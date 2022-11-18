Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
mycbs4.com
UF investigating suspected burglary at fraternity house
According to the University of Florida (UF), they are investigating a possible burglary that occurred at a fraternity house early Sunday morning. The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) says it occurred between 3:15am-3:25am inside of the house located on-campus. The victim says when he arrived at home, he saw...
mycbs4.com
UF responds to Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
The University of Florida (UF) says they mourn the lives that were lost in the tragic shooting that occurred at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday. UF says they stand in solidarity and are spreading love to those within UF's LGBTQ community. In a statement released via twitter,...
mycbs4.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing W. University Avenue
Gainesville, FL — An 81-year-old man died when a car struck him while crossing W. University Ave. on Friday night, according to Gainesville Police Department. "You could imagine it was pretty busy," Public Information Officer for GPD David Chudzik said the crash happened at the 400 Block of W. University Ave. at approximately 10:48 pm.
mycbs4.com
81-year-old man hit and killed Friday night on West University Avenue in Gainesville
Gainesville Police say a pedestrian was was hit and killed Friday night, at 10:48 PM, at the 400 block of W. University Avenue. Police say the pedestrian was an 81-year-old man from Gainesville. GPD says the car was driving east, and the pedestrian was crossing W. University, when they got...
mycbs4.com
Man barricades himself from deputies after threatening to shoot family member
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), responded to a report of gunfire at a home in Morriston last Friday. When deputies arrived, they discovered that Ross Marple, 30, used a gun to threaten another family member. Marple then shot at the television as he continued to threaten the family member.
WCJB
Man stabbed off West University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue. Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of West University Avenue. Officers say there are no arrests at this time. The victim’s injuries...
mycbs4.com
Ocala Police Department employees feed local families for Thanksgiving
Ocala Police Department employees donated their bonus 'Thanksgiving checks' to feed 50 families in need, according to a social media post by the Ocala Police Department. "Each year, the City of Ocala gives our employees a $30 check to help pay for their Thanksgiving dinner. This year multiple OPD employees decided to donate their money so other families in need can enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal," said Ocala Police officials.
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possession
A Jacksonville man in Clay County Jail for the possession of fentanyl now faces additional charges of grand theft, deputies said. Jacksonville man faces charges of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, drug possession, grand theft and trespassing in Clay County.Photo byGetty Images.
mycbs4.com
Body recovered from Newnan's Lake
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
mycbs4.com
Pedestrian killed Monday night on I-75 in Columbia County
Columbia County — A 33-year-old man from Orlando died Monday night while walking on I75 in Columbia County, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said. FHP says the crash happened at 6:18 PM on I-75 south at mile marker 432. FHP says an SUV was going south, when a pedestrian walked...
mycbs4.com
Ft. McCoy man dies in overnight crash in Marion County
Marion County — A 32-year-old man from Fort McCoy died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol trooper said. The crash happened on County Road 315, south of NE 135th Street, at 3:50 AM, FHP said. FHP says the driver was going too fast for a curve, crossed over...
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies say
A Middleburg man was arrested Wednesday for false identification information, deputies said. It was discovered that the man has been in possession of six fraudulent identities in the state of Florida.
mycbs4.com
Levy County woman missing and endangered
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), they need help locating a missing adult who is said to be in danger. LCSO says Cheryl Knop, 62, walked away from her home in Williston last night a little before 1:00am. She did not bring her cell phone, required medication, or...
WCJB
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the students involved in violating another boy, attend Williston Middle-High school but the incident actually happened in Marion county. According to several parents, two eighth graders sodomized a sixth-grade boy with a pipe, recorded it, and posted the video on...
mycbs4.com
Pedestrian hit and killed Sunday night near Newberry
Alachua County — A 26-year-old Newberry man died after getting hit by a car Sunday night in Alachua County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the crash happened at 9:30 PM on Newberry Road near SW 260th ST. FHP didn't say what happened beyond a a 19-year-old driver hitting...
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for following driver and pointing gun at him on Archer Road
According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Richard Bertram Johnson Jr. was arrested after an incident that occurred on Archer Road last night. ACSO says that a victim called the dispatch center stating he was being followed by Johnson. The victim says after minutes of being followed, they came to a red light. Johnson then got out of the vehicle and got a duffle bag out of his trunk and proceeded to get back into the car.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for stealing car because her car was almost out of gas
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shayna Lacie Prescott, 23, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of an automobile after allegedly stealing the car of her friend’s roommate because her car was almost out of gas. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that Prescott was...
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man charged with raping 7-year-old
HAWTHORNE, Fla. – Jason Michael Hicks, 46, was arrested yesterday and charged with five counts of sexual battery on a victim under 12 (all capital felonies), one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition with a victim under 12, and one count of tampering with a witness. Alachua County Sheriff’s...
mycbs4.com
Historic moment: all-women school board sworn in for Alachua County
A historic moment for the Alachua County School Board, the district swore in an all-women board for the first time. Tina Certain was elected to chair, and Dr. Leanetta McNealy was elected vice-chair of the board. "Women have the reputation of getting things done, so I think with the five...
mycbs4.com
Willie Mae Stokes Community Center hands out food ahead of Thanksgiving
The Willie Mae Stokes Community Center handed food to more than 150 people in Micanopy. The center's executive director told CBS4 News higher costs are even impacting the center. "Our goal is that we always try to give away 50 turkeys, and we have yet to be able to come...
Comments / 0