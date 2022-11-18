Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
Cherokee investment group buys Waynesville property, considers options for housing project
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer with plans to build an apartment complex in Waynesville pulled out of the deal. Now, another has stepped in to help meet a growing housing need. The plan by the previous developer had been for 60 apartments on top of a hill. With...
Giving thanks: Places preparing Thanksgiving meals for free in Western North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Many restaurants and organizations are getting ready to prepare Thanksgiving meals for those in need this year. Below are some places in Western North Carolina preparing Thanksgiving meals for free:. Blue Mountain Distributors will be picking up Thanksgiving dinners Thursday morning at the Fresh...
DreamCatcher plans 8-story boutique hotel at AVL's Broadmoor Golf Links
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — DreamCatcher Hotels, which has been managing Broadmoor Golf Links for two years, wants to develop an upscale boutique hotel at the golf course. Site plans for the 12,000-square-foot, 152-room upscale hotel were presented at the Nov. 18 Asheville Regional Airport Authority Board meeting. Asheville Regional...
Repairs to Montford Avenue bridge to begin Monday; detour information here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction is set to begin Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to repair parts of a bridge on Montford Avenue over Interstate 240 West that was damaged last January. The lift arm of a truck that was passing underneath the bridge caused damage to all six of...
'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
Midterm elections: A look at Buncombe County voting numbers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The numbers are in and Buncombe County had a 57.5 percent turnout in the midterm elections earlier this month. On Tuesday, Buncombe County Elections Director Corinne Duncan gave an update on the number of provisional ballots accepted after ballots were certified Friday. "We actually had...
'We are motivated by fear these days,' Hendersonville Pride hosts vigil for Club Q victims
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville Pride hosted a candlelight vigil at the courthouse downtown on Wednesday to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting. On Saturday, five people were killed and at least 20 were injured at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. In Hendersonville, many gathered to...
AdventHealth announces state approval for new hospital in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — AdventHealth appears to have won the fight over who gets to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a tweet Tuesday evening, the hospital says the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) gave it approval to build the new facility. AdventHealth...
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
Downtown Hendersonville to light up for the holidays with carriage rides, Santa & music
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Holiday cheer will once again be filling downtown Hendersonville following Thanksgiving this year!. The annual Holiday Tree Lighting event is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 25 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The public is welcome to gather on the Historic Courthouse Plaza...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — AdventHealth receives approval from the North Carolina Health Department to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a report released earlier this year, state leaders determined Buncombe County is in need of 67 acute care hospital beds by 2024. The new AdventHealth hospital will be located in the Enka Center off Smokey Park Highway and will include in-patient, surgical, labor and emergency care.
Most road construction projects suspended for Thanksgiving holiday
WLOS — The N.C. Department of Transportation has temporarily halted most construction activity along major highways to keep traffic flowing for holiday travel. Construction along interstates, U.S. and key N.C. routes is suspended through the evening of Nov. 28 to reduce anticipated congestion. Some projects will continue with work...
PHOTOS: Winners of 30th annual National Gingerbread House Competition named
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The smell of gingerbread filled the air at the Omni Grove Park Inn on Monday, Nov. 21, as the winners of the 30th annual National Gingerbread House Competition were named. Gingerbread artists of all ages from all across the country were invited to compete for...
Mission Health now offering online patient financial support page
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health is now offering an online page for applying for patient financial support. Nancy Lindell, a spokesperson for Mission Health, says the hospital posted the application online after the billing department received a request to do so. In an email to News 13, Lindell...
Out-of-towner enjoys stop at Christmas tree farm in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's the time of year when people start thinking about getting their Christmas trees. And many people went to Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in Waynesville to get theirs. Burt Lancaster, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, said the experience was definitely worth the trip. “The...
Asheville fire captain and training officer remembered for his empathy, love of the job
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters and family paused Monday to remember the life and service of Asheville Fire Captain and Training Officer Jeff Lyons. The funeral was held at West Family Funeral Services in Weaverville. Lyons had served the community for 26 years as an Asheville firefighter. His line...
Thanksgiving travel: Brace for crowd at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Thanksgiving holiday is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and this year is no exception. According to officials at Asheville Regional Airport, the next few days will bring more air travelers into the area than ever before. It has looked...
Henderson County on path to defy state, start school year earlier than law allows
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than a dozen North Carolina county school boards are considering breaking the law over an issue with the state’s mandatory school year calendars. This week, the Henderson County Public Schools Board of Education voted to move forward with efforts to join school districts in rejecting Raleigh’s mandates.
'We're calling on the community:' MANNA FoodBank sees increased need, dwindling donations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For many families right now, it's not just the idea of putting a Thanksgiving turkey feast on the table that's daunting -- it's everyday meals. Many folks are feeling sticker shock everywhere, whether it's while grocery shopping, house hunting or filling up their tanks. The combination of higher prices and wages that haven't kept up is plunging more people into food insecurity.
