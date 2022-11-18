Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Here's why your Thanksgiving turkey probably cost a lot more than it did last year
Farmers have been battling inflation and higher costs for feed and electricity, forcing them to charge more, the American Farm Bureau Federation said.
Why do Americans celebrate Thanksgiving?
Americans started preparing their Thanksgiving menus weeks ago, with the requisite turkeys and stuffing ingredients likely already purchased for the holiday, which is celebrated this year on Thursday 24 November. Apart from the food - arguably the main component of the day - the holiday is a beloved time of year when Americans come together to celebrate what they are thankful for, either with family or friends.In America, Thanksgiving is a cultural holiday that symbolises peace, thankfulness, and the beginning of the holiday season.What is Thanksgiving and where did it come from?Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery
Louisiana voters struck down an amendment to its constitution Nov. 8 that would have prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude. The four other states where slavery was on the ballot – Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont – approved similar referenda. Louisiana was put in the national spotlight for rejecting the change.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Dear Dietician: Don’t put all the blame on the turkey for your Thanksgiving nap
Today we celebrate one of America’s favorite holidays, a day our ancestors set aside to give thanks for a plentiful harvest. It’s a time to reconnect with friends and family we haven’t seen in a while, with lots of food, fun, and football. Many of us will...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
AG offers consumer safety tips ahead of Black Friday shopping
Just before Black Friday, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry offered tips to keep shoppers safe as they look for deals. “While taking advantage of any sweet deals or really low prices, I encourage consumers to be vigilant,” Landry said in a news release. “Please check and follow the tips below to help safely prepare for the holidays while still achieving maximum savings.”
Comments / 0