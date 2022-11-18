ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Accused Las Vegas casino robber was on probation for 2020 casino robbery

By Vanessa Murphy
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of robbing the casino at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip was on probation for a prior casino robbery two years ago, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Thursday.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Zubaid Al Jarmi, 25, on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon in connection with the Resorts World cage robbery on Nov. 9, records showed.

A man, now identified as Al Jarmi, walked to the cage and showed a note to the cashier demanding money, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators last week. The cashier then gave the man the money in a bag.

Al Jarmi reportedly arrived and left Resorts World in a taxi cab, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. Police were able to find the taxi driver involved. The driver was unaware of the robbery, sources said.

Al Jarmi faces a third charge of violating his probation for a casino robbery at the Venetian Las Vegas in 2020.

In that case, Al Jarmi parked in the hotel’s garage, concealing his face with a scarf and sunglasses, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Thursday said. Al Jarmi then walked to the casino, and slipped a cage cashier a note.

The note said, “Be quite [sic], we know where you live, don’t use the police alarm, wait 15 minutes, we are watching you, no dye pack, no traced money – now $15,000 cash.”

Surveillance cameras caught Al Jarmi leaving the casino and driving away, documents said. Al Jarmi told investigators he was seeking asylum in the United States, had recently lost his job, and was struggling as a ride-share driver and poker player.

A judge issued him a suspended 3-year prison sentence in the Venetian case, meaning he was free until his arrest Wednesday.

On Thursday, Judge Elana Lee Graham ordered Al Jarmi to be held without bail. He was due in court on Nov. 22.

Police were investigating a robbery at the Gold Coast casino on Wednesday. Al Jarmi is not a suspect in that case as he was already in police custody.

Ace Rothstein
6d ago

Robbed the Venetian and got a 'suspended 3 year sentence' - no jail time. The judges need to be voted out of office.

muckraker_bob
6d ago

So he’s in the country seeking “asylum”? Based on his name it’s likely the country from which he fled would have surgically removed his right hand if he had been convicted of stealing there. Now there’s a thought. After all, slots used to be called “One Armed Bandits”.

