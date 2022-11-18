Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Court dismisses case over early cut-off of COVID benefits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Mike DeWine's authority to end Ohio’s participation in a federal pandemic unemployment aid program ahead of the federal government's 2021 deadline for stopping the payments. The court's unanimous decision on Tuesday called the case...
WacoTrib.com
Immigrants, DHS settle case seeking activist targeting info
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has agreed to pay a Vermont-based immigrant advocacy organization $74,000 in legal fees to settle a lawsuit seeking information about whether advocates were being targeted by immigration agents because of their political activism. A settlement filed Monday in U.S....
WacoTrib.com
Jury rejects discrimination suit by former prosecutor
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal court jury has rejected a discrimination lawsuit by a veteran former Philadelphia homicide prosecutor over his 2018 termination by District Attorney Larry Krasner. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that jurors deliberated for less than two hours Monday before rejecting Carlos Vega's allegation that his dismissal...
WacoTrib.com
Clement picked by Michigan Supreme Court as chief justice
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Elizabeth Clement is the new chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court. Clement was the unanimous choice of her colleagues on the court. She takes over from Bridget McCormack, who is leaving the court as soon as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, picks a successor.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
Kansas City Star. November 15, 2022. Editorial: A question for the GOP in Kansas, Missouri and beyond: Are we still the Party of Trump?. For many Americans, Donald Trump’s decision to run for president means two more years of the mercurial former president’s exhausting approach to politics: exaggerations, falsehoods, crude language and disregard for the law.
WacoTrib.com
AP News Summary at 12:50 p.m. EST
'It's the reflex': Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An army veteran who helped subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker. Rich Fierro told reporters Monday how he grabbed the gunman's body armor and began punching him. Authorities say Fierro and another man, Thomas James, stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night. The rampage killed five people and wounded 17. His daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those fatally shot.
Comments / 0