numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
numberfire.com
Texans bench Davis Mills, Kyle Allen expected to start in Week 12
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills will not start Week 12's game against the Miami Dolphins. Mills' struggles so far this season have prompted Houston to make a change heading into Week 12. Kyle Allen will receive first-team reps in practice this week with the expectation that he will start on Sunday. In 10 games this season, Mills has completed 203 of 328 pass attempts (61.9%) for 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 12 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.
numberfire.com
Rams' Matthew Stafford (neck) out for Week 12, Bryce Perkins expected to start
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been ruled out of Week 12's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Stafford has been downgraded to out and will not be available to face the Chiefs on Sunday due to a neck sprain. Bryce Perkins will get the majority of the first-team reps at practice this week and is expected to start against Kansas City.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams aggravates high ankle sprain, uncertain for Week 12
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams aggravated his high ankle sprain in Week 11's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams high ankle sprain forced him to exit Week 11's loss early, but it is not considered to be serious, according to Brandon Staley. The Chargers will know more about his availability for Week 12 and beyond in the coming days. Stay tuned. If Williams misses more time, Josh Palmer could continue to see increased targets.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield benched by Panthers again
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield started in place of P.J. Walker (ankle) last week for the first time since Week 5, but he completed 21-of-33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions in another disappointing effort. Sam Darnold will take over and start on Sunday in his first appearance of the season.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. The Nuggets are...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, 49ers Versus Cardinals
Monday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals is set to take place in Mexico City. Which bets stand out at FanDuel Sportsbook for the international affair? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his view of the traditional markets, how to navigate the Cardinals' injuries, and top player props for the game.
numberfire.com
Darrell Henderson claimed by Jaguars
Former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday. Henderson was surprisingly waived by the Rams earlier in the week and has now been claimed by the Jaguars. Exactly how much he will factor into the Jacksonville backfield is unclear. He will likely compete with JaMycal Hasty for the backup role behind sophomore star Travis Etienne.
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 12 matchup between the New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bones Hyland (hip) probable on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Hyland is dealing with a hip injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Detroit on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 24.4 minutes against the Pistons. Hyland's Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) active on Tuesday night
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray is active after Denver's guard missed two games for health protocol reasons. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds. and...
New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 12 matchup between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings.
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) available Wednesday for Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (conditioning) is available to play Wednesday versus the Utah Jazz. Burks was previously listed as questionable. Cade Cunningham (shin) and Saddiq Bey (ankle) remain out, so Burks should see extra minutes. numberFire's models project Burks for 26.0 minutes and 24.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Davon Reed starting on Wednesday in place of injured Michael Porter Jr. (heel)
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Davon Reed is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reed will get the start on Wednesday with Michael Porter Jr. sidelined with a heel injury. Our models expect Reed to play 26.2 minutes against the Thunder. Reed's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Kevin Love (thumb) active on Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (thumb) will play in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love will return to the court after the veteran was forced to miss one game with a thumb injury. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Love to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Love's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.4 minutes against Detroit. Gordon's Tuesday projection includes 14.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bruce Brown starting for Jamal Murray (conditioning) Wednesday
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brown is replacing Jamal Murray (conditioning) in the starting lineup on the second leg of a back-to-back. Bones Hyland (illness) is also out, so Brown should have plenty of minutes to produce. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) starting for Miami on Wednesday in place of injured Max Strus (shoulder)
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Herro will rejoin the starting lineup on Wednesday with Max Strus sidelined with a shoulder injury. Our models expect Herro to play 34.7 minutes against Washington. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 21.4...
