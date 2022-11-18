ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire broke out overnight Tuesday at Topeka’s Goodyear plant. Firefighters responded just around 1:35 a.m. on November 22 to the plant just off NW U.S. 24 Highway. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings. There is no word...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Improper disposal of smoking materials caused North Topeka apartment fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is new information on the North Topeka apartment fire nearly two weeks ago that claimed a man’s life. Topeka Fire officials told 13 NEWS the November 10 fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. They say the materials were left on a second-floor balcony at Woodland Park Apartments, and the fire spread from there.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Emporia water main break forces downtown service outage

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in downtown Emporia has forced a service outage for the surrounding area. The Emporia Fire Department says City Public Works crews are on the scene of a 12-inch water main break at the intersection of 12th Ave. and Merchant St. According to...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Emporia Police clarify AMBER Alert policies after 2 children found safe

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police have clarified their AMBER Alert policy after two children were reported missing and have since been found safe. After two children from Emporia were briefly reported missing, KVOE reports that the Emporia Police Department has clarified its policies regarding AMBER Alerts. EPD noted that...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Good Kids - Coffey County Poultry Team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Coffey County Poultry Team returned from a national competition in Kentucky. The group won 19th place overall among all teams at the event. These students are active in many agricultural activities around Coffey County.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade Marshals announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand marshal and junior grand marshal have been announced for Downtown Topeka’s Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade, and the grand marshal is a familiar face in the Washburn University community. The Downtown Topeka Inc. (DTI) announced that the now retired Washburn University President Dr....
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Silver Lake crews make quick work of 4-wheeler fire

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake crews made quick work of a fire that seemed to have been started by a 4-wheeler. The Silver Lake Police Department says it and Fire District No. 1 were called to the scene of a fire in the 400 block of Madore St. just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
SILVER LAKE, KS
WIBW

Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Florida and one from Kansas are both dead after the car they were in flew off an I-635 overpass in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of Kaw Dr. just under the I-635 overpass with reports of a fatality crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Water main break forces lane closures in busy Topeka intersection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in a busy Topeka intersection has forced a few lane closures in the area. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Nov. 21, that a water main break that occurred over the weekend has forced it to close two lanes in the SW 10th and Washburn Ave. intersection.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Police find deceased woman in North Lawrence city campsite

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials will need an autopsy to determine the cause of death for a woman found deceased by police in her tent at the North Lawrence city campsite. The Lawrence Police Department says that just after noon on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the city campsite in North Lawrence - the site of a previous dispute between business owners and the city - with reports of a deceased woman.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Vehicles collide when drunk driver heads wrong-way down Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision on Highway 24 was caused when a drunk driver was headed the wrong way down the highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a non-injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka elementary school holds annual Thanksgiving meal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pauline South Elementary held its annual Community Thanksgiving Meal on Tuesday. The school was excited to get everybody back in the building for this year’s meal, and Principal Chris Holman says the celebration goes beyond the holiday. ”The connection between school and family is absolutely...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Leavenworth man will not be charged for fatally shooting person breaking into his vehicle

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man will not be charged after fatally shooting an individual who broke into his vehicle and then tried to break into his home on Sept. 22. Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said that, “In a homicide case like this, one is to consider different levels of murder or manslaughter that might relate to the crime. The other factor to consider is self-defense.” The county attorney then laid out the state statutes regarding self defense of a person and defense of a dwelling, place of work or vehicle with no duty to retreat.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized after pair of weekend crashes in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a pair of crashes over the weekend in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of Leavenworth St. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.
MANHATTAN, KS

