, 2022.
Is It Safe To Use Prenatal Vitamins As A Beauty Supplement If You're Not Planning To Become Pregnant?
Celebrities like Mindy Kaling have attributed their thick, shiny hair to prenatal vitamins – even though they're not pregnant (via InStyle). But are these supplements really safe to take if you're not pregnant or planning to become pregnant?. Prenatal vitamins are a mix of certain vitamins and minerals that...
The rate of babies born premature saw a 'concerning' increase in 2021, report finds
The annual March of Dimes report found preterm births increased in 2021, indicating more efforts are needed toward access to equitable prenatal care.
Tripledemic threat looms across U.S. as holidays approach
The strain of three active viruses – coronavirus, the flu and RSV – is being felt in nearly every region of the country and overwhelming hospitals. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on the “tripledemic” and the shortage of amoxicillin.Nov. 23, 2022.
NBC News
543K+
Followers
61K+
Post
351M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0