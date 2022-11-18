ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIA issues tips for Thanksgiving air travel ahead of busiest travel period of the year

By FOX23.com News Staff
 6 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — With Thanksgiving just one week away, Tulsa International Airport (TIA) said they are expecting to see an influx of passengers over the next several days. TIA explained that this busy holiday season is following two of the busiest months on record for the airport.

In September and October, TIA reached 107 percent of passenger numbers compared to the same months in 2019, which is the highest passenger volumes the airport has seen since 2007 in those months. This increase comes at a time when TIA said most airports in the region are still below their pre-pandemic passenger volumes.

In response to the increased demand for air travel, airlines are offering 11 percent more seats out of Tulsa compared to November 2021.

TIA advised travelers flying for Thanksgiving to expect a busier than usual terminal starting Friday, Nov. 18, through Monday, Nov. 28. They also released some travel tips and reminders.

A key reminder, according to TIA, is that passenger arrive two hours prior to their scheduled departure time. TIA also advised that travelers keep in mind that the checkpoint does not open until 3:45 a.m.

When picking up or dropping off family and friends, TIA advised that drivers remember that active loading and unloading is in place curbside. Drivers can wait in the airport’s free cell level of the garage if they want to greet them inside baggage claim.

The Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline to May 3, 2023. This means Oklahomans can continue to use their current driver’s license or Oklahoma identification card to fly domestically.

Before travelers leave for the airport, TIA advised to plan where you will park. Passengers have three parking options at TIA — Garage, Economy an Valet.

Travelers who have medical conditions or disabilities should call the TSA Cares helpline in advance of their trip at 1-855-787-2227 to talk about screening policies and what to expect at the checkpoint, according to TIA. The airport recommended that travelers call around 72 hours before the trip.

When travelers approach the security checkpoint, TIA said they should have their government issued photo ID or passport available. Additionally, TIA advised that passengers pay extra attention that their valid form of ID matches their name on their flight reservation exactly. To expedite time through the security screening process, TIA recommended that passengers wear slip-on shoes.

Passengers who are not eligible for TSA’s Pre✓™ program should be prepared to remove shoes and jackets for their security screening, TIA said. All laptops, tablets or electronic items larger than a cellphone must be removed from suitcases and placed into a bin. Passengers should also place their keys, cellphones and loose change in their carry-on bags before getting in the security line, TIA said.

