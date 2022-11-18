MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With December just days away, some U.P. organizations are already getting in the Christmas spirit. The Salvation Army U.P. Region is hosting its second annual Christmas Tree Spectacular contest. For the next three weeks, Yoopers can vote on trees decorated by 12 different U.P. schools to determine who has the best one. Apart from bragging rights, the school that wins will also get a trophy.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO