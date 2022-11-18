Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions Call It Hilarious & Heartwarmingly Festive
The first reactions for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are in, calling James Gunn’s holiday adventure hilarious and "heartwarmingly festive". The movie is the first Christmas Special set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to bridge the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Collider
Adam Devine & Sarah Hyland Talk ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ and Reuniting After 'Modern Family'
In the Peacock original series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) is back and in Berlin. Several years after we last saw him in the first two installments of the film franchise, Bumper is stuck in a rut and looking to revive his music career when he gets a phone call from Pieter Krämer (Flula Borg), convincing him to get on a plane and go all in, so far from home. But once there, he learns that you really can have a riff-off anywhere, as he digs deep to see if he has it in him to write original songs that people will want to hear.
Collider
How to Watch 'Echo 3' Starring Luke Evans
Mark your calendars, action fans! Echo 3, an upcoming action thriller and drama series is about to hit your screens. Are you first in line for every new Mission: Impossible installment? Can you quote Liam Neeson in Taken word-for-word? If you enjoy an intense, white-knuckle viewing experience, Echo 3 might just be your new favorite show. From award-winning screenwriter Mark Boal, who also wrote The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, the show begins with the mysterious kidnap of scientist Amber Chesborough close to the Colombia-Venezuela border. The series focuses on her husband Prince, and her brother Bambi - both military men with dark and complex histories - as they attempt to track her down.
Collider
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Sets December Release Window
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially heading to Netflix. The Sussexes will be the subjects of a new docuseries directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, and the highly-anticipated docu-series will drop on Netflix sometime in December. Back in September of 2020, Meghan and Harry signed a surprising multi-year deal...
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
Collider
2022 Proves Superhero Movies Need to Evolve Beyond the Cameo
2022 is already winding to a close and that means every superhero movie of the year has already been released. The year’s crop of live-action superhero features, which encompassed The Batman, Morbius, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Adam, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, have been a massive boon to the bottom line of movie theaters. In North America alone, these six movies contributed over $1.6 billion to the box office landscape (as of this writing), with Wakanda Forever poised to add even more to that sum when all is said and done. The COVID-19 pandemic may have kept these films out of theaters for nearly all of 2020, but it’s clear their box office might hasn’t diminished during years and years of upheaval.
Collider
'The Ice Storm' Is a Perfect Watch For People Who Dread Thanksgiving
If you've ever stressed about seeing older relatives during the fourth week of November, then Ang Lee’s 1997 classic, and one of his best movies, The Ice Storm is the Thanksgiving movie for you. Unlike Halloween or Christmas, there aren’t a lot of essential “Thanksgiving” movies that are required viewing every holiday season. While Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is in a class of its own kind, you’d have to stretch to call films like Hannah and Her Sisters or Nobody’s Fool “Thanksgiving classics.” But The Ice Storm is a sensitive examination of the secrets beneath the surface of an idealized suburban community – a perfect subject to explore if you find being with your relatives uncomfortable on this holiday. The Ice Storm explores the inherent issue with “familial protocol” and the inability to communicate. By refusing to talk about uncomfortable topics, families can prevent themselves from healing. The Ice Storm looks at the consequences of avoiding important conversations.
Collider
New 'White Noise' Trailer Shows Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Trying to Survive a Toxic Catastrophe
The sky is falling, and the world is coming to an end just in time for the new year in a fresh trailer for Noah Baumbach’s comedy doomsday feature, White Noise. As the saying goes, a family who outruns the apocalypse together stays together. In the latest preview of Baumbach’s star-studded feature that includes the likes of Adam Driver, Don Cheadle, and Greta Gerwig. Plummeting onto Netflix on December 30, known better as that weird time in between Christmas and New Year’s Eve when nothing feels real, the film will mesh perfectly with that out-of-body feeling that we know all too well during that time of the year.
Collider
Keegan-Michael Key Returns as ‘Key & Peele’ Substitute Teacher in Hilarious Paramount+ Ad
In the height of the streaming wars advertising is everything. There have been a ton of creative ads in the past that have highlighted a particular streamer’s rich library, but Paramount+ might have just dropped the funniest streaming commercial of all time which sees the return of an iconic Key & Peele character. In the streamer’s latest ad, Keegan-Michael Key returns as "Substitute Teacher" Mr. Garvey who loses it over Paramount’s various kid-friendly IPs.
Collider
‘Strange World’ Ending Explained: What IS the Strange World?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Strange World. Strange World, the 61st film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, follows the Clade family, known for their legendary explorers, such as Jaeger (Dennis Quaid) and Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal). Strange World is a throwback to pulp comics and retro sci-fi films, a unique world full of intriguing creatures, odd lands, and, of course, family dynamics. For Disney, Strange World is stylistically different from what we’re used to from an animated Disney film, yet the heart and soul of the film remain wholly Disney.
Collider
'Dylan's New Nightmare' Images Reveal First Look at Freddy Kreuger in 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Fan-Made Movie
Womp Stomp Films, an independent film company based in Los Angeles that has made both original and fan films, gives fans a first look at the upcoming Dylan's New Nightmare, a fan-made Nightmare on Elm Street film, through a Bloody Disgusting exclusive. The company is widely known for their work on the Never Hike Alone series — unofficial fan films that pay tribute to Friday the 13th, and The Spirit of Haddonfield — an unofficial short fan film that pays tribute to the character of Michael Myers and the Halloween franchise.
Comments / 0