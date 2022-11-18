Read full article on original website
Delta County community members give thanks this Thanksgiving
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - People rush in and out of grocery stores to get the final pieces for their Thanksgiving feast. But the holiday is more than just delicious food. It’s about taking time to remember all we have. “A lot of things this year, but especially my loving...
#give906 encourages Yoopers to give locally this Giving Tuesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Giving Tuesday is coming up next week. Following the consumer-driven Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s a day to kick off the giving season by giving back to your community. Grow and Lead: Community and Youth Development created a giving guide called #give906 to help Yoopers decide how to help their communities. The guide explains what charitable organizations are doing to meet critical needs in the U.P. and how you can help.
Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot returns to MSHS
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual Thanksgiving fundraiser at Marquette Senior High School is all set to begin Thursday morning. The Turkey Trot is an event that benefits the Marquette School Orchestra. The race will begin at the high school and goes along the 5k and 10k bike paths in Marquette before returning to the high school.
Dickinson County realtor wins Michigan Realtors ‘Neighbor of the Year’ award
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County realtor was recognized across Michigan for her involvement in her community. Kim Harder Webb of Leed’s Real Estate in Iron Mountain was awarded the “Good Neighbor Award” from the Michigan Realtors in 2022. She’s the first U.P. realtor to...
Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority 5-year recreation plan now available
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Trail might look a little different in the coming years. A draft of the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority’s five-year recreation plan is now available. The public can review it and make comments until Dec. 21. Some changes that the plan details include paving more of the trail and expansion of the trail.
Marquette DDA ‘Free After 3′ program on now through Christmas
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has brought back its Free After 3:00 p.m. parking campaign. After 3:00 p.m., parking in downtown Marquette is free now through Christmas. The pay-by-plate parking and the passport parking app are still available but after three you can park free and...
Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center saves fawn’s life
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -- During Thanksgiving week, the Lowes store in Marquette Township had a special visitor. A baby fawn somehow found its way inside the home improvement store. Apart from the fawn being scared to death, she was caught by a member of the DNR and brought to...
Innovate Marquette SmartZone launches Entrepreneur in Residence program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette SmartZone now has a new face on its team. David Ollila, a Marquette-based entrepreneur, is a member of SmartZone’s new entrepreneur-in-residence program. The program helps advise innovators by giving them an expert in their potential field. The expert can help the innovator navigate...
GLRC, Cedar Tree Institute to hold ‘Songs for the Journey’ concert
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the Cedar Tree Institute will hold a benefit concert on Thursday, Dec. 8. The event will take place at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Grammy-nominated musician Mary Gauthier will be performing with Jaime Harris. Gauthier...
GINCC focuses on Small Business Season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tis’ the season to be shopping for holiday gifts. The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging community members to shop local and have fun with it through ‘Small Business Sam.’. Samantha LaJeunesse, the Marketing & Event coordinator for the GINCC explained she...
Non-profit to raise money for youth center program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County West End Youth Center (MCWEYC) is raising money to foster youth success. Marquette County West End Youth Center Founder Rose Chivens said her organization is nonprofit certified and approved by the state to raise money. Chivens wants to build an after-school youth center...
Ishpeming High School to hold blood drive for 2nd annual “Blood Fight”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual “Blood Fight” will culminate Tuesday with a donation event at Ishpeming High School (IHS). For the second year, Negaunee and Ishpeming have challenged each other to see who can collect the most pints of blood. The goal is to help fill...
Health isn’t what you look like
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Health isn’t what you look like, but rather, how you feel. Too often, people focus their health journey on losing weight. Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin says this takes away from the bigger picture. “There’s so much more that determines our health. I always encourage people...
NMU Puckheads host Thanksgiving dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Puckheads are a student group known for their die-hard fandom of the NMU Wildcats hockey team. Wednesday night, they heard cheers for the Thanksgiving meal they prepared. ”This just felt like the right thing to do, this is what I love about...
Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and Remies Bar urge Thanksgiving drinking safety
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The day before Thanksgiving is a popular night to go out. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Remies Bar said it’s their main goal is to make sure everyone makes it home after a fun night. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said it starts with drinking responsibly.
Dickinson County Community Chorus prepares for first Christmas concert since 2019
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Community Chorus is preparing for its first Christmas concert since 2019. Eighty adult singers and 30 children rehearsed for the concert Tuesday night. This is the first Christmas concert the group has put on in three years. Both singers and community members say...
Salvation Army UP Region holding second annual Christmas Tree Spectacular
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With December just days away, some U.P. organizations are already getting in the Christmas spirit. The Salvation Army U.P. Region is hosting its second annual Christmas Tree Spectacular contest. For the next three weeks, Yoopers can vote on trees decorated by 12 different U.P. schools to determine who has the best one. Apart from bragging rights, the school that wins will also get a trophy.
Iron Mountain MSP Troopers take part in ‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ donation collection
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite cold weather, Troopers Geno Basanese and Juliana Arnold from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post stood outside SuperOne Foods to benefit those in need. This is part of the annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign. “We’ve been doing it for several...
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce three community revitalization projects that will bring economic growth, housing, and increased vibrancy to Iron Mountain and Calumet have received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The projects are expected to generate a total capital investment of $2.7 million.
Mackinac Bridge Authority names UP native as new Chief Bridge Engineer
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) has named its new Chief Engineer and he’s an Upper Peninsula native. Cole Cavalieri grew up in Iron Mountain. His interest in engineering took him to downstate East Lansing to study civil engineering at Michigan State University. “I chose...
