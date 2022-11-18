ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas attorney general calls contractor ‘con artist’ as complaints pile up against him

By Mitch McCoy
KARK 4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npbRL_0jEzigun00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Attorney General announced her office is investigating a man described as a serial scammer that Working 4 You first exposed last week.

“We’re investigating Stephen Rast, we’re prepared to take Stephen Rast to court and to take him down,” Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said.

Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients

Stephen Rast is an unlicensed contractor and the owner of J & R Restoration.

“Stephen Rast is the epitome of a con artist, someone who comes in, promises to do all this sort of work, asks you to give 50% down and then leave you with nothing,” Rutledge said.

Records show Justin Rose paid Rast $3,100 for replacing a privacy fence back in February 2021. Rose said Rast never showed up to do the work.

“Someone stealing our money is a pretty big slap in the face,” Rose said. “I wanted to run back into the bank and be like, ‘Hey cancel that check please.’”

A Grant County judge ordered Rast to pay him back, but Rose said that hasn’t happened.

“You can get a judgement against him but he doesn’t have a checking account, he doesn’t have a job where he’s getting his source of income where you can levee his wages,” Rose said.

Rose isn’t the only one. Working 4 You found several other complaints, including a Bryant woman, who alleged Rast ripped her off and she’s out $1,500.

Rutledge said Rast needs to know he will be held accountable for his actions and her office has opened an investigation to determine if he’s in violation of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“We have an incredible team of investigators here at the Attorney General’s office that are tracking Stephen Rast,” Rutledge said.

A person found in violation of the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act could pay a fine of up to $10,000 per violation and could be ordered to pay back their victim.

“People can only run so long and they can file under so many business names and try to hide their finances or what they’re doing but they can’t hide from the law,” Rutledge said.

Rast has a felony theft of property warrant for his arrest, according to Sherwood Police. If you see him, you are asked to call authorities.

Rast has not returned Working 4 You’s request for a comment.

The Arkansas Attorney General is asking anyone who has been ripped off by Rast to call their office.

Have a story you need the Working4You investigators on? Call our hotline (501) 340-4448.

Comments / 12

David Lane
5d ago

There is not to many legit contractors out there any more I have been in a contractor for a long time and I have never seen so many crooks in my profession in my later years

Reply
8
Skip Richards
6d ago

",,,$10,000 per violation and could be ordered to pay back their victim." If fined, who gets that money? Sounds like the victims come second; "could be..."

Reply
5
Shanda Parish
5d ago

He should be forced to sell his home and vehicles in order to pay people back. I know, that would only cover a percentage of that.

Reply
5
