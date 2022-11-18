ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Nurse’s treatment of a Black pregnant woman sparks outrage online

Video footage of a white nurse practitioner accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud has gone viral and incited outrage online. In October, a woman named Jillian — who asked to have her last name withheld from this story for privacy and safety reasons — shared a video of her interaction with a nurse practitioner at a Philadelphia clinic. Jillian told TODAY Parents that on the day she captured the video on her phone, she was seven months pregnant and experiencing pain and other complications. She had asked her doctor for a note that would allow her to begin her maternity leave from her job as a home health aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
The List

Study Finds Even More Reasons For People To Abstain From Alcohol While Pregnant

The majority of people have an understanding that once you become pregnant, you can no longer drink. But as different studies and a variety of doctors began testing this limit, many women were told that they could dabble in the occasional drink while pregnant without much to worry about. A study published in 2013 took this idea a bit further, telling moms-to-be that their nightly glass of wine or a beer out with friends could still be enjoyed about two times per week. This brought many pregnant women a lot of joy, as they did not have to completely give up something else they enjoyed.
justpene50

The Woman who was Pregnant for 50 Years

Though exceedingly rare, lithopedions can remain hidden for years before diagnosis, as was the case for a 92-year-old Chilean woman named Estela Melendez. Estela Melendez, a 92-year-old Chilean lady, doctors discovered she had a “stone baby" in her for the past 50 years. The elderly patient visited her doctor for an injury and the X-rays incidentally found a 4.4-pound calcified baby in her uterus. This patient had also never had a successful pregnancy, as reported on MSN News.
BBC

Woman who shed weight to qualify for IVF becomes pregnant

A woman who had to lose weight to qualify for IVF treatment is celebrating becoming pregnant. Marie Cheetham and her partner Paul Sbardella had been trying for a baby but she has a condition that made it harder for her to conceive. The 32-year-old was told her body mass index...
MedicalXpress

Study challenges WHO guidelines on pregnancy interval following miscarriage or abortion

Conception within three months of a miscarriage or an abortion is not associated with increased risks of adverse pregnancy outcomes, according to new research publishing in PLOS Medicine. The study suggests that, contrary to current advice, women could attempt pregnancy after a previous miscarriage or induced abortion without elevated perinatal risks and reassures those who want to try again sooner than guidelines recommend.
PopSugar

I Had to Self-Manage My Abortion in a State Where It's Banned

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. The information in this article reflects...
OKLAHOMA STATE
MedicalXpress

Undocumented women in Norway do not get enough care during pregnancy, says study

Frode Eick, a Ph.D. student at the Department of Community Medicine and Global Health at the University of Oslo (UiO), and colleagues have conducted a study of prenatal care for undocumented women in Norway. "Approximately half of the pregnant women receiving care at health clinics for undocumented women came in too late to receive prenatal care," says Eick.
Healthline

Weight Loss and Other Body Changes After Abortion

The hormonal changes that occur with pregnancy can affect your weight, even after an abortion. If you’re planning to have an abortion or have recently had one, you may want to understand more about the potential side effects. Although some people do not experience them, temporary changes to your...
NBC News

Vaping may increase risk of cavities

Findings from a new study from the Journal of the American Dental Association suggest a link between vaping and a higher risk for cavities. NBC News’ medical reporter Erika Edwards explains how the various ingredients in the liquid used in e-cigarettes are being tied to tooth decay. Nov. 23, 2022.
NBC News

Tripledemic threat looms across U.S. as holidays approach

The strain of three active viruses – coronavirus, the flu and RSV – is being felt in nearly every region of the country and overwhelming hospitals. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on the “tripledemic” and the shortage of amoxicillin.Nov. 23, 2022.
NBC News

NBC News

543K+
Followers
61K+
Post
351M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy