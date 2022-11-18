If you've ever stressed about seeing older relatives during the fourth week of November, then Ang Lee’s 1997 classic, and one of his best movies, The Ice Storm is the Thanksgiving movie for you. Unlike Halloween or Christmas, there aren’t a lot of essential “Thanksgiving” movies that are required viewing every holiday season. While Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is in a class of its own kind, you’d have to stretch to call films like Hannah and Her Sisters or Nobody’s Fool “Thanksgiving classics.” But The Ice Storm is a sensitive examination of the secrets beneath the surface of an idealized suburban community – a perfect subject to explore if you find being with your relatives uncomfortable on this holiday. The Ice Storm explores the inherent issue with “familial protocol” and the inability to communicate. By refusing to talk about uncomfortable topics, families can prevent themselves from healing. The Ice Storm looks at the consequences of avoiding important conversations.

