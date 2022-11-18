ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why do Americans celebrate Thanksgiving?

Americans started preparing their Thanksgiving menus weeks ago, with the requisite turkeys and stuffing ingredients likely already purchased for the holiday, which is celebrated this year on Thursday 24 November. Apart from the food - arguably the main component of the day - the holiday is a beloved time of year when Americans come together to celebrate what they are thankful for, either with family or friends.In America, Thanksgiving is a cultural holiday that symbolises peace, thankfulness, and the beginning of the holiday season.What is Thanksgiving and where did it come from?Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States...
The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery

Louisiana voters struck down an amendment to its constitution Nov. 8 that would have prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude. The four other states where slavery was on the ballot – Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont – approved similar referenda. Louisiana was put in the national spotlight for rejecting the change.
AG offers consumer safety tips ahead of Black Friday shopping

Just before Black Friday, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry offered tips to keep shoppers safe as they look for deals. “While taking advantage of any sweet deals or really low prices, I encourage consumers to be vigilant,” Landry said in a news release. “Please check and follow the tips below to help safely prepare for the holidays while still achieving maximum savings.”
