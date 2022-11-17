Nope, our theory Lightfoot was blocking Carter from meeting with alders wasn’t “ridiculous”

I can tell you first hand, the CTA is a dumping ground for politicians friends and relatives. Always was and always will be. A simple look at the résumés of the people running it will show they have zero credibility in mass transit operations. That’s why service is terrible and security is even worse. Look back to when we lost the Olympics back in the early 2000’s and why the Olympic committee rejected us. Mostly because of the CTA, both ground and rail. Daley had to scramble to put people in place to fix it, which we did, but it was too little, too late. He put his golden child in there if you remember. Huberman ran it until the next appointment was slid in after the job was completed. The CTA hides behind the federal entity curtain when it comes to rules and laws, but is loaded with Chicago political appointees. Its never gonna be fixed. Its just a toy to be played with
I think before her term is up she will have heated up so much water she will boil and get caught up in something ,she thinks she is so clever and she really is not-let’s wait and see if she goes down
