Fox News

Attorney behind lawsuit against FTX says Tom Brady, other celebrities 'could be liable' for crypto endorsement

The lawyer behind the class-action lawsuit against the now-collapsed crypto trading company FTX said Wednesday that high-profile celebrities such as legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban should be held liable for violating Florida law and causing consumers to suffer more than $11 billion in damages. Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Have Been Sued for Defrauding Crypto Investors—Everything We Know About the FTX Collapse

What do Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and Larry David have in common? They’re all being sued for defrauding investors after the collapse of FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges headed up by CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. It begs the question of what Tom Brady’s FTX investments were and how much trouble he and his ex-wife could be in if they’re found liable. If you know nothing about crypto but watched 2022’s Superbowl commercials, you might be familiar with at least the letters FTX. The company hired Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Larry David to pitch crypto to potential investors as a sort...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and David Ortiz among celebrities sued over FTX crypto collapse

MIAMI - Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and David Ortiz are among the celebrities being sued over the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. The lawsuit filed in Florida states that all three are brand ambassadors who "aggressively marketed the FTX platform," and therefore should be held liable. Brady and Bundchen, who recently announced their divorce, filmed a commercial as part of a $20 million ad campaign last year, the lawsuit states. It also notes that Ortiz starred in a World Series ad where FTX declared itself the official crypto exchange of Major League Baseball.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge

Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Buys $11.5 Million Mansion Directly Across From Tom Brady After Amicable Divorce

Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.
MIAMI, FL
People

Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Marriage Struggles Spilled into Football in First Interview Since Divorce

"We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Tom Brady said on his Sirius XM show after he and Gisele Bündchen filed and finalized their divorce on Friday, following 13 years of marriage Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. On Monday's episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, discussed "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges, after he and Bündchen, 42, filed for divorce on Friday, which was finalized hours later. "I think there's...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

