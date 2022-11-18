Arkansas attorney general calls contractor ‘con artist’ as complaints pile up against him

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Attorney General announced her office is investigating a man described as a serial scammer that Working 4 You first exposed last week.

“We’re investigating Stephen Rast, we’re prepared to take Stephen Rast to court and to take him down,” Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said.

Stephen Rast is an unlicensed contractor and the owner of J & R Restoration.

“Stephen Rast is the epitome of a con artist, someone who comes in, promises to do all this sort of work, asks you to give 50% down and then leave you with nothing,” Rutledge said.

Records show Justin Rose paid Rast $3,100 for replacing a privacy fence back in February 2021. Rose said Rast never showed up to do the work.

“Someone stealing our money is a pretty big slap in the face,” Rose said. “I wanted to run back into the bank and be like, ‘Hey cancel that check please.’”

A Grant County judge ordered Rast to pay him back, but Rose said that hasn’t happened.

“You can get a judgement against him but he doesn’t have a checking account, he doesn’t have a job where he’s getting his source of income where you can levee his wages,” Rose said.

Rose isn’t the only one. Working 4 You found several other complaints, including a Bryant woman, who alleged Rast ripped her off and she’s out $1,500.

Rutledge said Rast needs to know he will be held accountable for his actions and her office has opened an investigation to determine if he’s in violation of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“We have an incredible team of investigators here at the Attorney General’s office that are tracking Stephen Rast,” Rutledge said.

A person found in violation of the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act could pay a fine of up to $10,000 per violation and could be ordered to pay back their victim.

“People can only run so long and they can file under so many business names and try to hide their finances or what they’re doing but they can’t hide from the law,” Rutledge said.

Rast has a felony theft of property warrant for his arrest, according to Sherwood Police. If you see him, you are asked to call authorities.

Rast has not returned Working 4 You’s request for a comment.

The Arkansas Attorney General is asking anyone who has been ripped off by Rast to call their office.

—

Have a story you need the Working4You investigators on? Call our hotline (501) 340-4448.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.