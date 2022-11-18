Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is scheduled to speak at an exclusive conference hosted by the New York Times alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The DealBook Summit, sponsored by Accenture, will be held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan on Nov. 30 and features speeches from supposed luminaries such as Mark Zuckerberg, Mayor Eric Adams, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The fee to attend the conference is a whopping $2,499, according to DealBook Summit’s website . A ticket includes mainstage conversations, VIP Networking Sessions, Breakfast and Lunch and a cocktail reception.

The goal of the conference is to hold conversations to reveal “hidden complexities, unexpected relationships and the wide-ranging ripple effects of change,” according to the event website.

Bankman-Fried, who is reportedly hiding in the Bahamas, will appear alongside numerous other influential speakers at the NYT event. via REUTERS

Also slated to speak are TikTok CEO Shou Chew, Amazon CEO and President Andy Jassy, Netflix Founder and Co-CEO Reed Hastings, CNN Host Van Jones and NYT President and CEO Meredith Kopt Levien among others.

Bankman-Fried, a once celebrated crypto mogul with a $16 billion personal fortune, is reportedly hiding in the Bahamas after his company FTX Group collapsed .

Zelensky is one of several politicians scheduled to speak, including former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Vice President Mike Pence. AFP via Getty Images

The crypto evangelist’s cryptocurrency empire plunged to about $1 billion after being valued at $32 billion as recently as January. Last week the company filed for bankruptcy and Bankman Fried resigned as CEO after it was revealed the company was short billions of dollars and may have been hacked.

Between $1 billion and $2 billion of customer funds have vanished from FTX, Reuters reported.

In a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday, Bankman-Fried appeared to shift the blame for the collapse of his company to the trading firm Alameda Research run by his ex-girlfriend, Caroline Ellison .

Tickets for the exclusive event cost $2,499. NurPhoto via Getty Images

The sudden fall of FTX has spawned baseless theories that US aid to Ukraine was laundered back to the Democratic Party through FTX.

Meanwhile, Zelensky remains entrenched in his war against Russia, having recently celebrated the retreat of Russian troops from the city of Kherson last week.