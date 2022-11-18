ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

DreamCatcher plans 8-story boutique hotel at AVL's Broadmoor Golf Links

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — DreamCatcher Hotels, which has been managing Broadmoor Golf Links for two years, wants to develop an upscale boutique hotel at the golf course. Site plans for the 12,000-square-foot, 152-room upscale hotel were presented at the Nov. 18 Asheville Regional Airport Authority Board meeting. Asheville Regional...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
WLOS.com

Midterm elections: A look at Buncombe County voting numbers

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The numbers are in and Buncombe County had a 57.5 percent turnout in the midterm elections earlier this month. On Tuesday, Buncombe County Elections Director Corinne Duncan gave an update on the number of provisional ballots accepted after ballots were certified Friday. "We actually had...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — AdventHealth receives approval from the North Carolina Health Department to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a report released earlier this year, state leaders determined Buncombe County is in need of 67 acute care hospital beds by 2024. The new AdventHealth hospital will be located in the Enka Center off Smokey Park Highway and will include in-patient, surgical, labor and emergency care.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Most road construction projects suspended for Thanksgiving holiday

WLOS — The N.C. Department of Transportation has temporarily halted most construction activity along major highways to keep traffic flowing for holiday travel. Construction along interstates, U.S. and key N.C. routes is suspended through the evening of Nov. 28 to reduce anticipated congestion. Some projects will continue with work...
WLOS.com

Mission Health now offering online patient financial support page

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health is now offering an online page for applying for patient financial support. Nancy Lindell, a spokesperson for Mission Health, says the hospital posted the application online after the billing department received a request to do so. In an email to News 13, Lindell...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Out-of-towner enjoys stop at Christmas tree farm in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's the time of year when people start thinking about getting their Christmas trees. And many people went to Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in Waynesville to get theirs. Burt Lancaster, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, said the experience was definitely worth the trip. “The...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Thanksgiving travel: Brace for crowd at Asheville Regional Airport

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Thanksgiving holiday is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and this year is no exception. According to officials at Asheville Regional Airport, the next few days will bring more air travelers into the area than ever before. It has looked...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'We're calling on the community:' MANNA FoodBank sees increased need, dwindling donations

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For many families right now, it's not just the idea of putting a Thanksgiving turkey feast on the table that's daunting -- it's everyday meals. Many folks are feeling sticker shock everywhere, whether it's while grocery shopping, house hunting or filling up their tanks. The combination of higher prices and wages that haven't kept up is plunging more people into food insecurity.
ASHEVILLE, NC

