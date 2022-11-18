ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern Public Health reports 770 new COVID-19 cases

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 770 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 293,943 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,566 deaths and 288,241 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 729,316 negative COVID-19 tests and 293,943 positive tests, while 1,967 tests are pending.

There have been 5,282 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 4,159 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 56,406 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 797 of them being hospitalized and 191 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 144,445 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,946 of them being hospitalized and 1,177 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 493,563 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 427,088 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 9.18, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 9.83.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

