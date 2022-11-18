ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UF investigating suspected burglary at fraternity house

According to the University of Florida (UF), they are investigating a possible burglary that occurred at a fraternity house early Sunday morning. The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) says it occurred between 3:15am-3:25am inside of the house located on-campus. The victim says when he arrived at home, he saw...
UF responds to Colorado LGBTQ club shooting

The University of Florida (UF) says they mourn the lives that were lost in the tragic shooting that occurred at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday. UF says they stand in solidarity and are spreading love to those within UF's LGBTQ community. In a statement released via twitter,...
Pedestrian killed while crossing W. University Avenue

Gainesville, FL — An 81-year-old man died when a car struck him while crossing W. University Ave. on Friday night, according to Gainesville Police Department. "You could imagine it was pretty busy," Public Information Officer for GPD David Chudzik said the crash happened at the 400 Block of W. University Ave. at approximately 10:48 pm.
Man stabbed off West University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue. Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of West University Avenue. Officers say there are no arrests at this time. The victim’s injuries...
Ocala Police Department employees feed local families for Thanksgiving

Ocala Police Department employees donated their bonus 'Thanksgiving checks' to feed 50 families in need, according to a social media post by the Ocala Police Department. "Each year, the City of Ocala gives our employees a $30 check to help pay for their Thanksgiving dinner. This year multiple OPD employees decided to donate their money so other families in need can enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal," said Ocala Police officials.
Body recovered from Newnan's Lake

Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
Pedestrian killed Monday night on I-75 in Columbia County

Columbia County — A 33-year-old man from Orlando died Monday night while walking on I75 in Columbia County, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said. FHP says the crash happened at 6:18 PM on I-75 south at mile marker 432. FHP says an SUV was going south, when a pedestrian walked...
Ft. McCoy man dies in overnight crash in Marion County

Marion County — A 32-year-old man from Fort McCoy died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol trooper said. The crash happened on County Road 315, south of NE 135th Street, at 3:50 AM, FHP said. FHP says the driver was going too fast for a curve, crossed over...
Levy County woman missing and endangered

According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), they need help locating a missing adult who is said to be in danger. LCSO says Cheryl Knop, 62, walked away from her home in Williston last night a little before 1:00am. She did not bring her cell phone, required medication, or...
Pedestrian hit and killed Sunday night near Newberry

Alachua County — A 26-year-old Newberry man died after getting hit by a car Sunday night in Alachua County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the crash happened at 9:30 PM on Newberry Road near SW 260th ST. FHP didn't say what happened beyond a a 19-year-old driver hitting...
Man arrested for following driver and pointing gun at him on Archer Road

According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Richard Bertram Johnson Jr. was arrested after an incident that occurred on Archer Road last night. ACSO says that a victim called the dispatch center stating he was being followed by Johnson. The victim says after minutes of being followed, they came to a red light. Johnson then got out of the vehicle and got a duffle bag out of his trunk and proceeded to get back into the car.
Woman arrested for stealing car because her car was almost out of gas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shayna Lacie Prescott, 23, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of an automobile after allegedly stealing the car of her friend’s roommate because her car was almost out of gas. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that Prescott was...
Hawthorne man charged with raping 7-year-old

HAWTHORNE, Fla. – Jason Michael Hicks, 46, was arrested yesterday and charged with five counts of sexual battery on a victim under 12 (all capital felonies), one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition with a victim under 12, and one count of tampering with a witness. Alachua County Sheriff’s...
